GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Schools has appointed Richard Hutchinson as its director of transportation according to an announcement from PCS Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker on Friday. Hutchinson has most recently served on-campus administrative leadership roles for the past 14 years, which includes 10 within Pitt County Schools. His PCS tenure has encompassed facility and transportation […]

PITT COUNTY, NC ・ 49 MINUTES AGO