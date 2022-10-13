Read full article on original website
blackchronicle.com
When will the storms reach Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The menace of extreme climate returns to Oklahoma Tuesday afternoon. There will be a LOW twister menace with these storms. The major danger will be for big hail, damaging winds and flooding rainfall. Here is the timeline for the storms:. Storms will develop throughout Western...
blackchronicle.com
Severe Weather Updates Across Oklahoma
Parts of Oklahoma are getting much-needed rain Saturday evening, however a few of it’s coming within the type of extreme climate. The Oklahoma City metro space is beneath a extreme thunderstorm watch till 2 a.m. News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne mentioned that the OKC metro might see storms round 10 p.m.
blackchronicle.com
Most Of Oklahoma Facing Severe Weather Overnight, Hail & High Winds Likely
The News 9 Weather Team is monitoring the potential for extreme storms that might impression nearly all of Oklahomans in a single day Tuesday. Much of the state might see winds over 50 miles per hour and hail as much as golf ball dimension. Flash flooding may also be a risk.
blackchronicle.com
TIMELINE: Severe storms expected overnight
A risk exists for much of the state Saturday night going into Sunday. I’m KFC Oh, Meteorologist Sabrina Bates with the latest timeline on the severe weather that you could be expecting on your saturday. Now, it is going to be including *** good portion of Oklahoma. Very, very, very low tornado risk with this. We’re mainly going to be watching for *** hail threat at first and then eventually these storms will be forming into *** line as they push further towards the south. And at that point we’ll be watching for *** low flash flooding potential and also *** wind threat over. Although we’re gonna be expecting these storms to develop essentially between now and about seven or eight o’clock, what we are going to be seeing is some of that development first in eastern Oklahoma, there’s going to be *** boundary essentially just north of I 40 that we are going to be watching for any of those isolated storms to pop on up. We’re expecting by about 89 o’clock again north of I 40 and essentially right along I 35 into the west of it. Some of these isolated storms too to develop. This is just one model example of potentially what could be happening here, but you’ll notice by the time we get to about 10 o’clock, it starts to explode even more seeing *** lot more storms on radar starts to turn more into *** cluster *** lot of heavy rain with this, we’re talking about *** lot of lightning and this is also going to be that isolated very large hail potential as well. This is going to be expanding from western Oklahoma and also probably *** cluster as well across central parts of the state. Now, after about 10 o’clock is when we can start hearing the rumbles of thunder and those storms move on into the metro. This will be continuing as we go overnight. Eventually after about midnight we will start to see these storms form into more of *** line as they push through central Oklahoma either way though, even if you’re behind that line still going to be very noisy for tonight, you’ll notice by about three a.m. That severe weather threat is going to try to wind down down, but instead it’s going to be very loud, very noisy and *** lot of rainfall with this as well expanding from western central southern and then also into eastern parts of the state. By the time that we get towards tomorrow morning, that rain will be well south of us closer towards the Red River. Mainly that severe weather wind window though is going to be from about seven o’clock tonight until two a.m. Early on our sunday morning. Now be sure to stay tuned to K. O. C. O. And will continue to bring you updates.
blackchronicle.com
Risk for severe storms this weekend
A marginal risk exists for much of the state Saturday night going into Sunday. storms likely later today. Thanks for joining us on the K. O. C. O. Mobile app as well as KO cIO dot com. I’m meteorologist, taylor cox and we are tracking that next round of showers and storms that will likely start later into this afternoon and early evening hours and through early tomorrow morning. So we should see about 24 hours of rain here across Oklahoma again. The better chances for those showers and storms are right through central Oklahoma into Oklahoma city. Up towards Enid Stillwater, seminal ada mcallister are all included in the slight risk. That’s *** level two on *** scale of five. Your biggest hazards include wind up to 60 MPH, hail up to the size of *** half dollar, which is just *** little bit smaller than the size of *** ping pong ball and flooding. We could get up to two inches in some places with these showers and storms coming through. So flooding is not out of the question. What is your timeline look? Well, it looks like we’ll see those showers and storms more widespread with better chances. As we head into the overnight hours, you’ll start to see your first few showers and storms as we head into the dinner time hours and then we’ll see better chances through the overnight as the sun starts to set. So here we are right around 8 30 this evening. It’s spotty at first, but it does become more widespread and congee Field as we go into the overnight hours. You could probably hear the downpour of those heavy storms through the overnight hours as well as maybe *** flash of lightning or *** rumble of thunder out your window. This will continue as we head into the early morning hours tomorrow. The majority of this rain will be to the south of I-40 tomorrow morning, but we could still see *** few spotty showers out there throughout the day. On Sunday, of course, for more updates on your news and weather, join us tonight on Ko Cio.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma to see severe storms with hail risk this weekend
Parts of Oklahoma could severe severe weather with a hail risk Saturday night.KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says isolated storms will develop after 4 p.m. with a hail risk for much of the state. The higher instability will remain south of Interstate 40, and Damon says those storms will produce half-dollar-size hail.Areas north of Interstate 40 should see quarter-size hail.Damon shows when you could expect to see severe storms in your area. Open the video player above for the latest timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our team coverage on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma to see snow as winter storm approaches state
A winter climate advisory has been issued for almost all of the state till Friday afternoon.KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says wintry precipitation with snow strikes into Oklahoma late Thursday evening. The northern a part of the state will see probably the most snow, with 2-4 inches anticipated to fall.Central Oklahoma and southeastern Oklahoma ought to see 1-2 inches. Southwestern Oklahoma is anticipated to get lower than an inch of snow. Southwestern Oklahoma is anticipated to get lower than an inch of snow. Slick highway situations will develop early Friday morning. Most of the state can have slick spots after 7 a.m., and roads in northern Oklahoma shall be lined in snow.Jonathan has the most recent timeline for when winter climate will transfer throughout Oklahoma. Open the video participant above to see when snow shall be in your space. Be positive to obtain the KOCO 5 App to obtain custom-made climate alerts. You can watch our group protection on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter.
blackchronicle.com
Severe storms hit later today
FLOOR WEATHER CENTER METER. I’LL JUST JONATHAN CONDOR GET READY WAVES OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS FOR YOUR MONDAY ONE THIS MORNING, T TBUHE BIG WAVE WILL HIT THIS AFTERNOON AND THIS EVENING THAT BIG WAVE HAS A GBI RISK. SO THIS MORNING SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE LIKELY IN CENTRAL AND NORTHERN AND EASTERN OKLAHOMA,UT B HIT AND MISS FORTY PERCENT CHANCE FO ORKC IF WE SAW A SEVERE WEATHER THIS MORNGNI BE ON THE LOW END OF THE SCALE LIKE ONE INCH HAIL, SIX MILE PER HOUR WIND. SO THE CHAENC MEASURABLE RAIN THIS MORNING 30 40% CHANCE AT I HAVE THE UMBRELLA HANDY RFO A MORNING DRIVE 60 FOR THE LOW THEN LATER TODAY UP TO0 8 THEN BY FIVE O’CLOCK. THAT’S WHEN I WANT YOU TO BE SEVERE WEATHER AWARE FOR THAT RED PANEL. OKAY WHERE WE’RE LOOKING AT SEVERE STORMS THAT BIG WAVE. GBI RISK WILL HIT LATER IN THE AFTERNOON AND THE EVENING. IT HAS A SIGNIFICANT. THE SEVERE WEATHER HIGHS TODAY 70S 80S AND 90S MORE CLOUDS AND SUN AGAIN ARE TENSIONILL WGO TOWARDS. CENTRAL OKLAHOMA, BASICLYAL I-35 WEST I-40 NORTH SUPERCELLS ARE GONNA REFI PROBABLY AS EARLY AS THREE O’CLOCK RIGHT AND THEN DROP INTO OKC AS EARLY AS FIVE O’CLOCK. OKAY, AND THEN FROM 7PM ON HIGH CHANS CEOF STORMS. THE RISK IS VERY SIGNIFICANT. WE HAVE AN ENHANCED RISK OF SEVERE WEATHER. THAT MEANS A LEVEL THREE FOR THE AMOUNT OF DAMAGE REPORTS, BUT RYVE AT RISK FOR BASEBALL-SIZED HAIL TORNADOES AND STRONG TORNADOES ARE POSSIBLE. THEN WE’LL TRANSITION TO DAMAGING WINDS AT 70 MILES AN HOUR WITH A LOW FLOODING RISK. HERE’S WHAT I NEED YOU TO DO TUNING CIOAS 5 NEWS WHEN 437 CLOCK THIS MORNING. I’LL BAKRE DOWN THAT SEVERE STORM TIMELINE WINDOW STORMS ARE EXPECTED TO MOVE THROUGH CENTRAL OKLAHOMA THE OTHER BIG RISKS SEREVE WEA.
kgou.org
Oklahoma, NOAA researchers: Climate change will cause extreme flooding to become more widespread, frequent, unpredictable
OU researchers partnering with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration used computer modeling to predict just how much climate change will affect extreme flooding — and the outlook is wet. JJ Gourley is a research hydrometeorologist with NOAA and worked on the project. “You can compare the rain systems...
blackchronicle.com
Fair Weather Friday With Rain And Storms Coming This Weekend
Warm at the moment with highs within the 80s and a gusty southwest wind, which suggests hearth hazard is excessive once more at the moment. It can be an exquisite Friday, with lows tonight within the 50s and 60s. Tomorrow can be heat to sizzling, with highs within the 80s and 90s, however with remoted storms potential within the afternoon.
When Oklahoma Will Get Its First Freeze
Fall has been both unpredictable and unusual for the last two years. So much so, looking up the almanac averages for first frosts and freezes seem out-of-touch with what could happen next in Oklahoma. Winter came on in the fall of 2020 with fury, dumping plenty of ice on us...
blackchronicle.com
Cold front brings storm chance to Oklahoma
KOCO meteorologist Jonathan Conder says the chilly front Friday will convey storm probabilities within the night and highs within the 60s this weekend.Jonathan says he is watching a small space throughout southern Oklahoma Friday night. It’s principally a danger for hail and wind, and the twister risk is low.Hail might be up to ping pong balls or golf balls. Jonathan additionally says Oklahoma might see damaging winds up to 70 mph.Storms will doubtless wrestle to hearth earlier than 5 p.m. however are attainable after 7 p.m. into the in a single day hours.Jonathan exhibits when you’ll be able to count on extreme storms in your space. Open the video participant above for the newest extreme climate timeline. Be certain to obtain the KOCO 5 App to obtain personalized climate alerts. You can watch our crew protection on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter.
Heavy rain and storms possible tonight: A look at how much
(WKBN) – A strong cold front will sweep through the region tonight, pushing showers and storms across Ohio and Pennsylvania. This storm system will bring rain to the Valley as a cold front approaches our region. There will be a chance for a few rumbles of thunder at times. The first cluster of rain approaches shortly after sunset Wednesday evening. Additional rounds of downpours or isolated thunderstorms will continue through the night. The cold front will be clearing the area Thursday morning, keeping the risk for early morning downpours or isolated storms high as people commute to work or school.
Treehouse Hotels Exist Here In Oklahoma
In all my years spent here in Oklahoma, I had no idea that a treehouse hotel thing even existed. You see them on TV all over the country, but now it's an Oklahoma trend? I'm in. Not to drag out the details here, but there are actually two treehouse hotels...
Oklahoma has the highest homeowners insurance in the country
The highest premiums in the country for homeowners’ insurance is here in Oklahoma.
Thousands without power after heavy rain battered parts of Maine
YORK, Maine — Thousands are without power as severe weather pushes through portions of Maine. Central Maine Power is reporting more than 26,000 people are without power, as images of trees down on roadways begin to come into the WMTW newsroom. York County is experiencing more than 15,000 of...
blackchronicle.com
The top fishing spots in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Although Texas boasts lots of of freshwater fishing hotspots, some catch on with anglers greater than others. And in the Rio Grande Valley, the place saltwater fishing reins supreme, there’s nonetheless some who can not resist the lure of journey inland to new fishing destionation. So the place must you go in Texas should you’re on the lookout for a catch of bass, crappie and catfish.
Michigan man accused of setting trucks on fire in Oklahoma, 7 other states
(KRQE) – A Michigan man has been accused of a cross-country arson spree that included more than two dozen semi-truck fires in at least eight states, the Department of Justice announced. Viorel Pricop, 64, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of arson of property in interstate commerce. Federal investigators believe that Pricop, […]
Oklahoma oil rig worker killed on job in McClain County
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Another Oklahoma oil rig worker was killed on the job in McClain County. KOCO 5 spoke with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and they said in 2021, they reported the percentage of worker fatalities in the oil industry was 13%. For this year, it has increased.
newscenter1.tv
First snow of the season!
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Many locations across the Black Hills received their first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning. Reports stretched from Lead to Colonial Pine Hills, where a dusting of snow sat on the ground, cooled by a passing cold front. In fact, the first snowfall of the year at NewsCenter1 in Rapid City took place exactly one year ago, but the station didn’t catch flakes today.
