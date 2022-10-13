ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, MI

MLive.com

Kalamazoo Christian girls golf team surging toward 1st state title

KALAMAZOO, MI – When the results rolled in from last week’s girls golf regional tournaments, Kalamazoo Christian caught a lot of people off guard by shattering their season’s previous best 18-hole score by 21 strokes. Among those not taken aback by the Comets’ scorching score of 337:...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Marshall, MI
Parma, MI
Parma, MI
Michigan Sports
Marshall, MI
MLive.com

Jackson roundup: Jonesville cruises past Hanover-Horton

Brady Wright scored five receiving touchdowns as Jonesville cruised past Hanover-Horton 48-15 on Friday. He had 11 catches for 228 yards. Dominic Aponte added 22 carries for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Cowen Keller was 12-for-16 passing for 250 yards. Austin Bowers led the Jonesville defense with eight tackles, while...
JONESVILLE, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State tops Wisconsin 34-28 in 2OT to snap losing streak

EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s longest losing streak in three years is finally over and it required extra time. Payton Thorne threw a 27-yard touchdown to Jayden Reed in double overtime to lift the Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) to a 34-28 win against Wisconsin (3-4, 1-3) on Saturday in East Lansing.
MADISON, WI
MLive.com

Game Day Grand Rapids! Meet the Player of the Week, see Friday schedules

Blake Herron racked up votes like he rolled up yardage last week. The Caledonia junior rushed for 221 yards and four touchdowns in Caledonia’s 47-12 win over Grand Haven. That performance landed Herron on the Grand Rapids Player of the Week 7 Poll, and the Fighting Scots voters turned out strong. Herron was voted the week’s top player in the poll, which closed Friday morning, earning nearly 44 percent of the votes cast.
CALEDONIA, MI
#Volleyball#Finley Elder#For Hope#Panthers#Northwest
MLive.com

Picking Week 8 of high school football in the Jackson area

JACKSON -- It is Week 8 of the high school football season. We have reached the point in the season where the temperatures at kickoff are starting to get lower and the pressure on teams to pick up wins where they can with the postseason right around the corner gets a lot higher.
JACKSON, MI
NewsBreak
MLive.com

4-star OL Clay Wedin picks Auburn after decommitting from Michigan State

Four days after decommitting from Michigan State, Clay Wedin named his next school. The 2023 four-star offensive lineman from Florida announced his commitment to Auburn via Twitter on Friday morning. Wedin decommitted from the Spartans on Monday. Wedin, 6-foot-6 and 295 pounds, plays for Carrollwood Day School in Tampa, Fla.,...
EAST LANSING, MI

