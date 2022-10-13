Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cnycentral.com
Planning on watching the Orange take on the Wolf Pack? Chime in your photos!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Do you plan on watching the Syracuse Orange take on N.C. State in a sold out match up today?. Don't forget to submit your photos to Chime in for a chance to be seen in our newscast. Kick off is set for 3:30pm at the JMA...
cnycentral.com
NC State quarterback Devin Leary out vs. Syracuse in a sold out matchup
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Star quarterback for N.C. State Devin Leary has been ruled out for the No. 15 Wolfpack vs. No. 18 Orange game Saturday, sources telling ESPN. Leary was named the ACC preseason player of the year but injured his shoulder during the game against Florida State last weekend.
cnycentral.com
Newest SU Orange fans born just in time for Saturday's big football game
They arrived just in time for Saturday's Syracuse v. North Carolina State football game at the JMA Wireless Dome - and St. Joseph's Health dressed them up to root for the Orange!. The hospital on Friday revealed three new additions to the Syracuse fanbase. Reid, born to Gabriella and Andrew...
cnycentral.com
MADHOUSE: #18 Syracuse defeats #15 NC State 24-9 in front of deafening sold-out crowd
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — No. 18 Syracuse is now 6-0 with a perfect start to the season after its 24-9 win against No. 15 ranked North Carolina State. Orange fans rushed the field at the JMA Wireless Dome after the big win. Syracuse football continues to defy the odds. Projected...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cnycentral.com
LIVE FROM THE PRESS BOX: Updates from #18 Syracuse's sold-out game with #15 NC State
SYRACUSE — #18 Syracuse football (5-0, 2-0 ACC) hosts #15 NC State (5-1, 1-1 ACC) for the first football game between two ranked teams at the Dome since 2001. It's the first sellout since the Orange took on #1 Clemson in 2019. 3:30 kickoff. Watch on the ACC Network or you can listen at 99.5/101.5 FM. Follow along for updates as the game unfolds.
cnycentral.com
SU fans get a preview of the men's and women's teams at the annual tip-off event
Syracuse, N.Y. — Tonight Syracuse fans got a first look at the men's and women's basketball teams. The annual "tip off" event drew many fans to the dome to get a preview of what is ahead. There is a lot to be excited this season with Felisha Legette-Jack's first...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse football vs. #15 North Carolina State: What to watch for in Week 7
Syracuse, N.Y. — This is as real as real gets in college football. The #18 Syracuse Orange hosting their fourth straight game against a bruised and battered #15 North Carolina State Wolfpack is a real ranked matchup. The first of any kind since 2001, and the first between two teams ranked in the top 20 since 1998.
cnycentral.com
SU fans get ready to pack the dome for Saturday's big game
Syracuse, N.Y. — As of earlier today, there were just 1,500 tickets left for Saturday's game against #15 NC State. It's the first time since 2001 that both Syracuse and their opponent are ranked in the top 20. Now, Syracuse fans are pushing for a sell out. Not only...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cnycentral.com
Joel Alvarez scores twice, lifts ESM over Jamesville-Dewitt 2-0
SYRACUSE — East Syracuse-Minoa finished up a memorable regular season Thursday night. The Spartans shutout Jamesville-Dewitt 2-0 to claim the SCAC Empire title finishing the season with a 14-2 record. Joel Alvarez answered the call and scored both goals. Congrats to Joel on being named our Toyota High School Athlete of the Week!
cnycentral.com
CNY Rally hosts second pro-choice event in Baldwinsville on Saturday
CNY Rally for Women's Rights held its first of three scheduled peaceful pro-choice rallies in the Village of Baldwinsville on Saturday. Protesters met at this morning at the Triquetra Books and More store at 12 Oswego Street in Baldwinsville. Activists from across Central New York attended. The groups of activist...
cnycentral.com
A new skate park opens in Oswego
OWSEGO, N.Y. — Mayor Barlow of Oswego held the grand opening of a brand new skate park Saturday afternoon. The half a million park was announced back in January this year during the Mayor's State of the City Address and construction started back in August. The skate park is...
cnycentral.com
'Call In For Cancer' Thursday to help Central New Yorkers through Upstate Cancer Center
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — CNY Central and Upstate Cancer Center are teaming up to host its annual "Call In For Cancer" fundraiser Thursday, October 20, in Syracuse. CNY Central's Maggie DesRosiers and Megan Coleman will be live at Upstate Cancer Center from 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on NBC3 and CBS5, sharing survivor stories and discussing cancer treatment innovations with local doctors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cnycentral.com
Above average this weekend in CNY, becoming chilly this week!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Get ready for a huge temperature change in CNY! From feeling like fall this weekend, then feeling like winter by midweek. High temperatures today will be warmer than normal in the upper 60s. Normally, for mid-October in CNY, highs should be around 60 degrees. Although today will be quite windy making it feel slightly cooler than the actual temperature.
cnycentral.com
Baldwinsville Police report: Superintendent asked student to record video of crowd surfing
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — We have the Baldwinsville Police report detailing what investigators heard and saw the night of the arrest. The report shows Baldwinsville Superintendent Jason Thomson gave a student his phone and wallet, and asked them to record video of him crowd surfing at the homecoming football game on Friday night. Then, he forgot to take them back, according to the high school principal referenced in the report. Baldwinsville police arrested Thomson after students told school leaders they smelled alcohol on him at the game. He was eventually pulled over after police saw him turning into a district parking lot on East Oneida Street.
cnycentral.com
Several roads to close for weekend fundraiser in downtown Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — The American Cancer Society will be hosting its annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in downtown Syracuse on Sunday, October 16. Several streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. to facilitate the event:. W. Water Street (from Clinton Street to Salina Street)
cnycentral.com
Haunted CNY: Cayo Industrial Warehouse of Horror
ROME, N.Y. — Based in an abandoned industrial warehouse in Rome, Cayo Industrial Warehouse of Horror is consistently voted one of the best haunted attractions in Central New York every year. This year marks Cayo’s 20th anniversary and owner Joshua Reale said the attraction offers a long walk through...
cnycentral.com
Tully Central School District names new Superintendent
TULLY, N.Y. — After a rigorous search process, the Tully Central School District Board of Education named a new superintendent Friday. Central New York native Darcy Woodcock, who currently serves as the Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction in the Westhill School District, will begin her new position as superintendent around November 28.
cnycentral.com
Visitors enjoy fall fun at Tim's Pumpkins Patch in Onondaga County
MARIETTA, N.Y. — Fall is in full swing, bringing the perfect weather for pumpkin picking. Pumpkins farmers say this year’s crop is better than expected. When it comes to picking pumpkins Tim’s Pumpkin Patch in Marietta is the place to be. “This is the best season of...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse to host Halloweenville event to celebrate the spooky season
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The City of Syracuse Department of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Programs will host Halloweenville 2022 at Burnet Park to celebrate the spooky season. The family-friendly event will be open to everyone and will offer tricks, treats, and a showing of the Hocus Pocus movie. The event...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Fire Department celebrates 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Community members came out Saturday to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. Fire officials gave a tour of the fire house, hands-on fire safety activities and a stop the bleed demonstration. People could also look at antique fire trucks and police cars while watching...
Comments / 0