Stony Brook, NY

adelphi.edu

Meghan E. Lombardo ’14, JD

Adelphi truly values its students. Attorney at Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP. Meghan Lombardo was discerning when deciding where to pursue her college education. She. chose Adelphi because she was impressed by the qualifications and broad areas of scholarship. of the University’s faculty, the warm and unpretentious students she...
GARDEN CITY, NY
92.7 WOBM

Rutgers Football Scores Big Points in Toms River

It seems like there is so much bad going on in the world let me tell about something good. I’m sure many of you by now have heard about the RWJBarnabas Health Field of Dreams, a unique inclusive recreational complex created for the special needs community. Located on North Bay Avenue near the police station in Toms River it was founded by Christian and Mary Kane and inspired by their now 11-year old son Gavin and features a multi-purpose athletic field, playground area, miniature golf course, basketball and bocce courts and so much more. Most importantly it was designed for the special needs community and is set up to accommodate them.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Recruits, local coaches react to Rutgers firing Sean Gleeson, promoting Nunzio Campanile

Four days removed from what Rutgers coach Greg Schiano hopes will serve as a kickstart to his offense when he moved tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile to interim offensive coordinator, special assistant Joe Susan to interim tight ends coach — which he coached previously — and offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson out the door, fans are still adjusting to the moves.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Herald Community Newspapers

Actor from Wantagh reflects on career

Wantagh native Chris Cardona has made it big by combining his two passions in his life — being a professional actor and a former pro fight trainer. Cardona said his introduction to his two passions came from his father, Anthony. “My father had two loves — film and boxing,”...
WANTAGH, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Centereach man wins $1,000 a week for life prize from New York Lottery

GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen, where every day is National Take Your Best Friend to Brunch Day! Locations in Patchogue, Bay Shore and Port Jeff Station. This guy Prushed his luck playing the New York Lottery and struck gold. Appropriately name Edward Prush of...
CENTEREACH, NY
longisland.com

2 People Set Caravan on Fire on Long Island

The Arson Bomb Squad is investigating a Vehicle Fire that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 1:10 am in Massapequa Park. According to Detectives, two unknown subjects poured a flammable liquid substance on a vehicle that was parked on Mayflower Avenue. The subjects then set the vehicle on fire before fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
MASSAPEQUA PARK, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Oyster Festival returns to Oyster Bay this weekend after a two-year hiatus

This Long Island celebration of all things oysters is set for a glorious comeback this weekend. After a two-year pause, Catholic Health and the Rotary Club of Oyster Bay are bringing back the annual Oyster Festival, the largest waterfront festival on the East Coast, attracting over 150,000 people each year.
OYSTER BAY, NY
longisland.com

New Brewery Proposed for Bay Shore Industrial Property

A new brewery is being proposed for a Bay Shore property at 25 Degnon Boulevard (south of Montauk Highway), formerly the home to Kenneth Steven Designs, a woodworking and home interior renovation company. According to an application with the Town of Islip, the new spot will be called Moonfish Brewery.
BAY SHORE, NY

