Attorney General’s Office detective gets arrested at N. Wildwood bar
A sergeant with the state Attorney General’s Office was arrested last month when she allegedly kept trying to sneak into a North Wildwood bar several times after she had been kicked out. Danielle Oliveira, 32, was charged with defiant trespass on Sept. 24, during the Irish Fall Festival. It...
4 Charged With Buying Stolen Goods From Atlantic City Mall: Police
Four employees of Atlantic City businesses were charged with receiving stolen property from The Walk Tanger Outlets mall, authorities said. During the months of August and September of 2022, members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section conducted an operation targeting employees of commercial establishments in Atlantic City that engaged in the purchase of stolen merchandise.
Dover business damaged in shooting, police investigating
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a shooting that damaged an area business Thursday afternoon. Police say a call came in just before 4 p.m. regarding shots fired in the area of Ink Studios, located at 1040 South State Street. Officers responded and began searching for possible victims. Officers spoke with the owner of the business, who they say could not provide any information related to the shooting.
Levittown Man Arrested By FBI In Philly Drag Race Once Threatened To Shoot Up NJ Wawa: Reports
A Bucks County man was in custody after authorities said he used a bullhorn to turn a crowd against police officers in Philadelphia on Oct. 2 — and reports indicate he'd previously been charged with threatening to terrorize a New Jersey Wawa. Joseph Vannauker, 18, of Levittown, was arrested...
Update: 177th Fighter Wing Put on Lockdown Due to ‘Unknown source of gunshots’
UPDATE: The 177 Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard went into lockdown at 10:50 AM Saturday when gunshots were heard on the base. The shots were determined not to have anything to do with the training exercise being held at the base today. The 177th Fighter Wing...
Authorities announce another arrest in connection with deadly H20i car rally
The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office announced another arrest in connection with a deadly H2Oi car rally at the Jersey Shore.
FBI’s urgent plea to NJ residents: Watch out for these robbers
The FBI in New Jersey is asking for your help in tracking down a bank robber who pulled a midday stickup in Linden on Oct. 4 then fled on a bicycle. FBI Special Agent Robert DiRocco said at 12:33 p.m. on St. Georges Avenue in Linden, a male walked into Wells Fargo Bank, handed the teller a demand note and brandished a gun.
Fourth Suspect Identified In Deadly Roxborough High School Shooting
Authorities have identified a fourth suspect in connection with a shooting that left a teenage boy dead and four others wounded outside Roxborough High School in Philadelphia last month. Troy Fletcher, 15, was charged Thursday, Oct. 13, with murder and other related offenses, Philadelphia police said. He remains at large.
Major marijuana bust after police see people sleeping in car in Atlantic City, NJ
ATLANTIC CITY — What started as a wellness check led to the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of a cache of weapons and drugs. On Monday, Oct. 10, two officers were flagged down by a concerned citizen on South Michigan Avenue regarding two individuals inside a parked car, possibly experiencing a medical emergency.
DUI Charges Dropped For Defiant NJ Gym Owner: Reports
Drunk driving charges against Ian Smith, a former gym owner known for defying state COVID orders, have been dismissed, the New Jersey Globe reports. The charges had dashed Smith's chances of winning a Republican Party primary for the 3rd congressional seat. However, for the next nine months, a municipal court...
4th Suspect, 15 Years Old, ID'd in Deadly Shooting Outside Roxborough High
A 15-year-old boy is the fourth suspect identified in a shooting that killed a 14-year-old and wounded four other teens outside Philadelphia’s Roxborough High School last month. An arrest warrant charges Troy Fletcher with murder and related offenses, the Philadelphia Police Department said. He remains a fugitive following the...
Swatting incidents reported at schools across New Jersey
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- Several schools in South Jersey spent a lot of the day on lockdown after a series of swatting incidents. Swatting is when numerous police are called to respond to a tragic incident that turns out to be a hoax.In this case, multiple agencies were told that there were active shooter situations going on at several schools including Vineland High School and Lower Cape May High school.
Police respond to another incident involving Upper Darby students day after large fight
There were dozens of students in the area after Upper Darby High School was let out for the day, and one was taken away in handcuffs
South Jersey Woman Indicted After Lending Unlicensed Teen A Vehicle Before Fatal Crash: Report
A 51-year-old woman from Salem County has been indicted in connection with a fatal crash that killed a high school passenger, NJ Advance Media reports. Tisha M. Gargon, of Pittsgrove Township, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child in the fatal crash, the outlet said. She gave an...
1 Killed in Shooting Near Philly, Montgomery County Border
One man was fatally shot early Thursday morning on the border of East Mount Airy and Montgomery County, authorities said. The victim, who was shot multiple times in the head and face around 2:30 a.m. on the 3300 block of W. Cheltenham Avenue, was found dead on the sidewalk, Philadelphia police said.
Ocean County Woman Dies In Route 70 Head-On Crash
MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman was killed after her pickup truck crashed head-on into a box truck on Route 70 in the township. Manchester Township Police said 61-year-old Sandra Wade of Toms River was behind the wheel of her Nissan Frontier when her vehicle collided with a refrigerated box truck. She was pronounced at the scene.
Former Chester County supervisor pleads guilty to drug charges
A new survey by LLC.org looked at the most annoying coworker habits and found that "quiet quitting" was among the most irritating. Raleigh mass shooting suspect could be tried as an adult. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspected Raleigh...
Wawa employees pepper sprayed by group of people while on the job overnight in Pa.
Philadelphia police are searching for a group of people who pepper sprayed Wawa employees overnight in University City. The incident reportedly happened around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. University of Pennslyvania police as well as an ambulance responded to the incident at 36th and Chestnut Streets, CBS Philadelphia reported. Though police...
2 months, 2 dogs, 2 deaths: No answers about K9 who died in SUV
Two months after Gloucester County K-9 Ember and a dog belonging to Gloucester County fire marshal Shawn Layton died in a county vehicle, there are still no answers as to what led to their deaths. Layton did not report the deaths until the next day but even then it was...
Suspect At Large After Attempted Robbery At Delco Hotel
Police in Delaware County are searching for an alleged armed robber who tried to hold up a worker at an area hotel. It happened at the Fairfield Inn and Suites located at 100 Lawrence Rd in Marple Township just after 2 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, according to local police.
