Memorial of murdered Kentucky police officer vandalized
NELSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Police are left searching for answers after they say someone deliberately vandalized a memorial dedicated to a fallen Bardstown police officer. In a murder case that is still unsolved to this day, Officer Jason Ellis was shot and killed on his way home from work in 2013. In his memory, […]
Training course featuring impaired driving, texting simulator stops at Indiana high school
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — 'Arrive Alive' was the message the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KYTC) delivered to Jeffersontown High School students on Friday, Oct. 14. The training featured an SUV and a virtual reality impaired driving and texting simulator designed to give students a chance to feel what driving impaired or distracted feels like, and the potential consequences.
WKYT 27
Jack Givens, Cameron Mills give UK Sports Network new voices
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When the Kentucky men’s basketball team returns to action in November, some familiar voices will be heard on the airways. Jack “Goose” Givens will join Tom Leach on the game broadcast, while Cameron Mills will appear on the pregame show as an analyst.
wdrb.com
Lexington priest gifts Kentucky-made shoes to Pope Francis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pope Francis has a new pair of kicks from Kentucky. Rev. Jim Sichko, from Lexington, gifted the pope with new shoes while he was in Rome. The shoes were made in Lexington at True Blue Customs. Sichko used to serve at a church in Richmond, Kentucky,...
WKYT 27
Homicide record broken: Lex police investigate body found on Bryan Avenue
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Lexington. Police tell us that they responded to the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue right by Castlewood Park at around 11:30 on Friday night to assist the Lexington Fire Department with an individual who was unresponsive. When officers arrived, they...
fox56news.com
Scammers pretending to be odd-job contractors targeting Franklin County residents
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — Residents in Franklin County have had packages and property stolen after hiring people for odd jobs. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said they have received multiple complaints from the Peaks Mill area of property being stolen from front porches. People have been pretending...
WUKY
'Taking Cheapside' documents the road to the removal of Lexington's downtown Confederate statues
It’s been nearly five years since Confederate statues of John Hunt Morgan and John C. Breckinridge were removed from the front lawn of Lexington’s Old Courthouse. The move followed legal battles that were ultimately settled by then Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear. Within hours of the decision, the statues were down.
Aaron Bradshaw Commits to Kentucky
Big Blue Madness is yet to get underway, but the Wildcats have already landed a big-time recruit who's in attendance at Rupp Arena tonight. Aaron Bradshaw, a 5-star center and the No. 4 recruit in the 2023 class, has committed to Kentucky. Bradshaw joins Justin Edwards and Reed Sheppard ...
aseaofblue.com
Injury updates on Oscar Tshiebwe and Lance Ware
With Big Blue Madness now in the rearview mirror, the Kentucky Wildcats basketball season is now quickly approaching. At the end of last night's festivities, John Calipari revealed that junior forward Lance Ware has a hip injury and will miss some time. “Lance will be out four, five days,” Calipari...
WKYT 27
New program launched to help families of Lexington homicide victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Victim advocates within the Lexington Police Department launched a new program called Surviving Onward Sessions, or SOS for short. Its purpose is to help families who have lost loved ones to homicide, and drug and/or alcohol-related deaths. When a loved one dies, the victim’s family may...
aseaofblue.com
Recruiting expert picks UK for DJ Wagner; update on decision timeline
The Kentucky Wildcats are on quite the tear when it comes to recruiting in the 2023 hoops class. Coming into Friday, Kentucky already held commitments from 5-star guard Rob Dillingham, 5-star wing Justin Edwards, and high 4-star guard Reed Sheppard. That class grew stronger with the surprising commitment of 5-star...
No. 22 Kentucky, No. 16 Mississippi St. meet in SEC showdown
LEXINGTON, Ky. — No. 16 Mississippi State (5-1, 2-1 SEC) at No. 22 Kentucky (4-2, 1-2), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network) Line: Mississippi State by 4 1/2 according to FanDuel.com Sportsbook. Series: Mississippi State leads 25-24. WHAT'S AT STAKE. Mississippi State has outscored opponents 127-55 during its three-game...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky football: 5 bold predictions for the matchup with Mississippi State
Before Mark Stoops or Mike Leach, Kentucky generally had 2 SEC games per year that offered a barometer of the Wildcats’ chances in the conference — Vanderbilt and Mississippi State. Lose 1 (or both) of those and it could be a long fall. Win both and the ‘Cats...
middlesboronews.com
Former UK quarterback says his son has high ceiling
Pookie Jones of Calloway County was not only Kentucky’s Mr. Football in 1989, but he also led Kentucky to the 1983 Peach Bowl and was fourth all-time in total offense at the time he graduated. He later played three years of minor league baseball before spending time in the Canadian Football League.
WKYT 27
EKU honoring well-known Richmond couple who were killed last year
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A well-known Richmond couple who were killed last year is being honored by the university they attended and gave so much back to. Christopher and Gracie Hager will be honored during this year’s homecoming activities at Eastern Kentucky University. The Hagers made Richmond their home...
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
fox56news.com
How to dispose of fallen leaves in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Fall is upon the Bluegrass, and that means leaves falling … and the cleanup that comes with it. In past years, the city of Lexington offered vacuum leaf disposal, but due to staff shortages, disposal methods have changed. “Vacuuming is a personnel- and...
Times Gazette
The kindness and the anger
My wife, Brenda, and I were driving on Leestown Road in Lexington, Kentucky when we saw a large green sign with an arrow pointing to the Blackburn Correctional Complex, a 90-day, prerelease, male-only correctional unit. Brenda casually mentioned she had once worked inside those prison walls. She said in her...
Perry County coal company leaders caught in money laundering scheme
The owner and chief financial officer of a former business in Perry County were both convicted Thursday by a federal jury in Lexington.
WLWT 5
Officials: No injuries, arrests after car crashes into Northern Kentucky building
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — No injuries have been reported after a car ran into a building Thursday morning in Alexandria, Campbell County, dispatch says. Officials say the crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the O'Reilly Auto Parts in the 7900 block of Alexandria Pike. Authorities say the driver was...
