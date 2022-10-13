The secretary of state's office is looking into complaint against West Linn's issuance of bond measureIn another wrinkle to a chaotic election season for the city of West Linn, the Oregon Secretary of State's office is investigating the city's issuance of a waterline bond measure on the November ballot. The measure asks West Linn voters if the city should issue up to $17.5 million in general obligation bonds to fund the replacement of three city waterlines running along I-205 bridges. The city's water pipes run beneath the Abernethy Bridge, West A Street Bridge and Sunset Avenue Bridge and...

WEST LINN, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO