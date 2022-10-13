ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 2

Related
WIFR

Midwest Premier Card Show returns to Loves Park

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Organizers call this card show one of the largest shows of its kind in the Midwest and its back with more than 250 vendors on hand. Card enthusiasts had the opportunity to buy, sell and trade with those vendors. There were plenty more than sports cards on hand at the show. Genres like Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh were also on display. Organizers for the card show are excited to see the success of the show with another day left for collectors to come out. Promotor John Craig says, “Good size crowd, a lot of vendor tables. Plenty of cards to choose from, baseball basketball, football, soccer, pokemon, other trading card games like magic the gathering, anything you can think of.”
LOVES PARK, IL
97ZOK

Rockford’s Unofficial Ranking Of Shopping Carts

A good cart can really make or break a shopping experience. We all know that some places in town have FAR superior shopping carts than others. This isn't an endorsement of the establishment, just me ranking my shopping cart experience around town. There will be plenty of places left off...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Neighborhood bar hosts benefit for CD Source

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Shattered Saloon in Loves Park is newer to the strip of businesses on North Second Street near the now burned-down CD Source. Now, the owners of the bar wanted to step in and help its neighbor. Shattered Saloon says it’s the least it can...
LOVES PARK, IL
WIFR

Masquerade Ball benefits Superhero Center for Autism in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hiding your face for a good cause is what happens when the annual Masquerade Ball returns to Rockford. The annual event benefits the Superhero Center for Autism. This year’s ball took place at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center with our own Chief Meteorologist Mark Henderson...
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
1440 WROK

Some Of Illinois’ Best Tacos Are Being Served Up In A Rockford Grocery Store

If you want to debate this we can, but you'd be wrong. I've eaten A LOT of tacos. Mexican is easily my favorite cuisine and tacos are my favorite subset of the Mexican genre. Now to be clear, when I say tacos, I'm referring to the type of tacos pictured above. Corn (preferably doubled) tortillas, a protein (pictured above left to right is: steak, carnitas, and chorizo), onion, cilantro, and lime for garnish.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

YMCA Camp Winnebago hosts Family Fall Fest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - YMCA Camp Winnebago provided fun for the whole family on Saturday at the annual Family Fall Festival. Events included hayrides, fall crafts, pumpkin picking and painting, build-a-scarecrow and archery. Funds raised from this event benefits the Y’s annual campaign, providing scholarships to area youth to attend...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Belvidere houses transformed into Halloween displays

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere is known as the ‘City of Murals. In October, the city could also be known as Halloweentown as some residents trick out their houses for the trick-or-treaters. For the past 15 years, Todd Brongiel goes all-out for Halloween, building his own displays, some of...
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving 2022

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Retailers have begun announcing which stores will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving. The annual list of closures follows several years of stores staying open on the Thanksgiving holiday to get a jump on Black Friday sales, thus depriving their employees of enjoying a family gathering. So far, the following national […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry
WIFR

Nearly $9M in renovations underway at Rockford’s Riverview Ice House

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thanks to public and private interest and support, major renovations are underway at Rockford’s Riverview Ice House. Nearly $9 million in renovations have been taking place inside the facility from new ice system mechanicals, dasher boards, glass, concrete base floors, and infrared heat in spectator areas for both rinks inside the facility.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Many Peoples Worst Nightmare, Has Just Came True For 2 Citizens in downtown Rockford

Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

More residential lofts coming to downtown Beloit in summer 2023

BELOIT, Wis. — Geronimo Hospitality Group is building 83 residential units in downtown and expects to finish in summer 2023. The second phase of the Wright & Wagner Lofts is under construction at Grand Avenue and Broad Street, nearby other Geronimo businesses like Velvet Buffalo and Blue Collar Coffee Co.
BELOIT, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
97ZOK

Fall is Going Strong with Illinois Winery’s Perfect Fall Blend

Fall is officially in the air and in your wine bottle, too. We are smack dab in the middle of October and that means it's the BEST time of fall. You know fall actually technically lasts until right before Christmas right? But it does NOT feel like that's true. No way, once we hit November things are downhill so now is the perfect time to soak up the fall vibes and drink all the fall wine.
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
WIFR

The Comeback Kids: Dr. John Ha

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dr. John Ha is no stranger to the Rockford area after growing up in his dad’s tae kwon do academy. But instead of kicking moves, he’s now performing potentially lifesaving ones as a specialist at the Rockford Pain Center. Treating pain is part of...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Much Cooler Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A slight chance for a light shower or two this afternoon with highs around 50. Low 50′s and low 30′s through Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. Cold on Monday with highs in the low 40′s.
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy