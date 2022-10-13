ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IN

WTVW

Nice Seasonable October Weekend Underway

SATURDAY: Sunshine with Some Clouds Late. Highs 62-72 (Northeast to South…66-68 in the Evansville Metro). Winds WNW 5-10 SAT NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 42-49 (Northeast to South…44-46 in the Evansville Metro). SUNDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds (More Clouds South where a Few Showers are Possible). Highs 70-76...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Video shows smoke from field fire in Daviess County

Video shows smoke from field fire in Daviess County.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WTVW

Trump subpoena on voters' minds ahead of midterms

Trump subpoena on voters' minds ahead of midterms.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
WTVW

Nice Seasonable Weekend on the Way

Red Flag WARNING (High Fire Danger) Noon to 7pm Friday​​. OVERNIGHT: Clear. Chilly with Lows 36-42 (Northeast to Southwest…39-40 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:58. FRIDAY: Sunshine with Some Clouds Late. Very Windy with Highs 69-75 (Northwest to South…72-74 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW 20-30 FRI NIGHT: Variable Clouds. Lows 39-52 (Northwest to Southeast…44-46 in the Evansville Metro).
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Reoccurring water outages impact an entire community

WINSLOW, In. (WEHT) – Crews in Winslow, IN are working to repair several water pipe leaks that have plagued the town. “You don’t realize how much you use water or need water until you don’t have the water,” Emily Carrico, EMS associate for Winslow Township Volunteer Fire Department.
WINSLOW, IN

