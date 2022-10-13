ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnycentral.com

Liverpool man arrested for 1989 double murder of his in-laws, Vermont State Police say

SYRACUSE N.Y. — A 79-year-old Liverpool man was arrested Thursday in connection with a 33-year-old cold case, according to Vermont State Police. With the help of New York State Police, Vermont State detectives arrested Michael Anthony Louise at his home on Hopkins Road in Liverpool for the 1989 double killing of his in-laws, George, and Catherine Peacock.
LIVERPOOL, NY
cnycentral.com

Woman killed in Seneca County crash

Tyre, N.Y. — A three-car crash that killed a woman in Seneca County is under investigation. Police responded to State Route 318 just west of Gravel Road in Tyre around 10:50 a.m. Thursday. According to police, Deborah Patsos, 75, of Junius, was westbound when she crossed the center line...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Several roads to close for weekend fundraiser in downtown Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — The American Cancer Society will be hosting its annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in downtown Syracuse on Sunday, October 16. Several streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. to facilitate the event:. W. Water Street (from Clinton Street to Salina Street)
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
cnycentral.com

Dog named "Chunk Norris" runs away after crash; deputies ask for help finding him

TOWN OF MARCY, N.Y. — Oneida County Sheriff's deputies responded to a two-car crash on Trenton Road in the Town of Marcy on Thursday evening. A 39-year-old driver from Remsen lost control of his pick-up truck, crossed the middle line and collided with an oncoming jeep, driven by a 39-year-old man from Trenton, deputies said.
MARCY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Side#Shooting#Merriman#Violent Crime#Syracuse Police
cnycentral.com

A new skate park opens in Oswego

OWSEGO, N.Y. — Mayor Barlow of Oswego held the grand opening of a brand new skate park Saturday afternoon. The half a million park was announced back in January this year during the Mayor's State of the City Address and construction started back in August. The skate park is...
OSWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

'Call In For Cancer' Thursday to help Central New Yorkers through Upstate Cancer Center

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — CNY Central and Upstate Cancer Center are teaming up to host its annual "Call In For Cancer" fundraiser Thursday, October 20, in Syracuse. CNY Central's Maggie DesRosiers and Megan Coleman will be live at Upstate Cancer Center from 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on NBC3 and CBS5, sharing survivor stories and discussing cancer treatment innovations with local doctors.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

CNY Rally hosts second pro-choice event in Baldwinsville on Saturday

CNY Rally for Women's Rights held its first of three scheduled peaceful pro-choice rallies in the Village of Baldwinsville on Saturday. Protesters met at this morning at the Triquetra Books and More store at 12 Oswego Street in Baldwinsville. Activists from across Central New York attended. The groups of activist...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cnycentral.com

NC State quarterback Devin Leary out vs. Syracuse in a sold out matchup

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Star quarterback for N.C. State Devin Leary has been ruled out for the No. 15 Wolfpack vs. No. 18 Orange game Saturday, sources telling ESPN. Leary was named the ACC preseason player of the year but injured his shoulder during the game against Florida State last weekend.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse football vs. #15 North Carolina State: What to watch for in Week 7

Syracuse, N.Y. — This is as real as real gets in college football. The #18 Syracuse Orange hosting their fourth straight game against a bruised and battered #15 North Carolina State Wolfpack is a real ranked matchup. The first of any kind since 2001, and the first between two teams ranked in the top 20 since 1998.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Joel Alvarez scores twice, lifts ESM over Jamesville-Dewitt 2-0

SYRACUSE — East Syracuse-Minoa finished up a memorable regular season Thursday night. The Spartans shutout Jamesville-Dewitt 2-0 to claim the SCAC Empire title finishing the season with a 14-2 record. Joel Alvarez answered the call and scored both goals. Congrats to Joel on being named our Toyota High School Athlete of the Week!
JAMESVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

Haunted CNY: Cayo Industrial Warehouse of Horror

ROME, N.Y. — Based in an abandoned industrial warehouse in Rome, Cayo Industrial Warehouse of Horror is consistently voted one of the best haunted attractions in Central New York every year. This year marks Cayo’s 20th anniversary and owner Joshua Reale said the attraction offers a long walk through...
ROME, NY
cnycentral.com

SU fans get ready to pack the dome for Saturday's big game

Syracuse, N.Y. — As of earlier today, there were just 1,500 tickets left for Saturday's game against #15 NC State. It's the first time since 2001 that both Syracuse and their opponent are ranked in the top 20. Now, Syracuse fans are pushing for a sell out. Not only...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Wind advisory in effect for Syracuse Thursday

A cold front currently tracking into western New York is bringing potentially damaging winds and the risk of minor flooding to the region. Wind Advisories are in effect for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties till 5PM as gusts could reach 40-50mph east of Lake Ontario. Although there are no active advisories for Syracuse, 30-40mph gusts which is still enough for minor tree limb damage and power outages.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

LIVE FROM THE PRESS BOX: Updates from #18 Syracuse's sold-out game with #15 NC State

SYRACUSE — #18 Syracuse football (5-0, 2-0 ACC) hosts #15 NC State (5-1, 1-1 ACC) for the first football game between two ranked teams at the Dome since 2001. It's the first sellout since the Orange took on #1 Clemson in 2019. 3:30 kickoff. Watch on the ACC Network or you can listen at 99.5/101.5 FM. Follow along for updates as the game unfolds.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy