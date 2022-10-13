Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kremlin probably incapable of replenishing its army’s missile stocks, UK intelligence says
Latest update from UK’s ministry of defence says recent Russian strikes across Ukraine likely to significantly degrade their missile stocks
Iran airs video from Evin prison hours after fire, tells Biden to stop interfering
DUBAI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Iranian state television aired a video apparently showing that calm had returned to Tehran's Evin prison on Sunday after a fire broke out there overnight, as unrest sparked by Mahsa Amini's death in police custody last month.
Iran officials say Tehran prison blaze has been extinguished
CAIRO (AP) — A towering blaze at a notorious prison housing political prisoners and anti-government activists in Iran’s capital injured at least nine people but was extinguished after several hours and no detainees escaped, state media said Sunday. Flames and smoke rising from Tehran’s Evin Prison had been widely visible Saturday evening, as nationwide anti-government protests triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody entered a fifth week. In online videos, gunshots and explosions could be heard in the area of the prison. State media said the fire broke out after a fight between prisoners, in an apparent attempt to distance the events there from the ongoing protests. Hundreds are being held at Evin, where human rights groups have reported repeated abuses of prisoners. State TV on Sunday aired video of the fire’s aftermath, showing scorched walls and ceilings in a room it said was the upper floor of a sewing workshop at the prison.
The Cuban Missile Crisis was 60 years ago. Could it happen again? | Opinion
It was a different type of Red October 60 years ago this month that involved not the Phillies but a world series of events that turned Halloween into a real-life scare. "We will bury you!" blurted out Nikita Khrushchev, clad in funereal finery as any fashionable premiere of the Soviet Union would be. But he wasn't without holiday spirit: The Red Menace toted a trick bag of polished apples spiked with nuggets of nukes. ...
Comments / 0