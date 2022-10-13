(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Public Library will be closed on Monday, Oct. 17, while construction crews remove a skylight in the main entryway to the building. Crews have been working on replacing RPL’s original roof and notified library leadership about the skylight removal this week. Due to this high traffic area being needed for access to the second floor and the building not having another alternative, it was decided it would be best to close.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO