The Associated Press

Iran officials say Tehran prison blaze has been extinguished

CAIRO (AP) — A towering blaze at a notorious prison housing political prisoners and anti-government activists in Iran’s capital injured at least nine people but was extinguished after several hours and no detainees escaped, state media said Sunday. Flames and smoke rising from Tehran’s Evin Prison had been widely visible Saturday evening, as nationwide anti-government protests triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody entered a fifth week. In online videos, gunshots and explosions could be heard in the area of the prison. State media said the fire broke out after a fight between prisoners, in an apparent attempt to distance the events there from the ongoing protests. Hundreds are being held at Evin, where human rights groups have reported repeated abuses of prisoners. State TV on Sunday aired video of the fire’s aftermath, showing scorched walls and ceilings in a room it said was the upper floor of a sewing workshop at the prison.
Delaware Online | The News Journal

The Cuban Missile Crisis was 60 years ago. Could it happen again? | Opinion

It was a different type of Red October 60 years ago this month that involved not the Phillies but a world series of events that turned Halloween into a real-life scare. "We will bury you!" blurted out Nikita Khrushchev, clad in funereal finery as any fashionable premiere of the Soviet Union would be. But he wasn't without holiday spirit: The Red Menace toted a trick bag of polished apples spiked with nuggets of nukes. ...
