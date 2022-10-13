Read full article on original website
Various Averages
2d ago
operating a forklift was necessary though I would have had OSHA determined if the handicap person was able to drive a forklift or not not a doctor
voiceofalexandria.com
Minnesota Gov. Walz receives $6.3 million, with $8,000 donations topping list
In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board, the governor received $6,310,606 in total contributions and spent $2,642,137 between Jan. 1, 2021 and July 18, 2022. Walz is running for re-election in 2022.
wearegreenbay.com
Lawsuit filed against Florida Company for defrauding ‘hundreds of thousands’ from over 6k Wisconsin businesses
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit against a Florida-based company that allegedly sent deceptive mailers to newly-created Wisconsin businesses. According to the complaint, Centurion Filing Sevices, LLC, operating under the name ‘WI Certificate Service’ sent tens of thousands of deceptive letters to Wisconsin businesses...
bulletin-news.com
School segregation violates the Minnesota Constitution, whether done on purpose or not
If Minnesota students are attending substandard, racially divided schools, can the state declare “Oops, that was an accident” and overlook the issue? This legal challenge shouldn’t require legal assistance. That might not make sense. But that’s precisely how it functions, according to a recent court ruling.
Florida woman pleads guilty to $86M magazine scam that targeted Minnesota elderly
A Florida woman who is one of 60 people charged in a $300 million nationwide magazine fraud scheme has pleaded guilty to her role, accepting responsibility from defrauding thousands of Americans of $86 million of the total. Rhonda Jean Moulder, 62, of Cape Coral, was among those involved in a...
Guilty plea in massive $86 million elder-fraud scheme affecting Minnesotans
MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 in May 2021. When then-U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Erica MacDonald announced charges in a massive telemarketing scheme in October 2020, she called it "the largest elder fraud scheme in the nation." On Friday, in...
KIMT
Northern Minnesota crash injures Rochester teen, two others
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester teen and two others are hurt after a crash in snowy conditions in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says Anna Sue Cahill-Hoffman, 17 of Rochester, was driving south on Interstate 35 near Eldes Corner around 7:42 am Saturday. The Patrol says Cahill-Hoffman lost control, spun out into the right ditch, and rolled her vehicle.
California car mandates have consequences for Minnesotans
California just announced the end of gas-powered vehicles in its state and Minnesotans should be concerned. New regulations recently announced by California Air Resources Board (CARB) will require that 35% of new passenger vehicles sold in the Golden State must be zero emissions by 2026, a number that ramps up to and 100% of new vehicles by 2035. This has implications for Minnesota because in 2019 Gov. Tim Walz instructed the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) to unilaterally adopt California’s current and future standards for low and zero emission vehicles. In wake of this stunning announcement by CARB, the MPCA has reaffirmed their belief that they have the authority to adopt all the rules set by CARB “as is,” including the.
newsfromthestates.com
County attorney candidate says she inadvertently filed for office with expired law license
Hennepin County attorney candidate Martha Holton Dimick filed paperwork to run for county attorney with an law expired license, even though state law requires that she submit an active one with her paperwork. Screenshot from campaign ad. For days, Hennepin County attorney candidate Martha Holton Dimick has been hounded on...
Workers launch 2-day strike at 7 of the biggest condo buildings in the Twin Cities
Desk attendants and caretakers at seven of the largest condo buildings in the Twin Cities launched a two-day unfair labor practices strike on Thursday night as they seek to unionize with the Service Employees International Union Local 26. Workers had set an Oct. 11 deadline for their employer FirstService Residential — one of the largest […] The post Workers launch 2-day strike at 7 of the biggest condo buildings in the Twin Cities appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Apartment building in south Minneapolis opens for veterans experiencing homelessness
MINNEAPOLIS -- Homeless and at-risk veterans have a new place to call home.A partnership between the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans and the Minnesota Department of Veteran Affairs is expanding housing with a 17-unit apartment building in the middle of the Powderhorn neighborhood."This area here around Powderhorn Park it's a preferred area its where people's families are it's where people's medical providers are. It's where people want to be as part of their community," said Sara Riegle.Sixteen one-bedroom apartments and one studio apartment will be home for many chronically homeless veterans who went to MACV and the MDVA for help."Recently...
St. Cloud Bonanza Restaurant Closing After Nearly Half A Century
The St. Cloud Bonanza Restaurant will close its doors permanently on October 28th. The owners of the restaurant made the announcement on Facebook Friday night. We are sad to announce that after 48 years of being in business, St. Cloud Bonanza is officially closing its doors for good on October 28th. We (Jeff and Dustin) have a collective 70 plus years of working here! We have appreciated the customer loyalty, and it will be hard to say goodbye. We want to take a moment to recognize our staff over the years. A business is only as good as the employees who keep it running, and we have been so fortunate to consistently have the best crew working here.
willmarradio.com
Ellison says the state could sue N. Minneapolis businesses for criminal activity
(Minneapolis MN-) Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Tuesday his office, with the assistance of the Hennepin County Attorney and the Minneapolis City Attorney, has completed its investigation of Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station in Minneapolis and has determined that illegal public nuisances are ongoing at the properties. Attorney General Ellison, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, and Minneapolis City Attorney Kristyn Anderson have provided Merwin and Winner with official notices that unlawful public nuisance activity is occurring on their properties in violation of Minnesota law, and that a complaint for relief will be filed in district court in 30 days if they do not abate the nuisance conduct or reach an agreement for abatement with the Attorney General’s Office, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, and the Minneapolis City Attorney’s Office.
Maplewood woman pleads guilty to stealing millions in COVID relief funds
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Maplewood woman pleaded guilty after she stole more than $2.4 million in pandemic-related unemployment benefits and small business loans.According to court documents, Takara Hughes, 35, made fraudulent claims and applications for unemployment benefits that were meant to provide relief to the American workforce due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hughes applied for the benefits from multiple states simultaneously; in one instance, while living in Minnesota, she claimed she lived and worked as a hair stylist in California, receiving at least $46,000 in unemployment benefits from California's Employment Development Department.She regularly "double-dipped" by applying for benefits in multiple states, the U.S. Department of Justice said.Her scheme lasted from June 2020 to July 2021.She also charged others roughly $3,000 to fraudulently obtain pandemic-related funds on their behalf.In all, she applied for $2,485,409 in pandemic-related funds and caused multiple state and federal agencies to pay out at least $1,253,339 to her and others in the form of unemployment benefits and small business loans.She pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of wire fraud. She will be sentenced at a later time.
A rebuttal to ‘Proposed CO2 pipelines are bad for Minnesota’
As Minnesota confronts economic challenges ranging from rising inflation, supply chain deficiencies, workforce shortages and more, it is increasingly important that we find ways to support and grow our critical industries. At the top of the list is agriculture and ethanol. Corn production alone generates $7.5 billion in annual economic...
Where I Would Take Someone I Hate in St. Cloud
There is a new trend on TikTok where users share where they would take someone they hate for a day out around their hometowns. I want in on this trend. Here is where I would take someone I hate around the St. Cloud area for a day. First of all,...
voiceofalexandria.com
Authorities looking for murder suspect in central Minnesota
(Minneapolis, MN)--Authorities in Minneapolis are looking for a woman charged in a fatal shooting in March. Minneapolis police say 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts is wanted on an arrest warrant for the shooting death of Tanasha Austin. Roberts is reportedly Black, about five-foot tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She is...
Three Feeding Our Future fraud defendants plead guilty
MINNEAPOLIS — Three defendants in the nation's largest pandemic fraud case have pleaded guilty to their roles. The Feeding Our Future fraud bilked $250 million from the federal meal program by claiming to serve underprivileged children during the pandemic, according to federal prosecutors. When U.S. Attorney Andy Luger announced...
Here’s The Wage You Need To Make In Minnesota To Afford A 2 Bedroom Apartment
The cost of everything is up. Rent has been going up for years, even before the current inflation crisis we are facing. The cost of living now is higher than it's been in years, and according to some housing advocates, the wages are not keeping pace. The Minnesota Housing Partnership...
Twin Cities native becomes first Black woman director of UMN's School of Social Work
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Being in her office on the University of Minnesota campus is something Dr. Joan Blakey never imagined for herself growing up in St. Paul. "I grew up wanting to be a judge," said Dr. Blakey. "I've always felt a strong pull about justice." Dr. Blakey...
whbl.com
Northwest Wisconsin Postal Worker Accused of Stealing Mail
BARRON, WI (WSAU) — A postal worker from Barron County is accused of stealing Menard’s rebate checks from residents instead of delivering them as promised. Joshua Copas is accused of taking an undisclosed number of checks out of the mail between April 7th and May 30th. If found guilty he could serve up to five years in federal prison.
