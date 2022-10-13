Read full article on original website
Post Register
Idaho Falls teen raises $30,000 for high school band
As a little boy growing up near Idaho Falls High School, Josue Perez became entranced by the sound of distant drums as the school’s marching band practiced outside. “I thought it was the coolest thing ever and I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” Josue said.
Snake River runs past American Falls in blowout win, securing district crown
AMERICAN FALLS — Johnny Jones could have watched an episode of Peaky Blinders with the time he had. As the Snake River running back sprinted downfield, covering the opening second-half kickoff to American Falls, he saw the ball harmlessly fall to the turf around the 6. So he scooped it up and walked into the end zone — pushing his club’s lead to four scores before the second half turned six seconds old. “That was a nice gift that they gave us,” Snake River coach...
Rigby Woman Lands Catch-and-Release Record Hybrid Trout at Henry's Lake
Hailey Thomas, of Rigby, ID recently set a new catch-and-release state record after landing a massive hybrid trout from Henry's Lake. According to the Idaho Fish & Game, Hailey hooked into the monster 36-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid on October 4 while fishing with her family. The rainbow/cutthroat hybrid cruised past the...
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Grimmett sparks Blackfoot offense in win over Idaho Falls
With just two games left in the regular season the Blackfoot Broncos were looking for any way to break a four-game losing streak and try to get back in the mix for a berth in the 4A state playoffs. It took less then three minutes of the opening quarter Friday...
Child injured during ISU homecoming parade in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A female juvenile was injured Saturday morning during the Idaho State University homecoming parade in Pocatello. Around 10:30 a.m. the child's foot was run over by one of the parade's floats near East Center Street and South Fifth Avenue, Pocatello police said. The girl was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. Police described the child's injuries as minor. Authorities did not provide the child's name or age.
Blackfoot High School cancels school Thursday
There will be no school Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at Blackfoot High School due to a water pipe repair. The post Blackfoot High School cancels school Thursday appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho8.com
Sports Line Friday Night: October 14th, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Playoff spots were up for grabs, and a back-to-back state champion went down in Idaho Falls!. Check out this week's edition of Sports Line Friday Night!. Article Topic Follows: Local Sports. Eric Moon. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KIFI Local News 8 is committed to...
Public health advisory issued for Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Division of Public Health has issued a health advisory for Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho after cyanobacteria was discovered in samples. According to a press release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, officials confirmed the presence of three species of cyanobacteria, which can produce toxins that can be harmful to people, pets and livestock. Cyanobacteria occur naturally in Idaho’s waters, but...
School District 25 wants to purchase former Allstate call center
POCATELLO — In a Special Meeting held on Tuesday, September 29, the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 (PCSD 25) Board of Trustees authorized the District to enter into a Letter of Intent for the purchase of the former Allstate building, located at 4200 Hawthorne Road, Chubbuck, Idaho. This is a nonbinding agreement. The final purchase agreement will be dependent upon an appraisal and the final terms of the purchase and sale agreement. ...
Missing local teenager found safe
UPDATE Runaway juvenile Korbyn Domning has been located, returned to family, and is safe. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office thanks those who provided tips and information that assisted in locating her. ORIGINAL STORY The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 16 year Korbyn Domning, who was reported as a...
She was Bengal great's biggest fan...are there basketball courts in heaven?
When Lindsey (Reed) Ahumada was playing basketball at Idaho State from 2010-2014, she’d look around the gym before games and find that one familiar face she knew would be there. It was her Great Aunt Gene Newsome, in her 90s at the time, and pretty much guaranteed to be in the same spot in the floor seats of Reed Gym for every Bengal game. “…I was just sitting here remembering how happy she was,” Ahumada said of her great aunt. “Just coming to my games,...
Idaho8.com
Idaho now open for Bitcoin business
ABERDEEN, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Utilities Commission has made a decision in the clash between the crypto company GeoBitmine and Idaho Power, which could impact crypto start-ups throughout the state. GeoBitmine had plans to convert the old Simplot plant in Aberdeen into a greenhouse, which would then be heated...
eastidahonews.com
New restaurant touts quality food and quality service in Pocatello
POCATELLO — One of Rexburg’s most popular restaurants is expanding with a new location to open in Pocatello by the end of the month. Managing partner of both locations, Jacob Muller tells EastIdahoNews.com the Red Rabbit Grill has been looking to expand for a while. Muller, and owners Matt and Jane Smith picked a location surrounded by dozens of established eateries, but Muller is confident Red Rabbit will stand out amongst the competition.
Post Register
Blackfoot Planning and Zoning chief resigns
Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Administrator Kurt Hibbert has resigned from the city and the position is now open to applicants who are interested in the job. Hibbert turned in his resignation to Mayor Marc Carroll about a week and a half ago.
Post Register
Idaho Falls man arrested after boasting about assault on social media
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly posted on social media about an attack that left the victim hospitalized. The probable cause affidavit states Donovan Helsing, 18, believed the victim had hit his cousin. He reportedly confronted the victim on South Ledge Rock Road and punched him, knocking him out.
Major snowstorm last year to major warmth this year
On this day last year, there was a huge snowstorm that rolled through Eastern Idaho dropping several inches of snow. The post Major snowstorm last year to major warmth this year appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho man killed while fighting in Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine — Dane Partridge, a U.S. volunteer from Idaho, was killed while fighting in Ukraine. Partridge’s sister announced his passing on Tuesday after being placed on life support in Kyiv. Partridge is originally from Rexburg and joined the fight in Ukraine in April. He was heading for the border when he was injured. “He was a fine soldier who...
eastidahonews.com
Dylan Rounds’ parents share new details about their missing son’s boots, phone, pistol and more
IDAHO FALLS — The parents of a missing man from eastern Idaho are releasing new details about their son’s disappearance and what they’ve learned since he vanished in May. Dylan Rounds, who turned 20 on Aug. 1, was farming in the desert town of Lucin, Utah. His...
I-86 to I-15 detour scheduled for tonight
POCATELLO — Beginning this evening at approximately 8:00 p.m. paint crews will be restriping the ramp from I-86 to I-15 southbound. Work will continue through the night and will end at approximately 6:00 a.m. tomorrow morning. During the restriping work the ramp will be closed and southbound traffic will be detoured through the Northgate Interchange. While it is hoped the work will be completed in one night, there is a possibility the detour will also be used Thursday night to finish striping. Motorists should carefully follow road signs, obey work zone speed limits, and share the road with other vehicles navigating detours. Those interested in receiving regular updates on the project can visit the project website at https://itdprojects.org/i-86-i-15-system-interchange and sign-up for email updates.
