gustavus.edu
St. Olaf Hands Gusties 1-0 Setback
SAINT PETER, Minn. — The Gusties two-game conference winning streak was broken Saturday, as one goal would be enough for St. Olaf to top the Gusties, 1-0. Both teams played scoreless through the first half, with the Gusties holding the edge in shots, 7-5. Abby Goodno (Sr., Little Canada) and Ole goalkeeper Maddie Black were both perfect through the first, turning aside four shots on goal each.
gustavus.edu
No. 17 Gusties Post Second Straight MIAC Sweep
SAINT PETER, Minn. — The No. 17 Gusties proved their rank Saturday, extending their winning streak to nine in a most convincing 3-0 MIAC sweep of Hamline, their second in as many matches. Set one was a runaway for the Gusties, who jumped out to an early 13-3 lead....
gustavus.edu
Football Rolls Past Hamline 44-7
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Gustavus football team broke a 7-7 tie early in the second quarter and scored 37 unanswered points en route to a 44-7 win at Hamline on Saturday afternoon. The Gusties improve to 4-2 overall, 3-1 in the MIAC, and 2-0 in the Northwoods Division with their biggest divisional matchup on the horizon next Saturday at Saint John’s.
