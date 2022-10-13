ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Beaumont, TX
Beaumont, TX
Port Arthur News

Man denies allegations that he forged JP’s signature on fake documents

A Beaumont man is denying allegations he forged the signature of a Jefferson County Justice of the Peace following his indictment Wednesday. “I deny the allegations,” Isiah Dishawn Hebert Tyson said by phone. “Most of these allegations were made by a former neighbor. For the past two years I’ve moved three times and cut off all contact to avoid (her).”
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Teacher booked into Hardin County Jail following Improper Relationship indictments

HARDIN COUNTY — A teacher indicted on two counts of Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student was booked into the Hardin County Jail late Thursday night. The Hardin County grand jury indicted Theresa Michelle Pinckney, 41, of Lumberton. on two counts of Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student, according to information Sheriff Mark Davis has provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

PN-G community mourning student's death

PORT NECHES-GROVES ISD — The Port Neches-Groves ISD community is mourning the death of a student. KFDM/Fox 4 spoke with an administrator who told us an online posting today serves as the district's official statement:. Port Neches-Groves ISD. "The PN-G ISD family is hurting by the sudden loss of...
PORT NECHES, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Jury convicts man of murder in Avery Trace shooting death

BEAUMONT — The jury in Judge John Stevens' court has convicted a man of murder in a shooting death at Port Arthur's Avery Trace Apartments. The jury returned at about 3:45 p.m. with the verdict in the murder trial of Kylan Bazile, 24. Jurors convicted Bazile of murder in...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Orange Leader

Blue Santa looking for families in need; see how you can get involved

The Orange County Sheriff’s office is asking for your assistance, not to solve a crime but to help families this holiday season through the Blue Santa program. “Each year we have a registration form that is available to the community to pick up and return to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, completed with the required documentation attached,” says Deputy Richard Guzman.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 5-11

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11:. Bryant Rodriguez, 37, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4900 block of Lawndale. Earl Jackson, 32, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5700 block of 39th...
GROVES, TX
Port Arthur News

Charge lowered against Port Arthur woman accused in fatal stabbing

A Port Arthur woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with the January killing of her on-again, off-again boyfriend. Phyllis Gipson, 62, is charged with criminally negligent homicide in the Jan. 12 stabbing death of Lawrence Ozane, 53, according to Port Arthur police. Bond is set at $200,000, according to information...
PORT ARTHUR, TX

