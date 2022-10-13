SAINT PETER, Minn. — The Gusties two-game conference winning streak was broken Saturday, as one goal would be enough for St. Olaf to top the Gusties, 1-0. Both teams played scoreless through the first half, with the Gusties holding the edge in shots, 7-5. Abby Goodno (Sr., Little Canada) and Ole goalkeeper Maddie Black were both perfect through the first, turning aside four shots on goal each.

