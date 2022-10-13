ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

hhsherald.com

Uvalde, TX Suspends Police Force & School Superintendent Resigns over Shooting Fallout

Last week, the city of Uvalde, TX suspended its police department due to major failures during the Robb Elementary School shooting in May. The move follows a months-long investigation into police officer response, with many citing “systemic failures” that put students and staff in jeopardy. Body cam video released in July showed officers being very tentative in their actions, reportedly trying to compromise with the shooter instead of moving in to disarm him.
devinenews.com

Family will miss Fred’s smile, horrible fire on Colonial claims life

Emergency responders rushed to the scene on Colonial Parkway this past Thursday morning, October 6 around 9:23 AM only to find an older trailer home totally engulfed. Sadly, authorities believe Fred Schilling of Devine perished in the fire. Within minutes the entire home was gone. “The home was engulfed when...
devinenews.com

Devine Acres Farm celebrates20-year “farmaversary”

Devine Acres Farm is celebrating its 20th season this year. They now have 50+ activities including live music Saturdays and Sundays, groovy goat races, a trick cowboy show, gigantic jump pad, fishing, hayrides great food/drinks and TONS & TONS of pumpkins this October. New this year are the hilarious “Groovy Goat Races” and a renovated Silo where you can visit Santa and Mrs. Claus this year.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Nearly 44 pounds of liquid meth hidden in pumpkins seized at the border

EAGLE PASS, Texas — October marks spooky season, and that means pumpkin everything, everywhere — even on the Texas-Mexico border. This was no mere festive holiday decoration, however. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers uncovered more than $400,000 worth of liquid meth smugglers attempted to get into the...
