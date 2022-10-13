Read full article on original website
Uvalde CISD Suspending Entire District Police DepartmentLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Superintendent Retires After District PD is SuspendedLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott failed Uvalde and he failed Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Chris Perez to perform with Grupo Metal at Uvalde benefit festival
SAN ANTONIO — Grupo Metal, featuring Chris Perez, will perform at a benefit festival to help Uvalde community. The "Remember their Names" festival is taking place over two days from October 29 to 30. The festival will honor the 21 lives lost in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary on May 24.
hhsherald.com
Uvalde, TX Suspends Police Force & School Superintendent Resigns over Shooting Fallout
Last week, the city of Uvalde, TX suspended its police department due to major failures during the Robb Elementary School shooting in May. The move follows a months-long investigation into police officer response, with many citing “systemic failures” that put students and staff in jeopardy. Body cam video released in July showed officers being very tentative in their actions, reportedly trying to compromise with the shooter instead of moving in to disarm him.
Caught on camera: Texas DPS Troopers discover over a dozen migrants in gravel hauler
MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas — MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas—Caught on camera: Body camera footage from the Texas Dept. of Public shows the moment Troopers discover over a dozen migrants hiding in the back of a gravel hauler. DPS says human smuggling continues to be an issue in Southwest Texas where...
devinenews.com
Family will miss Fred’s smile, horrible fire on Colonial claims life
Emergency responders rushed to the scene on Colonial Parkway this past Thursday morning, October 6 around 9:23 AM only to find an older trailer home totally engulfed. Sadly, authorities believe Fred Schilling of Devine perished in the fire. Within minutes the entire home was gone. “The home was engulfed when...
devinenews.com
Devine Acres Farm celebrates20-year “farmaversary”
Devine Acres Farm is celebrating its 20th season this year. They now have 50+ activities including live music Saturdays and Sundays, groovy goat races, a trick cowboy show, gigantic jump pad, fishing, hayrides great food/drinks and TONS & TONS of pumpkins this October. New this year are the hilarious “Groovy Goat Races” and a renovated Silo where you can visit Santa and Mrs. Claus this year.
The Recent Uvalde School Board Meeting Was Divided: "I Am Disgusted By This Community"
"For the individuals who spent the weekend bashing 21 grieving families, go home and hug your kids and be glad that you can because I'll be at the cemetery because that's the closest I can get to my baby."
Uvalde schools superintendent announces retirement after new details following the Robb Elementary massacre
The fate of the Uvalde school district superintendent will be discussed both publicly and behind closed doors Monday evening.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Nearly 44 pounds of liquid meth hidden in pumpkins seized at the border
EAGLE PASS, Texas — October marks spooky season, and that means pumpkin everything, everywhere — even on the Texas-Mexico border. This was no mere festive holiday decoration, however. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers uncovered more than $400,000 worth of liquid meth smugglers attempted to get into the...
KSAT 12
Lexi Rubio’s parents say ex-trooper fired by Uvalde CISD was working at their son’s campus
UVALDE, Texas – The parents of Alexandra “Lexi” Rubio, a victim of the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde, said in an interview with ABC News on Thursday that a now-former officer and Texas Dept. of Public Safety trooper had been working at their son’s campus before she was fired by the school district.
