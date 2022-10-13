ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Student arrested for making threats in Uvalde, Texas, officials say

UVALDE, Texas - The Uvalde Police Department received a call Tuesday morning of threats made by a student. UPD investigators along with DPS immediately made contact with the juvenile and their parents at their home. The 16-year-old suspect admitted to threatening another juvenile over social media. They were taken into...
UVALDE, TX

