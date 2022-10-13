Read full article on original website
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
Hempstead Man Gets 25 Years for Molesting Girl, 9, Sending Kids Child Porn on SnapchatTimothy BolgerHempstead, NY
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
13-year-old Boy Dead, Sister Hurt in Coram Hit-and-runTimothy BolgerCoram, NY
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
Nassau County high schooler to play in homecoming football game after beating cancer
A Jericho High School senior is ready to play in his homecoming football game after a two-year battle with Stage 3 Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.
Meghan E. Lombardo ’14, JD
Rutgers Football Scores Big Points in Toms River
It seems like there is so much bad going on in the world let me tell about something good. I’m sure many of you by now have heard about the RWJBarnabas Health Field of Dreams, a unique inclusive recreational complex created for the special needs community. Located on North Bay Avenue near the police station in Toms River it was founded by Christian and Mary Kane and inspired by their now 11-year old son Gavin and features a multi-purpose athletic field, playground area, miniature golf course, basketball and bocce courts and so much more. Most importantly it was designed for the special needs community and is set up to accommodate them.
Recruits, local coaches react to Rutgers firing Sean Gleeson, promoting Nunzio Campanile
Four days removed from what Rutgers coach Greg Schiano hopes will serve as a kickstart to his offense when he moved tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile to interim offensive coordinator, special assistant Joe Susan to interim tight ends coach — which he coached previously — and offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson out the door, fans are still adjusting to the moves.
Herald Community Newspapers
Actor from Wantagh reflects on career
Wantagh native Chris Cardona has made it big by combining his two passions in his life — being a professional actor and a former pro fight trainer. Cardona said his introduction to his two passions came from his father, Anthony. “My father had two loves — film and boxing,”...
greaterlongisland.com
Centereach man wins $1,000 a week for life prize from New York Lottery
GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen, where every day is National Take Your Best Friend to Brunch Day! Locations in Patchogue, Bay Shore and Port Jeff Station. This guy Prushed his luck playing the New York Lottery and struck gold. Appropriately name Edward Prush of...
greaterlongisland.com
Merrick native Noah Rubin, a former junior Wimbledon champ, is taking up pickleball
When most people hear the word pickleball, they probably think of senior citizens getting together for a little light exercise. But pickleball is about to get a major injection of youth. Noah Rubin, who for the last seven years was a professional tennis player, announced Monday he is becoming a...
greaterlongisland.com
6 Long Island restaurants and counting; the story of Lily Flanagan’s group
Niall Crowe emigrated to the U.S. from Ireland 38 years ago, at 22 years old. He had $200 in his pocket and lived in a one-room apartment in East Islip with his brother. There was a shower, and they cooked their meals on a hot plate. Today, he eats well.
longisland.com
2 People Set Caravan on Fire on Long Island
The Arson Bomb Squad is investigating a Vehicle Fire that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 1:10 am in Massapequa Park. According to Detectives, two unknown subjects poured a flammable liquid substance on a vehicle that was parked on Mayflower Avenue. The subjects then set the vehicle on fire before fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
Man Indicted For Murder Of Bay Shore Man While Leaving Party
A man has been indicted for the murder of a Long Island man who was attacked and killed while leaving a party. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced the indictment of Basheer Vinson, age 28, of Brooklyn, who is accused of murdering a Bay Shore man in 2020. “This...
greaterlongisland.com
Oyster Festival returns to Oyster Bay this weekend after a two-year hiatus
This Long Island celebration of all things oysters is set for a glorious comeback this weekend. After a two-year pause, Catholic Health and the Rotary Club of Oyster Bay are bringing back the annual Oyster Festival, the largest waterfront festival on the East Coast, attracting over 150,000 people each year.
Wantagh Middle School receives social media threat
News 12 learned of a letter sent to parents Wednesday saying the district was made aware of a concerning social media post by one of the students.
East Rutherford Restaurant Cooks Victory Dinner For New York Yankees
The New York Yankees got a taste of Bergen County. The staff at Elia Mediterranean Restaurant in East Rutherford served the team dinner after its 4-1 win against the Cleveland Guardians in Game One of the American League Division Series on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The menu included a list of...
Woman fatally strikes pedestrian, 68, crossing LI street
Suffolk County detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian on Long Island Wednesday evening, authorities said.
NY Republican unloads after illegal immigrants caught, released at border charged in hate-fueled burglary ring
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman rips Biden after illegal immigrants caught, released in California, Texas and Arizona caught in hate-fueled Long Island burglary ring.
longisland.com
New Brewery Proposed for Bay Shore Industrial Property
A new brewery is being proposed for a Bay Shore property at 25 Degnon Boulevard (south of Montauk Highway), formerly the home to Kenneth Steven Designs, a woodworking and home interior renovation company. According to an application with the Town of Islip, the new spot will be called Moonfish Brewery.
Meet the highest-ranking Hispanic member of the NYPD
Edward Caban was raised in the Bronx and has been an NYPD officer for the past 31 years. Earlier this year, he became First Deputy Commissioner for the largest police department in the country.
Police: Woman abducted in Brentwood, rescued in Brooklyn; suspect arrested
Suffolk police, in conjunction with the NYPD, arrested a man for abducting a woman while she was walking in Brentwood Wednesday night, police say.
3 Store Clerks Charged In Nassau County Underage Alcohol/Tobacco Sales Detail
Three store clerks were charged in connection with an underage drinking and tobacco sales operation on Long Island. The detail took place on Thursday, Oct. 13 throughout Nassau County. The following people were arrested as a result of the operation:. Iqbal Asim, age 30, of Bethpage allegedly sold a vaping...
Comments / 0