It seems like there is so much bad going on in the world let me tell about something good. I’m sure many of you by now have heard about the RWJBarnabas Health Field of Dreams, a unique inclusive recreational complex created for the special needs community. Located on North Bay Avenue near the police station in Toms River it was founded by Christian and Mary Kane and inspired by their now 11-year old son Gavin and features a multi-purpose athletic field, playground area, miniature golf course, basketball and bocce courts and so much more. Most importantly it was designed for the special needs community and is set up to accommodate them.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO