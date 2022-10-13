Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont first responders give children a glimpse into public service careers
BEAUMONT — An event on Saturday may have inspired some Southeast Texas children to want to grow up to be police officers, firefighters, paramedics or other first responders. The men and women in those careers made time to share what they do in their jobs on a daily basis.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Fire Chief: 1st responders more likely to die by suicide than on duty; mental health help crucial
As Port Arthur Fire Chief Greg Benson stood at the front of the room, a series of random numbers were listed on a screen behind him — 113, 116, 96, 127. “Does anyone want to guess what these numbers mean?” he asked the crowd. Answers varied. Were they...
'We light a light for Morgan' : Candlelight service planned as Port Neches-Groves ISD mourns sudden loss of student
PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches-Groves Independent School District staff and students are mourning the sudden loss of one of their own. Morgan Christian was a senior at Port Neches-Groves High School and a member of the Purple Pride Band and NDN Press. She was 17 years old. A...
fox4beaumont.com
Candlelight vigil set for Tuesday to honor memories of Port Neches-Groves student
To help comfort broken hearts, Port Neches-Groves High School will hold a candlelight vigil for Morgan Christian, a student who died on Friday of an unexpected medical-related problem. The PN-G family has been grieving following the loss of the high school student. The candlelight vigil is set for Tuesday, Oct....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Arthur News
Man denies allegations that he forged JP’s signature on fake documents
A Beaumont man is denying allegations he forged the signature of a Jefferson County Justice of the Peace following his indictment Wednesday. “I deny the allegations,” Isiah Dishawn Hebert Tyson said by phone. “Most of these allegations were made by a former neighbor. For the past two years I’ve moved three times and cut off all contact to avoid (her).”
Port Arthur News
Officer who helped solve woman’s homicide escorts victim’s sister in Homecoming Ceremony
WEST ORANGE — Aamiyah Gradnigo walked onto the field in a sparkling pink and silver dress arm in arm with Officer Jason Laughlin during West Orange-Stark’s recent Homecoming Ceremony. Laughlin held Gradnigo’s large bouquet of blue roses, which were probably too heavy for the high school student to...
fox4beaumont.com
Teacher booked into Hardin County Jail following Improper Relationship indictments
HARDIN COUNTY — A teacher indicted on two counts of Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student was booked into the Hardin County Jail late Thursday night. The Hardin County grand jury indicted Theresa Michelle Pinckney, 41, of Lumberton. on two counts of Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student, according to information Sheriff Mark Davis has provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News.
KFDM-TV
Fentanyl affecting communities in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The ongoing fentanyl crisis is national issue that's also affecting Southeast Texas communities. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports on what the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is encountering in communities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4beaumont.com
PN-G community mourning student's death
PORT NECHES-GROVES ISD — The Port Neches-Groves ISD community is mourning the death of a student. KFDM/Fox 4 spoke with an administrator who told us an online posting today serves as the district's official statement:. Port Neches-Groves ISD. "The PN-G ISD family is hurting by the sudden loss of...
fox4beaumont.com
DEVELOPING: Grand jury indicts teacher on charge of Improper Relationship with Student
HARDIN COUNTY — The Hardin County grand jury has indicted a teacher on two counts of Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student, according to information Sheriff Mark Davis has provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. Sheriff Davis says Theresa Pinckney, 41, surrendered on two indictments for Improper Relationship Between Educator...
Port Arthur News
Nederland man facing 5th DWI charge indicted by Jefferson County grand jury
A Port Neches man is facing a third-degree felony after he was allegedly caught driving while intoxicated for the fifth time. Timothy Jay Orr, 46, was indicted Wednesday by a Jefferson County grand jury. According to a probable cause affidavit, just after midnight on June 19 a Port Neches police...
Port Arthur News
Document: Man forged Justice of the Peace signature on fake restraining order against woman
A Beaumont man is facing state jail felony charges after he allegedly forged the signature of a Jefferson County Justice of the Peace on a fake temporary restraining order and cease and desist notice. Isiah Dishawn Hebert Tyson, 26, was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury Wednesday on a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox4beaumont.com
Jury convicts man of murder in Avery Trace shooting death
BEAUMONT — The jury in Judge John Stevens' court has convicted a man of murder in a shooting death at Port Arthur's Avery Trace Apartments. The jury returned at about 3:45 p.m. with the verdict in the murder trial of Kylan Bazile, 24. Jurors convicted Bazile of murder in...
Hardin County teacher charged, accused of having improper relationship with a student
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — A Hardin County teacher could soon face trial after she was accused of having an improper relationship with a student. A grand jury in Hardin County indicted Theresa Pinckney on two counts of “improper relationship between educator and student, according to Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis.
Escaped Angelina County inmate caught in New Mexico, grandfather also arrested
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An inmate who escaped from Angelina County custody in June was caught in New Mexico on Tuesday, the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office announced. An anonymous tip was given to the sheriff’s office with the possible location of James “Tad” Wheeler Jr., 36. He was caught and is awaiting extradition from […]
Orange Leader
Blue Santa looking for families in need; see how you can get involved
The Orange County Sheriff’s office is asking for your assistance, not to solve a crime but to help families this holiday season through the Blue Santa program. “Each year we have a registration form that is available to the community to pick up and return to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, completed with the required documentation attached,” says Deputy Richard Guzman.
Police: Victim in deadly Port Neches triple shooting was pregnant when she died
PORT NECHES, Texas — A woman who was killed by a man in a triple shooting in Port Neches was pregnant at the time of her death. Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine told 12News Laurie Frederick is believed to have been in her first trimester of pregnancy when she was shot and killed in October. She was 29 when she died.
Port Arthur News
Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 5-11
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11:. Bryant Rodriguez, 37, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4900 block of Lawndale. Earl Jackson, 32, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5700 block of 39th...
Orange Leader
Police identify man with Orange ties killed this week in vehicle/bicycle collision
PORT NECHES — The driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a bicyclist Wednesday night did not appear to be impaired or speeding, Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said. The motorist, a 62-year-old man from Mid County driving a 2015 Nissan Altima, stopped after the collision and...
Port Arthur News
Charge lowered against Port Arthur woman accused in fatal stabbing
A Port Arthur woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with the January killing of her on-again, off-again boyfriend. Phyllis Gipson, 62, is charged with criminally negligent homicide in the Jan. 12 stabbing death of Lawrence Ozane, 53, according to Port Arthur police. Bond is set at $200,000, according to information...
Comments / 0