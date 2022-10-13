Read full article on original website
Looking to Buy a New or Used Car? Wait Six Months
U.S. auto prices remain in high gear in late 2022, with the average vehicle transaction price up 6.3% on a year-to-year basis from September 2021 to September 2022. The good news is that prices are coming down this autumn. The average new-vehicle retail transaction price in September is expected to...
Electric vehicles just 3.39% of new Australian car sales despite sharp increase, report says
New electric vehicle sales within Australia have increased by 65% in 2022 but uptake still lags far behind other countries. Electric cars now represent 3.39% of all new car sales in Australia according to the latest State of Electric Vehicles report by the Electric Vehicle Council, but the figures pale against those in other nations such as the UK, where one in five new cars are electric.
Only 2 Cars Are Among the 10 Most-Researched Vehicles on Consumer Reports
SUVs and trucks dominate the most-researched vehicles on Consumer Reports, but two cars also make the cut. The post Only 2 Cars Are Among the 10 Most-Researched Vehicles on Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
I Paid $3,000 Above Sticker Price For My New Car. You Probably Will Too
What I wish I knew about negotiating before overpaying for my new compact SUV
3 Reliable Midsize SUVs Under $15,000
These reliable midsize SUVs under $15,000 are the 2013 Toyota Highlander, the 2015 Honda Pilot, and even the 2014 Toyota Venza. The post 3 Reliable Midsize SUVs Under $15,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Stellantis CPO Go Program Will Offer Vehicles Up To Ten Years Old And With Up To 125,000 Miles
Finding a good, affordable used car is harder than ever, but Stellantis is trying to make it easier by offering a new CPO Go program. While Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) initiatives are nothing new, CPO Go is notable for featuring vehicles that are older than Stellantis and even FCA. In particular,...
WGRZ TV
No, it doesn’t cost between $25-30K to replace most electric vehicle batteries
Electric vehicles are growing in popularity worldwide, with sales doubling in 2021 to a new record of 6.6 million, the International Energy Agency said in May. But some research has shown that it’s more costly to repair an electric vehicle than a gas-powered one. VERIFY reader Donald wants to...
Fast Company
As EVs go mainstream, Salesforce rolls out an ‘automotive cloud’ to digitize car buying and repairs
The pandemic pushed many in-person businesses to go online to survive and grow, including the automotive industry. Today Salesforce is announcing the launch of Automotive Cloud and its industry-focused platform, Driver 360, a software suite that digitizes the car-selling experience for auto manufacturers, dealers, and finance companies. The latest development from the enterprise giant consolidates customer, vehicle, and retail data to streamline car sales and create a more personalized experience for car owners.
Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX Teased Alongside AWD And Long-Wheelbase Versions
Tucked away in a presentation made by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles for investors are teasers depicting future derivatives of the ID. Buzz. The most exciting of the bunch would have to be the one showing a steering wheel with red accents and a "GTX" badge on the bottom spoke. The suffix is already being used on spicy versions of the ID.4 and ID.5 electric SUVs.
insideevs.com
Hyundai's EV Hotel, Rivian, Amazon Vans, Honda OH: EV News Oct 14, 2022
This week, we have more news about Rivian production and the recall, Amazon's electric vans, Honda's upcoming EV factory in Ohio, and Hyundai's "hotel": Our Top EV News for the week of Oct 14, 2022. Check out the full newsletter for the week which includes more Electric Vehicle News, and...
Carscoops
Nissan Introduces New 5,000-Mile-A-Year, Pay-As-You-Go Lease Option
Nissan, through its Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp. subsidiary, has launched a new, ultra-low mile lease program for customers. The 5,000 miles (8,046 km) term, more akin to what supercar manufacturers offer than the brands for daily drivers, has been introduced as gas prices have risen and the pandemic has pushed people to work from home and drive less.
How To Trade In a Car That Isn’t Paid Off
If you're planning to trade in a car that isn't paid off, what should you know about the process? GOBankingRates spoke to several automotive professionals about key considerations for trading in a car...
Jeep And Ram Tease Their SEMA Show Vehicles From Mopar With Sketches
While General Motors and Honda won’t be at this year’s Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas, Stellantis will be there with Mopar. The automaker posted concept sketches previewing three custom vehicles the automaker will showcase at the event, which runs November 1-4. The sketches preview...
Drivers Keep Treating Partially Automated Vehicles As Fully Autonomous
Many drivers continue to rely on partially automated systems in their cars as if they are fully autonomous. This is what a new study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety shows and the numbers seem very worrying despite widespread warnings from automakers, safety associations, and media. The research was...
makeuseof.com
Do Electric Cars Need Different Tires Compared to a Regular Car?
One problem that many first-time EV owners run into is maintenance. While EVs are very similar to traditional vehicles, they also have significant differences, and one example of this is the type of tires they require. So do electric vehicles require special tires, and if so, how are they different?
motor1.com
9 Best Used Car Warranty Company: Coverage Breakdown (2022)
Get Started for $99 + Get $400 OFF with code 'Get400'. A used car warranty is a contract that pays for auto repairs if specified parts break or fail. Buying from the most dependable used car warranty companies can help you get the best value out of a plan and avoid scams.
Only 1 Hybrid SUV Is Available for Less Than $25,000
Hybrids are becoming more desirable as gas prices increase and consumers are looking for ways to save at the pump. But there is only 1 hybrid SUV available for less than $25,000. The post Only 1 Hybrid SUV Is Available for Less Than $25,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GMC Terrain Headlight Recall Fix Is Just a Piece of Tape
Facebook, GMCGMC calls it a "Headlamp Applique Kit." A more honest name is the piece of cloudy tape that keeps the NHTSA off of the company's case.
torquenews.com
Best Deals on the Most Fuel-Efficient Cars and SUVs Available Today Says Consumer Reports
Here’s the latest selection from Consumer Reports on what they found to be 10 models that are the best deals toward buying the most fuel-efficient cars based on overall fuel-economy test results, recent consumer car shopping data, and current MSRP pricing. It’s All About Fuel Efficiency...and the Market.
