AAUW to hold two candidate forums
(ABC 6 News) – The Austin branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is hosting two candidate forums in October. The forums will take place at the Mower County Government Center. Those attending should enter through the Law Enforcement entrance and follow the signs to the vault and ballroom.
Rochester Public Library closed Monday for skylight removal
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Public Library will be closed on Monday, Oct. 17, while construction crews remove a skylight in the main entryway to the building. Crews have been working on replacing RPL’s original roof and notified library leadership about the skylight removal this week. Due to this high traffic area being needed for access to the second floor and the building not having another alternative, it was decided it would be best to close.
Home, Health and Wellness Fair takes place in Rochester
(ABC 6 News)- 125 Live was host to the Home, Health, and Wellness Fair on Friday. The event sponsored by Today Magazine aimed to promote health and wellness here in Rochester. The two organizations hosted several vendors focused on providing well-rounded health. It was a one-stop shop for community members to have their home, financial, and physical wellness questions answered by professionals.
Olmsted County sheriff among those honored in traffic safety awards
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County sheriff was recognized as a leader in Minnesota traffic safety Wednesday. Sheriff Kevin Torgerson received the Toward Zero Deaths (TZD) Distinguished Public Leadership Award for Greater Minnesota at the 2022 conference Oct. 12. All award-winners were recognized for efforts to reduce the...
Legal assistance of Olmsted County need your support to help others
(ABC 6 News) – The pandemic has created many challenges for people. From the loss of housing and evictions to domestic violence as people were ordered to shelter down. Oftentimes, turning to an attorney for help is something you can’t afford. ABC 6 News anchor Laura Lee spoke...
Representative Finstad conducts listening tours in SEMN
(ABC 6 News) – Thursday, Representative Brad Finstad was on a tour of southeastern Minnesota checking in with businesses and city officials at roundtables in the area. Many issues were brought up during the discussions including the worker shortage and extreme inflation. “Families are struggling. There is no doubt...
100 more catalytic converter kits available to residents
(ABC 6 News) – Amid an uptick in catalytic converter thefts, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office obtained 100 more marking kits for local residents’ catalytic converters. The program, which was launched by the State’s Commerce Department in 2021, works by adhering a special label to catalytic converters...
Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge Gala inspires
(ABC 6 News) – It was a night to raise money and also raise awareness of life-saving work being done. Thursday night, Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge hosted its annual gala, a chance for the community to hear about the success of the program, and just how far participants have come.
Albert Lea and Austin enact THC regulations
(ABC 6 News) – This week, two major cities in Southeast Minnesota have enacted their own rules regulating THC. This comes after what some are calling abrupt and incomplete guidance from state lawmakers — legalizing the drug. There are a couple of common criticisms of the state’s cannabis law.
Protests against Peace Church hosting drag bingo
(ABC 6 News) – What was meant to be a family friendly event, turned into a heated protest. Dozens of people gathered to protest the Peace Church in Rochester to voice their frustration about a drag event going on in a church. For over four hours, protestors stood outside...
Sheriff calls for overdose reporting law
(ABC 6 News) – Amid a growing opioid crisis around the country and in our community, local law enforcement are proposing a new law that might help solve the problem. Olmsted County saw 47 overdose deaths last year, according to Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson. This year he anticipates around 60.
RPU linemen return from Florida
(ABC 6 News) – Dealing with hurricane damage isn’t something Minnesotans experience regularly. But when Hurricane Ian knocked out thousands of people’s power,. Rochester Public Utilities answered the call for help, sending four linemen to Barto, Florida to help get the power back on. Chad Peterson was...
Authorities investigate series of suspicious fires
(ABC 6 News) – Earlier this week, we reported on several fires in Pine Island. All of the fires occurred within a five-mile radius and all happened within the last two weeks. There have been three fires that the Pine Island fire department has deemed suspicious, but this has...
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam
(ABC 6 News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert to the public of a phone scam. The department said numerous residents received phone calls that showed up on their caller ID as coming from the Non-Emergency Dispatch Center (507-328- 6800) on Friday. Officials say these are...
Lanesboro outlasts Mabel-Canton in 9-man football scoring bonanza
(ABC 6 News) – Orion Sass ran for 185 yards and four touchdowns in No. 2-ranked Lanesboro’s 57-30 win over Mabel-Canton. Quarterback Mason Howard was good for 121 yards rushing and had a 70-yard touchdown run. Mabel-Canton’s Cayden Tollefsrud had a 76-yard touchdown run and a 90-yard kick return for a touchdown.
Protecting yourself from potential scams
(ABC 6 News) – The library and police department in Albert Lea partnered up to host a class on scam awareness Thursday. Police say some of the most common scams are elderly or grandparent scams, technology, government impersonators, energy or utility company impersonators, and tax and romance scams. “If...
HS Thursday Night Football Recap: RP, Chatfield, AC/GE all win regular season home finale
(ABC 6 News) — Dominant rushing attack propels Rushford-Peterson to victory over Hayfield 35-13. Sam Backer does it all in Chatfield’s 35-0 shutout of Triton. Caleb Songstad lulls Cleveland to sleep in AC/GE’s 28-6 victory.
