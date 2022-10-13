Read full article on original website
‘Dark substance,’ flies found at Gatlinburg restaurant
This week's low health inspection score was recorded in Sevier County and quite a few risk factor violations were checked off in the report.
6 free things to do in Knoxville Oct. 14-16
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With the leaves changing colors for the start of fall, there are more opportunities for people to enjoy the change in weather. In addition to the change in weather, there are also opportunities to celebrate prior to the upcoming scary holiday, Halloween. Wicked Cool Cats Scavenger Hunt Join in on the […]
Close the Kitchen and Head to East Tennessee for a Smokies Thanksgiving
Let's be honest...Thanksgiving can be the greatest holiday of the year. And for some, it can be an event filled with lots of stress. On the one hand, you're excited to see family you may not have seen in a great while. On the other, if you're the one in charge of food preparation, it is not exactly a day off. And it's usually a day that begins before the sun comes up.
We’re Hiring: 5 Industries in Knoxville, TN, That Are Growing
From IT to entertainment, here are five industries that are poised for growth and job creation in Knoxville’s thriving economy. Knoxville, Tennessee’s robust economy and entrepreneurial culture make it a destination for innovative businesses and professionals looking for opportunities to launch or advance their careers. The region’s talent...
GPD: Body found in Hardin Park
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A body was discovered inside Hardin Park in Greeneville Tennessee on Saturday, according to authorities. Officers with the Greeneville Police Department responded to a report of an unconscious man at the pavilion near the skate park. Upon arrival, they found 38-year-old Cedric Barner, from Greeneville dead at the scene. There were […]
Pavilion of Pickleball has nearly 900 members. Owners of Ole Smoky Distillery and then Yee-Haw Brewing are part of the group who now own Ober Gatlinburg. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in solving cases that still need answers. Ticket prices surge ahead of Tennessee-Alabama...
KARM’S new CEO settles in her first month
Heritage-Sevier County resumes after power outage
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A power outage in Maryville temporarily paused a football game at Heritage High School against Sevier County High School. The power went out around 8:15 p.m. and was restored a little more than an hour later, around 9:30 p.m. Homecoming festivities are underway and the game will resume around 10 p.m. […]
All women’s HonorAir flight returns to Knoxville
Peyton Manning themed saloon is fit for ‘The Sheriff’
Police Department officers responded to a shooting with multiple injuries Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the department. Knoxville police respond to shooting with multiple injuries. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Police Department officers responded to a shooting with multiple injuries Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the department. Pickleball...
Ground broken on first-of-its-kind nuclear facility in Oak Ridge
Local and state leaders came together on Thursday in Oak Ridge after TRISO-X broke ground on what will be the first commercial advanced nuclear fuel facility in North America.
The Big Orange Limo
5 rescued from house fire in West Knoxville, 7 taken to hospital. Five people were rescued from a house fire in West Knoxville, including three children, according to officials with the Knoxville Fire Department. Peyton Manning themed saloon is fit for ‘The Sheriff’. Updated: 7 hours ago. Saloon 16...
Sevier County businesses hiring seasonal workers
Cigar sales rise as fans prepare for Tennessee-Alabama game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As both Tennessee and Alabama fans prepare for the game Saturday, many are already buying cigars as a way to celebrate. It’s tradition for the winner of the game to have their players and fanbase celebrate by smoking cigars. VFL Jabari Davis sells cigars with...
Messages in stone: Unique tombstones at East TN State Veterans Cemetery
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Circles of tombstones stand tall and unmovable at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery just east of Knoxville. The stones are all exactly alike in size, shape and color. Identical like uniforms. Each of the nearly 6,000 stones is a reminder of time sacrificed for...
Everything you need to know for the Tennessee-Alabama game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s football time in Tennessee in a big way as the Vols look to host the Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the top-10 matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on WVLT...
East Tenn. deputy adopts puppy he met responding to call
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputy gave a puppy he met while on duty a second chance. While deputies responded to a recent call, they met a woman who had a small black puppy. Due to the woman’s circumstances, she had to surrender the...
Police: Shots fired on Cumberland Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple Knoxville Police Department units responded to Cumberland Avenue near the Taco Bell. Shots were fired, dispatch officers confirmed. Officials did not confirm anyone was injured. WVLT News crews arrived on the scene as an ambulance left the area. This is a developing story.
What life was like: 2006, the last time Tennessee beat Alabama
Look Rock Campground reopens after 9 years closed
TALLASSEE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Look Rock Campground in the Great Smoky Mountian National Park is reopening after being closed for nine years. The campground contains 68 sites. It will open on Saturday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Nov. 13. The campground and picnic area were closed in 2013 after the water utility system failed. In […]
