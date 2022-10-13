ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry Regrets Writing Memoir, But His Contract Could Prevent Him From Shelving The Book: Top Royal Journalist

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
Source: mega

Last year, Prince Harry revealed he would be writing a "wholly truthful" tome about his life as a member of the royal family, but some believe the death of his beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, has made him second guess whether releasing the book is the right decision.

"I wouldn't be surprised if he feels [it's a mistake] but the truck has rolled along," royal biographer Tina Brown noted during a recent interview on the royal family.

"It's not just the advance," she noted, referring to the alleged payday Harry was set to receive. "The publisher has a lot staked on it. I think it's a huge problem for them. I feel really bad for him at the moment."

His worries have been hinted at through the book's several delays: once scheduled to release in fall 2022, a report claimed it was pushed back until winter — though an official release date has still yet to be announced.

Source: mega

"If he doesn't do the book I think it's a real mess, business-wise, and if he does do the book it will really alienate him from his family," Brown added. "No matter how bad things are, no one wants to be alienated from their family."

As OK! reported, Brown previously acknowledged the stress of the situation, admitting, "I always thought at some point a deal would be made and Charles would have to pay back the advance to stop Harry writing this book."

Source: mega

While Charles has yet to comment on the situation, an insider told OK! that he'll do everything in his power to make sure the memoir doesn't ruin the monarch's image.

"There is no circumstance in the world where the King will not address the book before it is published. He has an obligation to the protect the crown. He will beg Harry not to release the book," the source insisted. "The bigger question is whether or not he will be able to persuade Harry to cancel it, at whatever cost."

Brown talked to the Daily Mail.

For more on the royal family, tune into the criticality acclaimed new podcast, "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession." Listen below.

Comments / 5

Jjk
10h ago

I think he'll regret writing the book if he paints his family in a bad light. He'd be ok if the topics are about his mother, his wife and children, his military service, even mental health but putting his father and brother down will be his undoing. He might as well start his US citizenship because there won't be any returning to the UK.

Reply
2
Vicki Hendley
15h ago

hope it is released. they will show the world how sick this couple is.

Reply(1)
6
