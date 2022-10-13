ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WEHT/WTVW

Memorial of murdered Kentucky police officer vandalized

NELSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Police are left searching for answers after they say someone deliberately vandalized a memorial dedicated to a fallen Bardstown police officer. In a murder case that is still unsolved to this day, Officer Jason Ellis was shot and killed on his way home from work in 2013. In his memory, […]
BARDSTOWN, KY
WHAS11

Training course featuring impaired driving, texting simulator stops at Indiana high school

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — 'Arrive Alive' was the message the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KYTC) delivered to Jeffersontown High School students on Friday, Oct. 14. The training featured an SUV and a virtual reality impaired driving and texting simulator designed to give students a chance to feel what driving impaired or distracted feels like, and the potential consequences.
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Jack Givens, Cameron Mills give UK Sports Network new voices

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When the Kentucky men’s basketball team returns to action in November, some familiar voices will be heard on the airways. Jack “Goose” Givens will join Tom Leach on the game broadcast, while Cameron Mills will appear on the pregame show as an analyst.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Lexington priest gifts Kentucky-made shoes to Pope Francis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pope Francis has a new pair of kicks from Kentucky. Rev. Jim Sichko, from Lexington, gifted the pope with new shoes while he was in Rome. The shoes were made in Lexington at True Blue Customs. Sichko used to serve at a church in Richmond, Kentucky,...
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Kentucky State
Kentucky Basketball
Lexington, KY
Kentucky Sports
Wildcats Today

Aaron Bradshaw Commits to Kentucky

Big Blue Madness is yet to get underway, but the Wildcats have already landed a big-time recruit who's in attendance at Rupp Arena tonight.  Aaron Bradshaw, a 5-star center and the No. 4 recruit in the 2023 class, has committed to Kentucky.  Bradshaw joins Justin Edwards and Reed Sheppard ...
LEXINGTON, KY
John Calipari
aseaofblue.com

Injury updates on Oscar Tshiebwe and Lance Ware

With Big Blue Madness now in the rearview mirror, the Kentucky Wildcats basketball season is now quickly approaching. At the end of last night's festivities, John Calipari revealed that junior forward Lance Ware has a hip injury and will miss some time. “Lance will be out four, five days,” Calipari...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

New program launched to help families of Lexington homicide victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Victim advocates within the Lexington Police Department launched a new program called Surviving Onward Sessions, or SOS for short. Its purpose is to help families who have lost loved ones to homicide, and drug and/or alcohol-related deaths. When a loved one dies, the victim’s family may...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Recruiting expert picks UK for DJ Wagner; update on decision timeline

The Kentucky Wildcats are on quite the tear when it comes to recruiting in the 2023 hoops class. Coming into Friday, Kentucky already held commitments from 5-star guard Rob Dillingham, 5-star wing Justin Edwards, and high 4-star guard Reed Sheppard. That class grew stronger with the surprising commitment of 5-star...
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

No. 22 Kentucky, No. 16 Mississippi St. meet in SEC showdown

LEXINGTON, Ky. — No. 16 Mississippi State (5-1, 2-1 SEC) at No. 22 Kentucky (4-2, 1-2), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network) Line: Mississippi State by 4 1/2 according to FanDuel.com Sportsbook. Series: Mississippi State leads 25-24. WHAT'S AT STAKE. Mississippi State has outscored opponents 127-55 during its three-game...
LEXINGTON, KY
middlesboronews.com

Former UK quarterback says his son has high ceiling

Pookie Jones of Calloway County was not only Kentucky’s Mr. Football in 1989, but he also led Kentucky to the 1983 Peach Bowl and was fourth all-time in total offense at the time he graduated. He later played three years of minor league baseball before spending time in the Canadian Football League.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

EKU honoring well-known Richmond couple who were killed last year

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A well-known Richmond couple who were killed last year is being honored by the university they attended and gave so much back to. Christopher and Gracie Hager will be honored during this year’s homecoming activities at Eastern Kentucky University. The Hagers made Richmond their home...
RICHMOND, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky

Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

How to dispose of fallen leaves in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Fall is upon the Bluegrass, and that means leaves falling … and the cleanup that comes with it. In past years, the city of Lexington offered vacuum leaf disposal, but due to staff shortages, disposal methods have changed. “Vacuuming is a personnel- and...
LEXINGTON, KY
Times Gazette

The kindness and the anger

My wife, Brenda, and I were driving on Leestown Road in Lexington, Kentucky when we saw a large green sign with an arrow pointing to the Blackburn Correctional Complex, a 90-day, prerelease, male-only correctional unit. Brenda casually mentioned she had once worked inside those prison walls. She said in her...
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
Louisville local news

