NOPD on scene of Algiers homicide, Wednesday night

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in Algiers Wednesday night. The incident happened in the 1400 block of Southlawn Boulevard just before 9:00 .

Initial investigations show a man unresponsive at the location when officers arrived. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The NOPD has labeled it as a homicide and investigators say that multiple unknown gunmen approached the victim and began firing upon him striking him multiple times which resulted in his death. Officers are in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity and cause of death after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

