Wichita, KS

Newman University Theater Department presenting ‘Dracula’

By Stephanie Nutt
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Newman University Theater Department will be presenting the production “Dracula.”

Performances are taking place at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, through Saturday, Oct. 22, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Performance Hall in the De Mattias Fine Arts Center on the Newman University campus .

“Dracula” the play was first written by Irish actor and playwright Hamilton Deane in 1924, then revised by the American writer John L. Balderston in 1927, according to Newman.

Newman says in the revised story Abraham Van Helsing investigates the unexplained illness of a young woman, Lucy Seward, with the help of her father, John “Jack” Seward, and her fiance, Jonathan Harker. Van Helsing discovers she is the victim of Count Dracula, a powerful vampire who is feeding on her blood.

It is the thrill and suspense of the classic story that “Dracula” Director Mark Mannette says he looks forward to bringing to life for the audience.

“This play made the careers of both Bela Lugosi and Frank Langella when they played the role of Count Dracula,” said Mannette, director of theater and chair of arts and humanities at Newman. “It should be an exciting offering for Halloween season.”

For Newman’s production of “Dracula,” Christy Railsback created the costumes, and Technical Director Kenny Allman designed the set.

Tickets to the show are $15 for the general public, $10 for seniors, military, faculty and staff, $5 for non-Newman students and free for Newman students with their student I.D.

To purchase tickets, click here . Tickets will also be sold at the door.

