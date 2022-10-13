A risk exists for much of the state Saturday night going into Sunday. I’m KFC Oh, Meteorologist Sabrina Bates with the latest timeline on the severe weather that you could be expecting on your saturday. Now, it is going to be including *** good portion of Oklahoma. Very, very, very low tornado risk with this. We’re mainly going to be watching for *** hail threat at first and then eventually these storms will be forming into *** line as they push further towards the south. And at that point we’ll be watching for *** low flash flooding potential and also *** wind threat over. Although we’re gonna be expecting these storms to develop essentially between now and about seven or eight o’clock, what we are going to be seeing is some of that development first in eastern Oklahoma, there’s going to be *** boundary essentially just north of I 40 that we are going to be watching for any of those isolated storms to pop on up. We’re expecting by about 89 o’clock again north of I 40 and essentially right along I 35 into the west of it. Some of these isolated storms too to develop. This is just one model example of potentially what could be happening here, but you’ll notice by the time we get to about 10 o’clock, it starts to explode even more seeing *** lot more storms on radar starts to turn more into *** cluster *** lot of heavy rain with this, we’re talking about *** lot of lightning and this is also going to be that isolated very large hail potential as well. This is going to be expanding from western Oklahoma and also probably *** cluster as well across central parts of the state. Now, after about 10 o’clock is when we can start hearing the rumbles of thunder and those storms move on into the metro. This will be continuing as we go overnight. Eventually after about midnight we will start to see these storms form into more of *** line as they push through central Oklahoma either way though, even if you’re behind that line still going to be very noisy for tonight, you’ll notice by about three a.m. That severe weather threat is going to try to wind down down, but instead it’s going to be very loud, very noisy and *** lot of rainfall with this as well expanding from western central southern and then also into eastern parts of the state. By the time that we get towards tomorrow morning, that rain will be well south of us closer towards the Red River. Mainly that severe weather wind window though is going to be from about seven o’clock tonight until two a.m. Early on our sunday morning. Now be sure to stay tuned to K. O. C. O. And will continue to bring you updates.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO