CAIRO (AP) — A towering blaze at a notorious prison housing political prisoners and anti-government activists in Iran’s capital injured at least nine people but was extinguished after several hours and no detainees escaped, state media said Sunday. Flames and smoke rising from Tehran’s Evin Prison had been widely visible Saturday evening, as nationwide anti-government protests triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody entered a fifth week. In online videos, gunshots and explosions could be heard in the area of the prison. State media said the fire broke out after a fight between prisoners, in an apparent attempt to distance the events there from the ongoing protests. Hundreds are being held at Evin, where human rights groups have reported repeated abuses of prisoners. State TV on Sunday aired video of the fire’s aftermath, showing scorched walls and ceilings in a room it said was the upper floor of a sewing workshop at the prison.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 48 MINUTES AGO