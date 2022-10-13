Read full article on original website
WIBW
Evergy Plaza hosts community celebration on property maintenance
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka, the Greater Topeka Partnership, and sponsor Schendel Lawn & Landscaping took to Evergy Plaza to celebrate community efforts to beautify Topeka neighborhoods. The event included music by DJ 151 Entertainment, multiple family-friendly activities, a food truck and raffles for attendees, with giveaways...
WIBW
Fairlawn Plaza hosts 60th anniversary celebration
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Fairlawn Plaza shopping center celebrated their 60th anniversary, highlighted by a car show, a free concert and family fun. More than 60 cars were on display for the car show, kicking off the event. Cars ranged from dragsters, Model A’s, Beetles and more. Emmanuel Carter’s 1967 Chevrolet won best in show.
WIBW
Wareham Opera House under new ownership
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - New ownership is taking over for Manhattan’s iconic Wareham Opera House in the downtown area. President of Wareham Hall Inc., Blade Mages said that this opportunity has been worth it as they look to make this venue special. “We started back in September of last year, we had the idea to essentially form an organization whose mission was to not only purchase the historic Wareham opera house but to kind of transform it into the state of the art concert venue, music venue, place for performance arts kind of all the above you know the building itself is located right here in our core downtown right next to a brewery, right across the street from restaurants what better place than to go see a show,” said Mages.
WIBW
Teachers moonlight for laughs in show at TPAC
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka native Kason Jones is a Topeka High School graduate now working as a special education teacher in Dallas. On stage, he’s known as KC Mack. He and fellow educators who moonlight as comedians will take the stage at the Topeka Performing Arts Center as part of the Bored Teachers Comedy Tour. The Topeka show is 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Get tickets at topekaperformingartscenter.org.
WIBW
USD 501 staff members swing by popular restaurant as part of ‘I Love TPS Tour’
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of educators and administrators were at a popular Mexican eatery on Wednesday, and not just for the tacos. USD 501 staff members, including Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson, were at Tacos El Sol Wednesday. The visit was part of the district’s “I Love TPS Tour,”...
WIBW
Ice skating rink coming to Downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction for a new ice skating rink coming to Downtown Topeka is expected to begin later this month. Evergy Plaza announced Friday a partnership with CoreFirst Bank & Trust that will bring the ‘CoreFirst Ice Rink’ to Evergy Plaza. Construction is slated to begin...
WIBW
Native American encampment added to Old Prairie Town at Ward Meade Park
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new addition to Old Prairie Town at Ward Meade Park was dedicated on Friday. The Royal Valley Native American singers and dancers lent their talents to Friday’s ceremony, celebrating the completion of a Native American encampment. The dedication included a traditional blessing of the...
kmuw.org
Mona Cliff evokes the subtle beauty of Kansas hills and sunsets with millions of tiny beads
Artist Mona Cliff sits on the floor in her home studio in Lawrence, Kansas. Bold patterns of grain stretch across several panels of cherry wood with a rough bark edge. Around the edges she’s built a rippling layer of beeswax, copal resin and pine rosin. She heats the wax...
WIBW
Riff Raff shares a sweet invitation to support Helping Hands Humane Society
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riff Raff is a seven-year-old female cat who was found wandering outside the Helping Hands Humane Society building near SW 21st and Belle in Topeka. Now, this lovably friendly feline is ready for a furr-ever home. She visited Eye on NE Kansas with Emi Griess, and helped her invite everyone to get in their reservations for the upcoming Bone Appetit fundraiser. It’s coming up Oct. 22 at Prairie Band Casino and Resort.
WIBW
Award ceremony held in NOTO to celebrate art across Topeka
The American College of Radiology notes a 37 percent decline in screening mammograms during the COVID pandemic. A recent study from the group found the numbers have not bounced back.
WIBW
Advisors Excel expands with multi-million dollar renovations and new location
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Advisors Excel is adding space to keep up with it’s growth. Now the nation’s largest field marketing company is investing millions of dollars to add 42,000 ft. to it’s Gage Center Campus. It will house more office space, a cafe, and indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.
Overland Park opens city’s first all-inclusive playground
Overland Park holds a grand opening for overhauled Strang Park, the city's first all-inclusive playground.
White Lakes mall demolition leads to new opportunities
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The construction fence is coming down as demolition at the former White Lakes Mall comes to a close. District 5 Council Member Brett Kell says there is already interest in this area by three businesses. With talk of business moving into south Topeka, businesses that are already here are eager to see […]
WIBW
7,000 pounds of trout to descend upon Lake Shawnee
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around 7,000 pounds of trout will descend upon Lake Shawnee as the annual fall trout stocking is set. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says that the annual fall trout stocking at lake Shawnee has been set for 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at the Lake Shawnee main boat ramp.
WIBW
Grassroots nonprofit officially celebrates joining GTP
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A grassroots Topeka nonprofit celebrated joining the Greater Topeka Partnership with a ribbon cutting ceremony. On Thursday, GTP hosted a ribbon cutting for the nonprofit organization known as SENT Topeka. SENT, which stands for “Strengthening and Equipping Neighborhoods Together,” celebrated the union of the two organizations.
Emporia animal rescue largest director has ever experienced
EMPORIA (KSNT) – “We need all the good vibes and prayers we can get,” Stephanie Achille, Director of the Humane Society of the Flint Hills told KSNT 27 News after rescuing 85 cats and two dogs from an Emporia home earlier this week. Now the shelter is doing everything it can to find foster homes, […]
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
WIBW
Emporia Shelter remains closed as intake of 80+ animals continues
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 80 animals have been removed from an Emporia home as the shelter remains closed to deal with intake efforts and formal criminal charges are pending for the owner. KVOE reports that totals continue to climb as animals were removed from an Emporia home on...
WIBW
Washburn University to host marching championships for small high schools
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University is set to host the championships for small high school marching bands. Washburn University says it will host the second annual Kansas Bandmasters Association Small School Marching Band Championship on Saturday, Oct. 15. It said the event will begin at 9:15 a.m. and tickets will be available at the gate. All-day tickets are priced at $10 for ages 13 and over and $5 for those between the ages of 6 and 12, over the age of 60 and military service members.
LJWORLD
City of Lawrence to host ribbon cutting for newest complete segment of Lawrence Loop
The City of Lawrence is set to host a ribbon cutting for the newest complete segment of the Lawrence Loop next weekend. The new segment runs from Peterson Road Park to Michigan Street. The ribbon cutting is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, beginning at the park, 2250 Peterson Road.
