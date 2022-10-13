MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - New ownership is taking over for Manhattan’s iconic Wareham Opera House in the downtown area. President of Wareham Hall Inc., Blade Mages said that this opportunity has been worth it as they look to make this venue special. “We started back in September of last year, we had the idea to essentially form an organization whose mission was to not only purchase the historic Wareham opera house but to kind of transform it into the state of the art concert venue, music venue, place for performance arts kind of all the above you know the building itself is located right here in our core downtown right next to a brewery, right across the street from restaurants what better place than to go see a show,” said Mages.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO