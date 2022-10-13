Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Kalamazoo Christian girls golf team surging toward 1st state title
KALAMAZOO, MI – When the results rolled in from last week’s girls golf regional tournaments, Kalamazoo Christian caught a lot of people off guard by shattering their season’s previous best 18-hole score by 21 strokes. Among those not taken aback by the Comets’ scorching score of 337:...
MLive.com
Payton Thorne calls up overtime deep shot, delivers game-winner for Michigan State
EAST LANSING – Payton Thorne and Jayden Reed have had plenty of touchdown combinations throughout their career playing together since middle school. But they’ve never had one quite like the one they had on Saturday night at Spartan Stadium. Thorne connected with Reed for a walk-off 27-yard touchdown...
MLive.com
Jason Sevigny’s big game helps Byron Center extend winning streak
GRAND RAPIDS – Forest Hills Northern had been a team on the move over the past month after a slow start to the season. The problem for the Huskies was that Friday’s opponent, Byron Center, has made some pretty big strides, too, during that stretch. Byron Center defeated...
MLive.com
Newfound competitive streak has Otsego junior surging toward cross country state finals
OTSEGO, MI – To the average person, the terms “runner” and “racer” are interchangeable on the cross country scene. To longtime Otsego girls cross country head coach Steve Long, the two terms separate the good from the great. Junior Megan Germain is the Bulldogs’ latest...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Jonesville cruises past Hanover-Horton
Brady Wright scored five receiving touchdowns as Jonesville cruised past Hanover-Horton 48-15 on Friday. He had 11 catches for 228 yards. Dominic Aponte added 22 carries for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Cowen Keller was 12-for-16 passing for 250 yards. Austin Bowers led the Jonesville defense with eight tackles, while...
MLive.com
With ‘back against the wall,’ Michigan State tops Wisconsin in 2OT to snap four-game skid
EAST LANSING – Facing third-and-12 in double overtime, Payton Thorne read the defense, changed the play and decided to throw to his longtime teammate and friend. The Michigan State quarterback fired a 27-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jayden Reed in double overtime for a 34-28 walk-off win against Wisconsin on Saturday in East Lansing.
MLive.com
Michigan State tops Wisconsin 34-28 in 2OT to snap losing streak
EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s longest losing streak in three years is finally over and it required extra time. Payton Thorne threw a 27-yard touchdown to Jayden Reed in double overtime to lift the Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) to a 34-28 win against Wisconsin (3-4, 1-3) on Saturday in East Lansing.
MLive.com
Game Day Grand Rapids! Meet the Player of the Week, see Friday schedules
Blake Herron racked up votes like he rolled up yardage last week. The Caledonia junior rushed for 221 yards and four touchdowns in Caledonia’s 47-12 win over Grand Haven. That performance landed Herron on the Grand Rapids Player of the Week 7 Poll, and the Fighting Scots voters turned out strong. Herron was voted the week’s top player in the poll, which closed Friday morning, earning nearly 44 percent of the votes cast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive.com
Picking Week 8 of high school football in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- It is Week 8 of the high school football season. We have reached the point in the season where the temperatures at kickoff are starting to get lower and the pressure on teams to pick up wins where they can with the postseason right around the corner gets a lot higher.
5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Another league-clinching Friday night of football
There are just TWO weeks left in the high school football regular season!
MLive.com
Kalamazoo-area Week 8 prep football picks: Which teams boost their playoff chances?
KALAMAZOO, MI – Only two weeks remain in Michigan’s 2022 high school football season, which means teams have precious little time to make a final push toward a playoff berth. For teams sitting at 2, 3 or 4 wins, the next two weeks are crucial. For those boasting...
MLive.com
Here are the scores from Jackson-area football games in Week 8
JACKSON -- Week 8 of high school football is in the books. Here are the scores of games involving Jackson-area teams. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLive.com
Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen and ‘massive’ OL among challenges for Michigan State defense
EAST LANSING – The last time Michigan State faced Wisconsin, the Spartans were coming off a double-digit loss to Ohio State. That was 2019 and the Spartans were thumped for 38-0 defeat in Madison that was part of a five-game losing streak. Michigan State (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) is...
MLive.com
4-star OL Clay Wedin picks Auburn after decommitting from Michigan State
Four days after decommitting from Michigan State, Clay Wedin named his next school. The 2023 four-star offensive lineman from Florida announced his commitment to Auburn via Twitter on Friday morning. Wedin decommitted from the Spartans on Monday. Wedin, 6-foot-6 and 295 pounds, plays for Carrollwood Day School in Tampa, Fla.,...
MLive.com
Muskegon Catholic Central football tops Centreville in defensive slugfest
CENTREVILLE, MI – A scoreless first half indicated big plays would be at a premium during Friday’s football game between Centreville and Muskegon Catholic Central, and it was the Crusaders’ defense and special teams that came up with two of the biggest in their 14-6 win over the host Bulldogs.
MLive.com
Hanover-Horton’s Rogan Melling, Lumen Christi’s Madison Osterberg cruise at County
JACKSON -- Hanover-Horton’s Rogan Melling and Lumen Christi’s Madison Osterberg both staked strong claims to being the fastest cross country runners in Jackson County. At Saturday’s J Chris Jensen Meet at Ella Sharp, both cruised to decisive wins, each with a teammate taking second. For Melling, it...
Oct. 14, 2022 Football Frenzy Highlights
In Week 8 of the Football Frenzy, teams focused on what it would take to make the playoffs or win conference championships.
Top 50 point guard Jase Richardson recaps Michigan State official visit
Jase Richardson, a top 50 point guard in the class of 2024 has completed his first official visit to Michigan State. While this is Richardson’s first official he has already taken unofficials to Washington, Cal, USC, and Arkansas so far. “The recruitment process has been going great as of...
MLive.com
Grand Rapids Week 8: Predictions, standings, matchups heading into Friday night
There could be games in three of the six OK Conference divisions where teams play head-to-head for a share or more of the league title.
MLive.com
Michigan State comes back to win on walk-off touchdown vs. Wisconsin: live updates recap
Note: Refresh this page throughout the Michigan State-Wisconsin game to see the latest updates. Michigan State 34, Wisconsin 28, final (2OT): Jayden Reed catches a 27-yard pass from Payton Thorne in the end zone to win the game in a walk-off. The Spartans snap a four-game losing streak in dramatic fashion, now have a bye before taking on Michigan.
Comments / 0