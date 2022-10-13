Last week, the city of Uvalde, TX suspended its police department due to major failures during the Robb Elementary School shooting in May. The move follows a months-long investigation into police officer response, with many citing “systemic failures” that put students and staff in jeopardy. Body cam video released in July showed officers being very tentative in their actions, reportedly trying to compromise with the shooter instead of moving in to disarm him.

UVALDE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO