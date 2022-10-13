ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

County to hold public meeting on proposed updates to wetland, fish and wildlife habitat conservation areas on Oct. 27

VANCOUVER – Clark County is hosting a public meeting at 6 p.m. on Thu., Oct. 27 to present the list of proposed code amendments to Clark County Code sections 40.440, Habitat Conservation and 40.450 Wetland Protection codes for the Critical Areas Ordinance update in accordance with the Growth Management Act, RCW 36.70A. Participants will be provided an overview of the proposed amendments and adoption process before sharing questions and comments.
