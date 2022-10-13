Read full article on original website
Hispanic Heritage Month: East Tennessee woman, medical interpreter working to provide equitable healthcare
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Shortly after arriving in the United States, Azaide Labrador-Jimenez had a hard time receiving the healthcare she needed. "When I came for the first time to the country, I had a tourist visa and I needed some medical services," Labrador-Jimenez recalled. "So many clinics just turned me down."
WATE
High school Spanish teacher-turned-acclaimed photographer breaks barriers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former East Tennessee high school Spanish teacher took a chance at a life-changing switch of careers putting down schoolbooks and picking up a camera. Her story of soaring success has her breaking barriers in the field of photography. “Whatever you can dream, we’re in...
crossvillenews1st.com
ROANE COUNTY COMMISSION AGAINST STORAGE OF ELEMENTAL MERCURY IN KINGSTON
The Roane County Commission could become the latest governmental body to formally oppose the storage of elemental mercury in Kingston. “For a variety of public health, safety, environmental, and socioeconomic reasons, the County does not support the destination of the facility in Kingston, Tenn., for short-term or long-term management and storage of elemental mercury,” a resolution on the Commission’s Oct. 17 agenda states.
'When I finally decided to leave, I was scared' | East Tennessee woman finds peace after leaving abuser
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When an East Tennessee woman met her partner around a decade ago, she said she fell in love. She said there were no red flags, and she thought that the relationship would never involve violence or abuse. WBIR chose not to name the woman in this...
brianhornback.com
City of Knoxville Held Responsible for Death Created by KPD Officers Careless Driving
HardKnoxWire broke this story, remember the early morning car wreck near the Olive Garden east of West Town Mall where a KPD Officer was driving over 100 mph without lights and siren on and he t-boned a turning vehicle, killing the driver. That Officer has since resigned. The family of...
Police: Shots fired on Cumberland Ave. Saturday night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Police are responding to shots fired on Cumberland Avenue Saturday night, dispatch confirmed. Dispatch said they received a call from the University Liquor on the Strip after the game. Police say they have blocked off the block of Cumberland Avenue between Taco Bell and Panera. This...
Developers of 407 Gateway, Sevier Co. leaders want new interchange to support development
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Sevier County leaders and developers in charge of the 407 Gateway to Adventure want another exit added to an interstate in the county. They said they want Exit 408 added off I-40 to support a new Buc-ee's, planned for next year. Matthew Cross, the CEO of...
WBIR
Victim identified in fatal Gatlinburg fire
Officials have identified the man who died in the downtown Gatlinburg fire last weekend. The city said the victim was 54-year-old Joe Martin Bates.
WBIR
Power briefly goes out at Heritage High School during football game Friday night
Dispatchers said Friday night that two substations were out, turning out the lights for much of Blount County. By 9:40 p.m., power was back on at the school.
Iowa lineman’s gear stolen in Knoxville after Ian repairs
A lineman from Iowa who helped get the lights back on in Florida was left in the dark when his gear was stolen on the return home.
WBIR
Vol fans react in downtown Knoxville
Vol fans are oranged out for the big game! Crowds continue to cheer on Tennessee as they take on Alabama.
Tennessee Tribune
YWCA Tribute to Women Honors Seven
KNOXVILLE, TN — The YWCA held its 37th annual Tribute to Women at the Mill and Mine Event Center on October 6. There were 21 finalists nominated for seven catagories. The top seven honorees were announced during the gala, which featured beautiful musical selections and a dance by the YWCA Phyllis Wheatley Youth Dance Team.
Close the Kitchen and Head to East Tennessee for a Smokies Thanksgiving
Let's be honest...Thanksgiving can be the greatest holiday of the year. And for some, it can be an event filled with lots of stress. On the one hand, you're excited to see family you may not have seen in a great while. On the other, if you're the one in charge of food preparation, it is not exactly a day off. And it's usually a day that begins before the sun comes up.
wvlt.tv
Crews respond to house fire in East Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire and Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a house fire in East Knox County Saturday afternoon. Firefighters arrived at the home located in the 1800 block of River Shores Boulevard just after 12:15 p.m. Once on the scene, a spokesperson with Rural Metro said they discovered a home completely engulfed in flames that were being pushed by the wind.
Waffle House assault: KPD seeks information to catch 2 suspects
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police are hoping the public can help them catch two women they say violently attacked two people on a Sunday morning at the Papermill Drive Waffle House. According to the Knoxville Police Department, the suspects walked into the store about 6 a.m. Oct. 9 and...
WATE
Hear ye, Hear ye, Tennessee Medieval Faire conquers Harriman
HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) – At the Tennessee Medieval Faire you will be transported back in time to the days of Arthurian legend. Witness jousting, combat chess, and enjoy over 50 authentic vendors this weekend before the faire closes for the year. The Tennessee Medieval Faire has a bit of...
Heritage-Sevier County resumes after power outage
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A power outage in Maryville temporarily paused a football game at Heritage High School against Sevier County High School. The power went out around 8:15 p.m. and was restored a little more than an hour later, around 9:30 p.m. Homecoming festivities are underway and the game will resume around 10 p.m. […]
10About Town: Fall festivals, costume contests and 'Market Square Madness'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — "Market Square Madness" is taking place at Market Square on Thursday night. Starting at 7 p.m., fans can mingle with the Vols men's and women's basketball teams. Partipcants can also take photos with Smokey and members of the Tennessee Spirit Squads. At 8 p.m., there will be a variety of entertainment options including a live DJ, face painting and fan contests. Players will compete in skill challenges and the event will conclude with a fireworks show. Admission to this event is free.
newstalk987.com
One person is dead, two are injured following a shooting in East Knoxville.
One person is dead, two are injured following a shooting in East Knoxville. The Knoxville Police Department responded to the shooting to find two 20-year-olds, one male and one females, and an 88-year-old man shot. The 20-year-old male was pronounced dead at the hospital. KPD said a blue car was...
livability.com
We’re Hiring: 5 Industries in Knoxville, TN, That Are Growing
From IT to entertainment, here are five industries that are poised for growth and job creation in Knoxville’s thriving economy. Knoxville, Tennessee’s robust economy and entrepreneurial culture make it a destination for innovative businesses and professionals looking for opportunities to launch or advance their careers. The region’s talent...
Comments / 2