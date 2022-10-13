Read full article on original website
EverydayHealth.com
Universal Anxiety, Depression Screening Recommended for Many U.S. Kids
Children 8 and older should get anxiety screenings even when they don’t have any symptoms of this mood disorder, according to new guidelines from the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force. The recommendations, published in JAMA, mark the first time the Task Force has urged kids to get screened for...
An Anxiety Screening Has Been Recommended for All Adults for the First Time—Here’s What That Means
Anxiety is one of the most prevalent mental health conditions, with an estimated 31.1% of U.S. adults who will develop an anxiety disorder at some point in their lives. Whether you have a generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, panic disorder, separation anxiety disorder and/or phobias, anxiety comes in many different forms.
MedicalXpress
Grandparents who stopped caring for grandchildren during the pandemic had worse mental health
Grandparents who stopped looking after their grandchildren during the COVID-19 pandemic were considerably more likely to experience depressive symptoms compared to those who continued to care for their grandchildren, finds a new UCL-led study. The study, published in The Journals of Gerontology: Series B, also found that grandparents in England...
TODAY.com
A parenting columnist says adults shouldn’t high-five kids. Yes, really
An op-ed arguing adults shouldn't high-five children has gone viral, leaving many parents and mental health experts to raise their eyebrows (and maybe a high-five) in protest. John Rosemond, a parenting columnist and author, argued in a recent opinion article for the Omaha World-Herald that adults shouldn't high-five children because a child is not an adult's equal.
Anxiety can look different in children. Here's what to look for and some treatments to consider
Throughout the pandemic, many families have struggled with fears about COVID, employment and lock-downs – all while experiencing disruption to things like school, childcare, social support services and beloved activities. It has been stressful for some, traumatic for others. So it may be no surprise to learn many children have been affected by anxiety during the pandemic, especially while under lockdown. Our research shows some families were particularly vulnerable. Those who experienced financial strain, poor quality housing, loneliness, pre-existing mental health problems, and couple conflict reported worse child and parent mental health over time. Families and children who have struggled during the...
Impact of ADHD on the life of an individual
When a youngster hasADHD, it may have far-reaching consequences. The effects extend beyond the kid to the parents and siblings, wreaking havoc on the family unit and the couple’s ability to be happily married. In addition, various symptoms of ADH) tend to be more noticeable at different ages.
Biden administration wants psychological tests for parents of separated kids
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is asking that parents of children separated at the U.S.-Mexico border undergo another round of psychological evaluations to measure how traumatized they were by the Trump-era policy, court documents show. The request comes in a lawsuit filed by migrants seeking compensation from the government...
Study finds eating healthy and avoiding the news best protected people’s mental health during pandemic
Eating healthy and avoiding the news were the biggest preventers of anxiety and depression during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new study. The two lifestyle changes were more effective in stabilising mental health than interacting with friends, following a routine or pursuing hobbies. The study, carried out by researchers...
Migrant children to enroll at Staten Island schools next week. How is NYC preparing for their arrival?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As thousands of migrants from the southern border flock to New York City in droves, city public schools are gearing up for hundreds of children of asylum-seekers to enroll in its buildings next week, including at Staten Island schools. Nearly 100 migrant children will be...
Teen Sports and Mental Health
We know the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of many of us, especially teens. Now new research from the American Academy Of Pediatrics conference shows kids who had their sports seasons canceled suffered significantly during that time.
Childhood Trauma Can Manifest Without Parents Even Knowing
Childhood trauma occurs more often than you might think and if it goes unaddressed, the potential consequences can be devastating, affecting the individual's life well into adulthood. Nothing matters more to a parent or caregiver than their child's happiness and wellbeing. But dealing with a child who has been traumatized...
Opinion: Dying my biggest fear during homelessness
A new study confirms what homeless people already know: If you live on the street, you’re likely to die much younger than most people. The research printed in Journal of the American Medical Association shows the median age of death for homeless people studied in California was 64.6 years. Other studies have said people experiencing homelessness commonly die between the ages of 42 and 52.
verywellfamily.com
How to Talk to Your Kids About Self-Harm at Every Age
When parents hear about self-harm, it can be tempting to ignore the topic or assume that it could never happen in their family. But, unfortunately, self-harming behaviors are occurring more frequently than you might imagine and should be added to the list of things you need to discuss with your kids.
studyfinds.org
Birdsong can reduce anxiety and paranoia, study reveals
BERLIN, Germany — Are there plenty of birds in your neighborhood? A new study finds they may be great for your mental health. Researchers in Germany have found that songbirds help to reduce anxiety and feelings of paranoia among people who listen. In a study of 295 participants, a...
PODCAST: The new controversial ketamine craze
• Over the last few years ketamine therapy has become a popular treatment for depression. • In fact, you might have seen advertisements promoting it casually on platforms such as Instagram or TikTok. But Ketamine wasn’t created for that purpose. Ketamine’s history:. • As an anesthetic commonly applied...
parentherald.com
How Dads Can Support Moms During Pregnancy
Pregnancy is a time of excitement, change, and a lot of uncertainty. A new mother will need extra support and help in the weeks and months following delivery. The first few weeks are a time for bonding and healing, so other daily and household tasks fall by the wayside. Fortunately,...
momcollective.com
Support for Families of Kids With Dyslexia
In the spring of 2020 when the world shut down, my youngest was in Pre-k. I started casually working with him at home on pre-reading skills, mostly letter and sound identification. Having watched his sister learn her letters and sounds a few years previous, and then eventually how to read, I was familiar with the timeline of the average age these things happen for kids. I knew my son was smart, but for some reason, he was not retaining any work we did on letters and their corresponding sounds. I started to worry.
autismparentingmagazine.com
Autism and Dance: Does Dancing Benefit Autistic Kids?
Dance has always been known as a universal form of self-expression. The benefits are numerous. For kids with autism, dance can be a therapeutic resource. There are many studies exploring the benefits of dance, for both neurodiverse and neurotypical individuals, and thus there are many dance programs geared towards those with special needs to encourage them to break out of their comfort zones and try something new.
parentherald.com
Can Moms Have Chiropractic Care During Pregnancy?
Pregnancy causes massive changes in a physical appearance alongside with growing belly, you might have to sustain some new aches and pains in the back and would complain about a sore body which many might consider giving a chiropractor a call. Hence, before dialing the number on your phone, you might wonder if those adjustments would be safe for the baby.
