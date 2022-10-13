ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnsboro, TX

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

2022 Wildcat Hall of Honor Inductees

Four former Sulphur Springs athletic greats will be inducted into the SSHS Hall of Honor in a pre-game ceremony on Friday, Oct. 21. Quan Johnson, a district basketball MVP who graduated in 1990; Torio Kelly, a record-setting running back in the Class of 1996; Maegan Bell Nix, a 2003 graduate who was a two-sport MVP; and Colby Suggs, a 2010 graduate who was an All-State pitcher and won a state championship in football, will be the latest Wildcats to be honored with a Hall of Honor plaque.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Bishop Gorman names new head baseball coach

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Bishop Gorman Catholic School has announced that Michael Holochuck will serve as the new Crusader head baseball coach. “We are thrilled that Mike is joining us at Bishop Gorman,” said Interim Athletic Director Monica Davis. “He has the energy, expertise and enthusiasm to advance our baseball program.”
TYLER, TX
cbs19.tv

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Gilmer takes down Liberty-Eylau 59-20

GILMER, Texas — The Liberty-Eylau Leopards went head-to-head with the Gilmer Buckeyes in the eighth week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Gilmer came away with the win, defeating Liberty-Eylau, 59-20. Click the video above for the highlights.
GILMER, TX
Mt Pleasant’s Lauren Burge Wins Third Championship

Team Remington’s Lauren Burge Wins Lady High Overall Title At 2022 NSSA World Skeet Championship. Team Remington’s Lauren Burge won the Lady High Overall title at the 2022 NSSA World Skeet Championship, dusting 441 clays on her way to victory. In addition, her Remington teammates Clay Baldwin and Houston Deshotels captured top finishes at the tournament.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Meet your 2022 Rose Queen, Molly Louise Berry

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Every year, the rose capital comes together to host the Texas Rose Festival, a point of pride for Tyler. At the center of the festivities is the queen, a sought-after position that serves as a sort of focal point for the three-day event. The 2022 Rose Queen is 21-year-old Molly Louise […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Gilmer ISD locks down schools after prank calls

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Gilmer ISD announced that they locked down elementary and intermediate school campuses on Friday after a series of calls, that were determined to be false, were made to the schools. According to officials, no one was ever in any danger at the schools but the buses are going to be a […]
marioncoherald.com

Jefferson ISD superintendent Rob Barnwell announces retirement

After nine years with the Bulldogs, Jefferson Independent School District Superintendent Rob Barnwell has chosen to retire and explore other opportunities life has to offer. The long-time educator presented his formal resignation to the JISD Board of Trustees during their regular meeting Tuesday. His contract was considered in executive session and it was decided that he would exit the district December 31.
JEFFERSON, TX
CBS19

Dutch Bros. opening first Tyler location

TYLER, Texas — Dutch Bros. Coffee will be opening its first Tyler location early Friday morning. The Oregon-based coffee franchise is holding a grand opening from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on 2157 W. Grande Blvd. The other two locations will be on 7920 S Broadway Ave and 3924...
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

PET OF THE WEEK: Heidi

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – SPCA of East Texas brought Heidi, a 10-week-old puppy, to visit East Texas Live on Wednesday. She was one of five born to a stray mom in the East Texas area, with an estimated birth date of Aug. 2. Based on photos of her mom, SPCA of East Texas believe she is a lab/Aussie mix who will grow to at least 50 pounds.
TYLER, TX
Dry weather keeps several East Texas lakes at low levels

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A number of East Texas lakes and waterways are still low after a hot August and September. Lakes like Gladewater, Devernia and Tyler are still showing the effects of the summer heat and drought. “Hopes that we would get that spring and summertime rains. Unfortunately they...
GLADEWATER, TX
CBS19

Kilgore PD announces loss of beloved K9

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department has announced that one of their retired K9s passed away on Oct. 10 due to an age-related illness. A Facebook post was made on Kilgore PD's page expressing their sadness and condolences to the grieving family of Officer Jinto. Officer Jinto started...
KILGORE, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Comments / 0

