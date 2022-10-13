DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a shooting that damaged an area business Thursday afternoon. Police say a call came in just before 4 p.m. regarding shots fired in the area of Ink Studios, located at 1040 South State Street. Officers responded and began searching for possible victims. Officers spoke with the owner of the business, who they say could not provide any information related to the shooting.

DOVER, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO