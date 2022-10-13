Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
UNK runs out of gas against Emporia State
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The 32nd-ranked Emporia State Hornets totaled 553 yards of offense and forced seven punts to down No. 22/13 Nebraska Kearney, 44-21, Saturday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field. The fast-break Hornets (5-2) win a third game...
foxnebraska.com
GIPS approves and adopts a seizure safe schools policy
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — Student safety is a top priority as school districts across central Nebraska implement a Seizure Safety Policy. The bill, voted through the legislature and signed by Gov. Ricketts last year, requires all schools across the state to have a plan in place. In the latest...
foxnebraska.com
Imagination Bacon sizzles for books
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The United Way is hosting another Imagination Bacon event this year. The event features beer and wine samples, but the main attraction is the bacon inspired appetizers. A silent auction will also take place and all of the proceeds of the event go toward Imagination Library to help children build a library of their own.
foxnebraska.com
State Fair names Parr interim director, addresses concerns about turnover
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — For the third time in five years, the Nebraska State Fair is searching for new leadership. Jaime Parr will lead the way in the interim, coming after a year where the fair saw increases in attendance and revenue. “The stars aligned for us in 2022,”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxnebraska.com
UNK hosts candidates ahead of Election Day to speak on their platforms
KEARNEY, Neb — It’s called the UNK American Democracy Project where candidates from a number of difference races spoke to students and explain why their running in this year’s election. From the Board of Regents to the State Board of Education, candidates came to Kearney to talk...
foxnebraska.com
Two Rivers Public Health: Healthcare quality
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Rivers Public Health Department is talking quality ahead of National Healthcare Quality Week. Von Lutz, TRPHD Clinical Services supervisor, said quality of care is the degree to which health services for individuals and populations increase the likelihood of desired health outcomes and are consistent with evidence-based professional knowledge.
foxnebraska.com
McAloon returns home to Grand Island in role as city attorney
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Vacant for nearly four years, a key position at Grand Island City Hall is filled as a native Islander returns home to lead the city's legal team. Laura McAloon grew up not far from downtown but it didn’t look like it does now, filled with unique shops and restaurants.
foxnebraska.com
Pet of the Week: Bandit
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Bandit, our Kearney Area Animal Shelter Pet of the Week!
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxnebraska.com
Broncos beat in-state rival Tigers in defensive battle
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings College football team knew Doane had a solid defense just like the Broncos and the defensive battled ensued as Hastings came away with the 14-9 victory on Saturday afternoon on Lloyd Wilson Field. Neither team did much with their first possession but it was...
foxnebraska.com
Nebraska Examiner: Legion members protest pardon for Grand Island man
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A protest is planned after a Grand Island man who served time for a violent rape was pardoned in September. That's the report from the Nebraska Examiner. When NTV News last saw John Paul Arias in May, he was being sworn in as a mentor...
foxnebraska.com
Troopers arrest driver, find deceased person in trunk after pursuit
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — UPDATE: The Nebraska State Patrol positively identified the deceased woman found inside the trunk of a car involved in a pursuit Friday afternoon. The female has been identified as 49-year-old Michelle Roenz. Her body was located in the trunk of a vehicle that had fled...
foxnebraska.com
Minden man charged with assaulting Mosaic patient
MINDEN, Neb. — A Minden man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a patient while employed at Mosaic in Axtell. Jack Rodriguez, 23, is charged in Kearney County Court with abuse of a vulnerable adult. According to an arrest affidavit, a Kearney County Sheriff’s Deputy received an intake...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxnebraska.com
Grand Island man charged after standoff, threatening woman and kids with weapons
A Grand Island man has been charged after a standoff as a result of threatening a woman and their two children with a sword and an axe. Patrick Davis, 36, is charged in Hall County Court with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats, strangulation, third-degree domestic assault, obstructing a peace officer and two counts of child abuse.
Comments / 0