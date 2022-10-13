ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Carson Wentz dealt brutal injury news after Week 6 win

The Washington Commanders grinded out a tough Week 6 victory over the Chicago Bears. While they came away with the win, it looks like they may have suffered a pretty big injury blow to their starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, in the process. Carson Wentz injury update. Wentz labored through a...
WASHINGTON, DC
The contract offer Odell Beckham Jr. wants from Rams

Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr remains a free agent as he continues to recover from his ACL tear in the Super Bowl in February. While OBJ still loves the Los Angeles Rams and wants to run it back with the reigning champs, their offer wasn’t sufficient enough, as he pointed out recently on Twitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2022

We’re back for another round of picks and kicking it off with a BANGER between the Bears and Commanders. Oh, that was literal ... this game is going to make the same sound as your car engine when it starts knocking and it’s about to die. Horrible Thursday...
NFL
‘It’s very frustrating’: Myles Garrett appears to show discord with Browns D Coordinator

Myles Garrett didn’t hide his frustration with his role with the Cleveland Browns as he struggles to make his impact felt by the team. Garrett hasn’t been the usual Defensive Player of the Year candidate that he was in years past, and he expressed belief that their playmaking is the problem and the one limiting what he can do. He emphasized his “lack of opportunities” as the reason for his subpar performance so far, a message that implies there is some sort of discord between him and the Browns coaching.
CLEVELAND, OH
Christian Watson might not be catching footballs from Aaron Rodgers anytime soon

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been having a difficult time this season getting on the same page with his young receivers. Well, it sounds like he won’t have to worry about that as much with the latest news on Christian Watson. According to CBS Packers reporter Matt Reynoldson, Matt LaFleur said that shutting […] The post Christian Watson might not be catching footballs from Aaron Rodgers anytime soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
Joe Burrow Has Honest Reaction To Going Back To Louisiana

Joe Burrow became a Louisiana legend by leading the LSU Tigers to a national title during the 2019 college football season. On Sunday afternoon, he'll return to Louisiana to face the New Orleans Saints. When asked about the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 6 matchup, Burrow admit that he's excited to return...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Michigan football’s Mike Morris calls out Penn State players for having ‘Twitter fingers’

The Michigan Wolverines’ football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions got tense at the half. The two teams got into a heated scrum as they headed to their respective locker rooms after a physical half of play. After Michigan’s 41-17 win, Wolverines defensive end Mike Morris spoke to reporters and revealed what sparked the […] The post Michigan football’s Mike Morris calls out Penn State players for having ‘Twitter fingers’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANN ARBOR, MI
1 Panthers player who could be traded besides Christian McCaffrey

The Carolina Panthers are a team in crisis; after beginning the season with a good bit of hope thanks to the offseason additions of Baker Mayfield and Matt Corral, the team’s infrastructure couldn’t overcome a slow start. After dropping to 1-4 through the first five weeks of the season, Matt Rhule was fired, Steve Wilks was elevated to interim head coach, and a rebuild rapidly became the most likely of outcomes for the team moving forward.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Richard Sherman, Marshawn Lynch drop revelation on Broncos star Russell Wilson that doesn’t look good

Russell Wilson spent many years playing alongside both Richard Sherman and Marshawn Lynch with the Seattle Seahawks. That now feels like an eternity away, especially considering how Wilson has struggled so mightily following his offseason move to the Denver Broncos. On a recent episode of The Richard Sherman Podcast, the three-time All-Pro defensive back spoke with […] The post Richard Sherman, Marshawn Lynch drop revelation on Broncos star Russell Wilson that doesn’t look good appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
NFL responds to Browns QB Deshaun Watson lawsuit amid suspension

A few months after the Deshaun Watson saga was seemingly resolved, a new case surfaced against the Cleveland Browns star. On Wednesday, a new plaintiff filed a sexual assault lawsuit against the QB. This new case brings the number of accusers of Watson to 25, a number that seems absolutely insane. The new lawsuit against […] The post NFL responds to Browns QB Deshaun Watson lawsuit amid suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
