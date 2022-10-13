Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: President Biden to discuss health care costs, sign executive order during Portland visitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Opinion: Churches are becoming more accepting of Gays, Lesbians and Trans folks.Matthew C. WoodruffPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Independent review panel evaluating PPB's actions during 2020 protests and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
ClarkCountyToday
County seeks applicants for five openings on Animal Protection Advisory Board
All the openings are for terms that begin immediately. VANCOUVER ‒ County Manager Kathleen Otto is seeking applicants for several open positions on the volunteer Animal Protection and Control Advisory Board. All the openings are for terms that begin immediately. The positions are for Clark County residents that represent:
Report: Mayor Wheeler to propose camping ban across Portland and build mega-camps as an alternative
PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler is set to propose the banning of unsanctioned camping across Portland and build large sanctioned homeless camping areas as an alternative, according to a Willamette Week report. The mayor wants three 500-person homeless "campuses" with each campus divided into four 125-person camps, the...
ClarkCountyToday
County to hold public meeting on proposed updates to wetland, fish and wildlife habitat conservation areas on Oct. 27
VANCOUVER – Clark County is hosting a public meeting at 6 p.m. on Thu., Oct. 27 to present the list of proposed code amendments to Clark County Code sections 40.440, Habitat Conservation and 40.450 Wetland Protection codes for the Critical Areas Ordinance update in accordance with the Growth Management Act, RCW 36.70A. Participants will be provided an overview of the proposed amendments and adoption process before sharing questions and comments.
WWEEK
Kafoury Proves Unreceptive to Wheeler’s Request for Aid With Large Campsites
On Thursday, WW broke the news that Mayor Ted Wheeler intends to announce a future ban on unsanctioned camping next week and will share his plan to build three 500-capacity homeless campsites. WW then reported how Wheeler and City Commissioner Dan Ryan wrote to Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury, requesting...
ClarkCountyToday
Sheriff candidates participate in League of Women Voters event
Candidates John Horch and Rey Reynolds face off in candidate forum in advance of Nov. 8 general election. In the eyes of many voters in Clark County, the race for Clark County Sheriff is one of the most anticipated on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election. John Horch,...
KGW
City of Portland responds to homeless sidewalk camping ADA lawsuit
Early last month, a group of Portlanders with mobility disabilities filed a lawsuit against the city. The city has since responded.
New details on ADA lawsuit against Portland finds Multnomah County gave thousands of tents and tarps to homeless campers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early last month, a group of ten Portlanders with mobility disabilities sued the city over tents blocking the sidewalks. The lawsuit claims the city is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Federal Rehabilitation Act. The lawyers behind the lawsuit recently found Multnomah...
WWEEK
All Three Candidates for Oregon Governor Say They Will Declare a State of Emergency on Homelessness
The tents lining Portland streets will play a large role in deciding Oregon’s next governor. New polling by DHM Research for The Oregonian shows 9 in 10 voters statewide see homelessness as “a very big problem.” Suburban candidates seeking legislative seats say the issue is top of voters’ minds when they come to the door. “They perceive Portland to be out of control,” says state Rep. Ken Helm (D-Beaverton).
KGW
Potential Safe Stay Village in downtown Vancouver
These communities are managed by various nonprofit organizations. Another site is being considered downtown in a big block on West 11th street.
WWEEK
Mayor Will Announce Plan to Ban Unsanctioned Camping Across Portland and Build 500-Capacity Homeless “Campuses”
WW has learned that Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler plans next week to announce a sweeping strategy to ban unsanctioned camping across the city and build three massive sanctioned camping areas, called “campuses,” each with capacity for 500 people. Each campus would be divided into four camps with a...
WWEEK
Rene Gonzalez Wants to Bring Back an Institution That Hasn’t Existed in Portland for Over 50 Years: a Municipal Court
Perhaps the most substantive policy idea that Rene Gonzalez has floated in this election is that Portland doesn’t just need more cops—it needs another court. After a pair of meetings, one with Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton and another with Portland’s police union, Gonzalez was convinced Portland’s criminal justice system needed a shakeup.
Crews battling 80-acre wildfire near Fishhawk Lake in Clatsop State Forest
An estimated 80-acre fire has sprung up in Clatsop State Forest, the Oregon Department of Forestry said.
Downtown Portland feels even less safe now than months into pandemic, Oregonian/OregonLive poll finds
The pandemic, homelessness and months of protests rocked perceptions of downtown Portland in the pandemic’s first year, with metro area residents reporting that downtown felt unsafe and uninviting. While nightly protests ended more than two years ago and the pandemic is rapidly receding, a new poll finds that people...
Bail set at $500,000 for Vancouver custodian accused of filming people in school restrooms
A school custodian accused of secretly filming people in Vancouver, Washington, school restrooms for nearly a decade, has had bail set at $500,000. James Mattson, 38, was booked into the Clark County Jail Thursday on suspicion of 137 counts of voyeurism. His bail was set Friday in Clark County Superior Court, The Columbian reported.
Friday in Portland: President Biden to discuss health care costs, sign executive order during Portland visit
(Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Oct. 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. President Biden to discuss health care costs, Inflation Reduction Act during Portland visit.
Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez holds commanding lead over Jo Ann Hardesty in Oregonian/OregonLive poll
Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez holds a commanding lead over incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty a month before November’s general election, a poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive shows. Citywide, 49% of likely voters said they’d choose Gonzalez, a lawyer and technology business owner, compared to 22% for Hardesty,...
State investigating West Linn waterline measure after resident's complaint
The secretary of state's office is looking into complaint against West Linn's issuance of bond measureIn another wrinkle to a chaotic election season for the city of West Linn, the Oregon Secretary of State's office is investigating the city's issuance of a waterline bond measure on the November ballot. The measure asks West Linn voters if the city should issue up to $17.5 million in general obligation bonds to fund the replacement of three city waterlines running along I-205 bridges. The city's water pipes run beneath the Abernethy Bridge, West A Street Bridge and Sunset Avenue Bridge and...
Grist
New fossil fuel projects? Not in this city.
It’s Friday, October 14, and the city of Vancouver, Washington, has banned large fossil fuel developments. City council members in Vancouver, Washington, the fourth-largest city in the Evergreen State, just permanently banned new, large-scale fossil fuel projects. The new zoning ordinance, approved last week, covers a wide range of...
Chronicle
Cowlitz Indian Tribe Pow Wow Returns Saturday After Two Years of Cancellations
The Cowlitz Indian Tribe Pow Wow returns on Saturday after skipping two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time in its two-decade history, the event will be held in Cowlitz County, at the Cowlitz County Event Center in Longview. The pow wow was held in Toledo for 18 years before moving to the Clark County Fairgrounds in 2019.
Betsy Johnson to Biden: ‘Tina’s tent cities get cleaned up a little’ with presidential visit
Unaffiliated Oregon gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson took shots at her Democratic opponent Tina Kotek and Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt while welcoming President Joe Biden to Portland via social media on Oct. 14.
