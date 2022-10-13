Read full article on original website
gotodestinations.com
The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Waco, Texas – (With Photos)
Waco, Texas is home to some of the best breakfast joints in the state. From hearty country cooking to lighter fair, there’s something for everyone in Waco. So whether you’re looking for a leisurely weekend brunch or a quick bite before hitting the town, be sure to check out these top breakfast spots in Waco.
KWTX
10 Things To Do in Central Texas: Oct. 15-17
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of October 15-17. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Gordon Collier Band & Dave Innis of Restless Heart. Pivovar Biergarten. Sunday 5 – 7 PM. Caveat Art & Wine Festival...
Central Texas Volunteer Fire Departments Request Votes In Jaws Of Life Competition
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Several Central Texas volunteer fire departments are asking for your help in Daniel Stark’s Jaws of Life competition to promote safety and security in our communities. The competition requires your vote for one volunteer fire department to receive $5,000. This money will support new items each department is trying to […]
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.13.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Robinson Family Farm announces Sunday closure
TEMPLE, Texas — The Robinson Family Farm has decided to close its doors on Oct. 16th with plans to resume operation next weekend, according to their new Facebook post. About 73 vehicles were destroyed by a fire that broke out at the Robinson Family Farm in Temple Saturday afternoon.
It’s Chow Time at the 5 Most Delicious Soul Food Spots In Killeen, Texas
When it comes to life in Killeen, Texas, there is nothing more comforting than great food. The way to anybody’s heart has always been food, especially a comfort meal like good home-cooked soul food. The expression soul food originated in the mid-1960s when soul was a common word used to describe African-American culture. So food is down home cooking that is usually passed from generation to generation here in the South and it’s definitely in my top five when it comes to foods I love to eat.
Killeen, Texas in Top 10 List of Most Expensive Places Statewide
It's no secret that your dollar is buying less gas, fewer groceries, and limited services. It may still surprise you that the Killeen, Texas area is one of the most expensive places to live statewide when you compare costs across the board. The cost of goods and services in the...
Fire at Robinson Family Farm
TEMPLE, Texas (Fox 44) — UPDATE: Bell county authorities have released more details about the fire at the Robinson Family Farm. They report that 73 vehicles were either damaged or destroyed due to the flames. Four firefighters and two people were evaluated by EMS and released due to heat related illnesses and an anxiety attack. […]
Get Ready For The Boss Lady Brunch in Killeen, Texas
The lane of entrepreneurs in Killeen, Texas grows every single day, and it is usually the women of Killeen I see doing the taking over. If you're going to be a Boss Lady, it's important to network, and one local businesswoman is offering you a delicious chance to do that.
KWTX
Ironman Waco: Information on road closures, delays for Saturday, Oct. 15
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Ironman Waco triathlon is Saturday, October 15, 2022. Below are interactive maps of the events, followed by a chart that explains the road closures and delays you can expect in downtown Waco and beyond. EVENT MAPS:. The 26.2-mile run course crosses the Brazos River multiple...
Beware This Fuzzy Little Menace in Killeen, Texas
As we get into celebrating the harvest season here in the Killeen, Texas area, there are a lot of things that we look forward to. One thing I can say I definitely look forward to is the variety delicious harvest vegetables that we can turn into yummy fall dishes. For...
WacoTrib.com
Waco drops tax suit against council member Andrea Barefield after back taxes paid
The city of Waco dropped its tax lawsuit against City Council Member Andrea Jackson Barefield last week after the payment of more than $95,000 in taxes and penalties that had added up since 2014 on her home. Barefield had for years jointly owned the duplex near Cameron Park with a...
KWTX
Sea lions are making a big ‘splash’ during their first year at the Heart of Texas Fair
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The sea lions are making their debut at the Heart of Texas Fair this year, performing their “splash” shows twice a night and several times during the weekend. The Sea Lion Splash features three female, rescued sea lions--Avocado, Keka and Syra. They are different...
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove alum races professional motocross
Copperas Cove graduate Kyler Hawkey is making his dreams come true. Hawkey graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 2017 and is starting to make a name for himself as a professional motocross racer. Hawkey said that he began racing at five years old, riding dirt bikes alongside friends and...
fox44news.com
Local veterans to be honored at Killeen ceremony
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An upcoming ceremony will recognize local veterans’ services to the Central Texas community and to our country. Congressman John Carter (TX-31) will host the 8th annual Congressional Veteran Commendation Ceremony this Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Those recognized in this year’s ceremony include:...
News Channel 25
'Something out of a war zone': Fire destroys 60+ vehicles at Robinson Family Farm near Temple
UPDATE 6:30 P.M. — Crews have extinguished a fire that destroyed more than 60 vehicles outside Temple at a popular family attraction. "It looked like something out of a war zone," said John Bessick, a veteran who came to the pumpkin patch earlier and helped evacuate families. "Since I have PTSD, it's kind nerve-racking."
WacoTrib.com
Draft of downtown plan headed to Waco Plan Commission
Waco residents still have time to weigh in on a plan that will inform everything in downtown Waco from its lampposts and benches to sidewalks and parking options. Kimley-Horn, a national design firm tasked with creating the Downtown Implementation Plan for the city, will roll out a first draft of the plan during the Waco Plan Commission’s next meeting, which has not yet been scheduled. The plan will apply to the area bordered by Columbus Avenue, 11th Street, University Parks Drive and Clay Avenue.
WacoTrib.com
Texas Music Cafe anchors live music in Washington Avenue location
The “Texas Music Cafe” sign is above the window with fake TV antennas rising above the roof at its new location on Washington Avenue, signs the long-running music series has found a downtown home. It’s the former home of Rogue Media Network, now in larger digs at 1129...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texas Next: Harker Heights offensive lineman Jaydon Chatman
AUSTIN, Texas — Jaydon Chatman was always the biggest kid on the field, even when he played running back as a five-year-old to start his football career. “I’d just run at people. That was fun,” said Chatman with a big smile. Chatman eventually transitioned to the offensive...
KWTX
Police in Temple looking for missing teenager
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Thursday afternoon were searching for 14-year-old Emma Stone. The Central Texas girl was last seen Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. in the 200 block of E Victory. She is 5′2″ tall and weighs about 100 pounds. If you have information on...
