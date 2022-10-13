Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cnycentral.com
20-year-old suspected of stealing bong in Wayne County, arrested two months later
Wolcott, N.Y. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says a 20-year-old Rose man was arrested for trying to steal another couple's "smoking bong" and cash in August. It happened outside the 104 store, located on Route 370 in the Town of Wolcott, investigators said. Police say the suspect, along...
cnycentral.com
Liverpool man arrested for 1989 double murder of his in-laws, Vermont State Police say
SYRACUSE N.Y. — A 79-year-old Liverpool man was arrested Thursday in connection with a 33-year-old cold case, according to Vermont State Police. With the help of New York State Police, Vermont State detectives arrested Michael Anthony Louise at his home on Hopkins Road in Liverpool for the 1989 double killing of his in-laws, George, and Catherine Peacock.
cnycentral.com
Woman killed in Seneca County crash
Tyre, N.Y. — A three-car crash that killed a woman in Seneca County is under investigation. Police responded to State Route 318 just west of Gravel Road in Tyre around 10:50 a.m. Thursday. According to police, Deborah Patsos, 75, of Junius, was westbound when she crossed the center line...
cnycentral.com
Several roads to close for weekend fundraiser in downtown Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — The American Cancer Society will be hosting its annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in downtown Syracuse on Sunday, October 16. Several streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. to facilitate the event:. W. Water Street (from Clinton Street to Salina Street)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cnycentral.com
Dog named "Chunk Norris" runs away after crash; deputies ask for help finding him
TOWN OF MARCY, N.Y. — Oneida County Sheriff's deputies responded to a two-car crash on Trenton Road in the Town of Marcy on Thursday evening. A 39-year-old driver from Remsen lost control of his pick-up truck, crossed the middle line and collided with an oncoming jeep, driven by a 39-year-old man from Trenton, deputies said.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Fire Department celebrates 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Community members came out Saturday to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. Fire officials gave a tour of the fire house, hands-on fire safety activities and a stop the bleed demonstration. People could also look at antique fire trucks and police cars while watching...
cnycentral.com
MADHOUSE: #18 Syracuse defeats #15 NC State 24-9 in front of deafening sold-out crowd
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — No. 18 Syracuse is now 6-0 with a perfect start to the season after its 24-9 win against No. 15 ranked North Carolina State. Orange fans rushed the field at the JMA Wireless Dome after the big win. Syracuse football continues to defy the odds. Projected...
cnycentral.com
Newest SU Orange fans born just in time for Saturday's big football game
They arrived just in time for Saturday's Syracuse v. North Carolina State football game at the JMA Wireless Dome - and St. Joseph's Health dressed them up to root for the Orange!. The hospital on Friday revealed three new additions to the Syracuse fanbase. Reid, born to Gabriella and Andrew...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cnycentral.com
A new skate park opens in Oswego
OWSEGO, N.Y. — Mayor Barlow of Oswego held the grand opening of a brand new skate park Saturday afternoon. The half a million park was announced back in January this year during the Mayor's State of the City Address and construction started back in August. The skate park is...
cnycentral.com
'Call In For Cancer' Thursday to help Central New Yorkers through Upstate Cancer Center
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — CNY Central and Upstate Cancer Center are teaming up to host its annual "Call In For Cancer" fundraiser Thursday, October 20, in Syracuse. CNY Central's Maggie DesRosiers and Megan Coleman will be live at Upstate Cancer Center from 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on NBC3 and CBS5, sharing survivor stories and discussing cancer treatment innovations with local doctors.
cnycentral.com
CNY Rally hosts second pro-choice event in Baldwinsville on Saturday
CNY Rally for Women's Rights held its first of three scheduled peaceful pro-choice rallies in the Village of Baldwinsville on Saturday. Protesters met at this morning at the Triquetra Books and More store at 12 Oswego Street in Baldwinsville. Activists from across Central New York attended. The groups of activist...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Athletics says fewer than 1,500 tickets left for Syracuse-NC State game
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Fans are making the push to sell out the Dome for Saturday's ranked football matchup. Syracuse (18) takes on NC State (15) at 3:30 PM in a highly anticipated ACC game at the JMA Wireless Dome. As of noon on Thursday, Syracuse Athletics announced fewer than 1,500 tickets remain for the game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cnycentral.com
NC State quarterback Devin Leary out vs. Syracuse in a sold out matchup
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Star quarterback for N.C. State Devin Leary has been ruled out for the No. 15 Wolfpack vs. No. 18 Orange game Saturday, sources telling ESPN. Leary was named the ACC preseason player of the year but injured his shoulder during the game against Florida State last weekend.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse football vs. #15 North Carolina State: What to watch for in Week 7
Syracuse, N.Y. — This is as real as real gets in college football. The #18 Syracuse Orange hosting their fourth straight game against a bruised and battered #15 North Carolina State Wolfpack is a real ranked matchup. The first of any kind since 2001, and the first between two teams ranked in the top 20 since 1998.
cnycentral.com
Joel Alvarez scores twice, lifts ESM over Jamesville-Dewitt 2-0
SYRACUSE — East Syracuse-Minoa finished up a memorable regular season Thursday night. The Spartans shutout Jamesville-Dewitt 2-0 to claim the SCAC Empire title finishing the season with a 14-2 record. Joel Alvarez answered the call and scored both goals. Congrats to Joel on being named our Toyota High School Athlete of the Week!
cnycentral.com
McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center hosts 10th annual 'Kickoff 4 kids' event
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center hosted its 10th annual “Kickoff 4 Kids” event at Onondaga Community College to help fundraise money for the center and the 1500 kids that are sexually or physically abused in Onondaga County every year. The center supports children...
cnycentral.com
Haunted CNY: Cayo Industrial Warehouse of Horror
ROME, N.Y. — Based in an abandoned industrial warehouse in Rome, Cayo Industrial Warehouse of Horror is consistently voted one of the best haunted attractions in Central New York every year. This year marks Cayo’s 20th anniversary and owner Joshua Reale said the attraction offers a long walk through...
cnycentral.com
SU fans get ready to pack the dome for Saturday's big game
Syracuse, N.Y. — As of earlier today, there were just 1,500 tickets left for Saturday's game against #15 NC State. It's the first time since 2001 that both Syracuse and their opponent are ranked in the top 20. Now, Syracuse fans are pushing for a sell out. Not only...
cnycentral.com
Wind advisory in effect for Syracuse Thursday
A cold front currently tracking into western New York is bringing potentially damaging winds and the risk of minor flooding to the region. Wind Advisories are in effect for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties till 5PM as gusts could reach 40-50mph east of Lake Ontario. Although there are no active advisories for Syracuse, 30-40mph gusts which is still enough for minor tree limb damage and power outages.
cnycentral.com
LIVE FROM THE PRESS BOX: Updates from #18 Syracuse's sold-out game with #15 NC State
SYRACUSE — #18 Syracuse football (5-0, 2-0 ACC) hosts #15 NC State (5-1, 1-1 ACC) for the first football game between two ranked teams at the Dome since 2001. It's the first sellout since the Orange took on #1 Clemson in 2019. 3:30 kickoff. Watch on the ACC Network or you can listen at 99.5/101.5 FM. Follow along for updates as the game unfolds.
Comments / 0