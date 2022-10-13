ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fields of Faith bridges gap between Onalaska schools and churches

By Charlotte Hansen
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT)–Hundred of students and their families turned out for the 7th Annual Fields of Faith event in Onalaska.

The event brought a big turnout from local schools and churches.

The main goal?

To create a neutral place where students can pray and be together.

Onalaska students say that they love being able to share their faith and have fun with each other.

“I personally love talking about my faith and being able to share that with people,” said high school senior Brianna Yang. “Doing this, it’s also a great opportunity to meet kids from other schools and be able to share that with them as well.”

According to the official Fields of Faith website, over 300 organizations participated all over the United States.

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

