Wildwood, NJ

Daily Voice

4 Charged With Buying Stolen Goods From Atlantic City Mall: Police

Four employees of Atlantic City businesses were charged with receiving stolen property from The Walk Tanger Outlets mall, authorities said. During the months of August and September of 2022, members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section conducted an operation targeting employees of commercial establishments in Atlantic City that engaged in the purchase of stolen merchandise.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WMDT.com

Dover business damaged in shooting, police investigating

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a shooting that damaged an area business Thursday afternoon. Police say a call came in just before 4 p.m. regarding shots fired in the area of Ink Studios, located at 1040 South State Street. Officers responded and began searching for possible victims. Officers spoke with the owner of the business, who they say could not provide any information related to the shooting.
DOVER, DE
Daily Voice

DUI Charges Dropped For Defiant NJ Gym Owner: Reports

Drunk driving charges against Ian Smith, a former gym owner known for defying state COVID orders, have been dismissed, the New Jersey Globe reports. The charges had dashed Smith's chances of winning a Republican Party primary for the 3rd congressional seat. However, for the next nine months, a municipal court...
BELLMAWR, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

4th Suspect, 15 Years Old, ID'd in Deadly Shooting Outside Roxborough High

A 15-year-old boy is the fourth suspect identified in a shooting that killed a 14-year-old and wounded four other teens outside Philadelphia’s Roxborough High School last month. An arrest warrant charges Troy Fletcher with murder and related offenses, the Philadelphia Police Department said. He remains a fugitive following the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Swatting incidents reported at schools across New Jersey

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- Several schools in South Jersey spent a lot of the day on lockdown after a series of swatting incidents. Swatting is when numerous police are called to respond to a tragic incident that turns out to be a hoax.In this case, multiple agencies were told that there were active shooter situations going on at several schools including Vineland High School and Lower Cape May High school.
VINELAND, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

1 Killed in Shooting Near Philly, Montgomery County Border

One man was fatally shot early Thursday morning on the border of East Mount Airy and Montgomery County, authorities said. The victim, who was shot multiple times in the head and face around 2:30 a.m. on the 3300 block of W. Cheltenham Avenue, was found dead on the sidewalk, Philadelphia police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Woman Dies In Route 70 Head-On Crash

MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman was killed after her pickup truck crashed head-on into a box truck on Route 70 in the township. Manchester Township Police said 61-year-old Sandra Wade of Toms River was behind the wheel of her Nissan Frontier when her vehicle collided with a refrigerated box truck. She was pronounced at the scene.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
WBTV

Former Chester County supervisor pleads guilty to drug charges

A new survey by LLC.org looked at the most annoying coworker habits and found that "quiet quitting" was among the most irritating. Raleigh mass shooting suspect could be tried as an adult. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspected Raleigh...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

