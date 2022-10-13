Read full article on original website
Related
2022 Wildcat Hall of Honor Inductees
Four former Sulphur Springs athletic greats will be inducted into the SSHS Hall of Honor in a pre-game ceremony on Friday, Oct. 21. Quan Johnson, a district basketball MVP who graduated in 1990; Torio Kelly, a record-setting running back in the Class of 1996; Maegan Bell Nix, a 2003 graduate who was a two-sport MVP; and Colby Suggs, a 2010 graduate who was an All-State pitcher and won a state championship in football, will be the latest Wildcats to be honored with a Hall of Honor plaque.
KLTV
Bishop Gorman names new head baseball coach
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Bishop Gorman Catholic School has announced that Michael Holochuck will serve as the new Crusader head baseball coach. “We are thrilled that Mike is joining us at Bishop Gorman,” said Interim Athletic Director Monica Davis. “He has the energy, expertise and enthusiasm to advance our baseball program.”
A tribute to desegregation 53 years later: Gladewater Bears to honor the Weldon Bumblebees
GLADEWATER, Texas — It's a football game turned history lesson in Gladewater. For the first time, the Bears are set to honor the Weldon Bumblebees by wearing their jerseys. Weldon was the city's all Black high school football team before Gladewater ISD desegregated back in 1969. Head Coach Johnny...
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Gilmer takes down Liberty-Eylau 59-20
GILMER, Texas — The Liberty-Eylau Leopards went head-to-head with the Gilmer Buckeyes in the eighth week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Gilmer came away with the win, defeating Liberty-Eylau, 59-20. Click the video above for the highlights.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
easttexasradio.com
Mt Pleasant’s Lauren Burge Wins Third Championship
Team Remington’s Lauren Burge Wins Lady High Overall Title At 2022 NSSA World Skeet Championship. Team Remington’s Lauren Burge won the Lady High Overall title at the 2022 NSSA World Skeet Championship, dusting 441 clays on her way to victory. In addition, her Remington teammates Clay Baldwin and Houston Deshotels captured top finishes at the tournament.
inforney.com
Troup student-athlete Cooper Reid continues to make progress in Houston rehabilitation center
Troup High School junior Cooper Reid, a football player who suffered a severe head injury in the school’s homecoming game, continues to make progress in a Houston rehabilitation center. Reid, who had been hospitalized since the injury on Sept. 9, was transferred to TIRR Memorial Hermann in Houston via...
Meet your 2022 Rose Queen, Molly Louise Berry
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Every year, the rose capital comes together to host the Texas Rose Festival, a point of pride for Tyler. At the center of the festivities is the queen, a sought-after position that serves as a sort of focal point for the three-day event. The 2022 Rose Queen is 21-year-old Molly Louise […]
Gilmer ISD locks down schools after prank calls
GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Gilmer ISD announced that they locked down elementary and intermediate school campuses on Friday after a series of calls, that were determined to be false, were made to the schools. According to officials, no one was ever in any danger at the schools but the buses are going to be a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
marioncoherald.com
Jefferson ISD superintendent Rob Barnwell announces retirement
After nine years with the Bulldogs, Jefferson Independent School District Superintendent Rob Barnwell has chosen to retire and explore other opportunities life has to offer. The long-time educator presented his formal resignation to the JISD Board of Trustees during their regular meeting Tuesday. His contract was considered in executive session and it was decided that he would exit the district December 31.
Dutch Bros. opening first Tyler location
TYLER, Texas — Dutch Bros. Coffee will be opening its first Tyler location early Friday morning. The Oregon-based coffee franchise is holding a grand opening from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on 2157 W. Grande Blvd. The other two locations will be on 7920 S Broadway Ave and 3924...
ketk.com
PET OF THE WEEK: Heidi
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – SPCA of East Texas brought Heidi, a 10-week-old puppy, to visit East Texas Live on Wednesday. She was one of five born to a stray mom in the East Texas area, with an estimated birth date of Aug. 2. Based on photos of her mom, SPCA of East Texas believe she is a lab/Aussie mix who will grow to at least 50 pounds.
Is This Pretty Tyler, TX Park as Unsafe as Some People Say? Even ‘Haunted?’
People in Tyler, TX were chatting on a social media group page about one park that they claim is a criminal "hot spot." Some even say it's haunted. How could this pretty Tyler, Texas park be that dangerous?. OK, I confess I'm a bit skeptical about these kinds of things....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Roadways to be closed for Texas Rose Festival parade Saturday morning
TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police Department will have a few roads closed Saturday morning for the Texas Rose Festival parade. Glenwood Boulevard between Houston Street and Front Street will be closed at 6 a.m. Remaining roads for the parade will be closed at 7:45 a.m., Tyler police said. The...
Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute in Tyler set to open next month
TYLER, Texas — A new cancer institute is set to open next month in Tyler that will provide patients with specialized care at a local level. The Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute in Tyler at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital is a collaboration between Christus Health and Texas Oncology.
ktalnews.com
Defense: Taylor Parker ‘unstable, unwell,’ ‘flawed, but human’
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Jurors in the Taylor Parker capital murder and kidnapping trial heard opening statements Monday morning as the penalty phase gets underway in Bowie County. The same jury convicted Parker last week in the murder of 21-year-old Reagan Hancock and the abduction of her unborn...
KLTV
Dry weather keeps several East Texas lakes at low levels
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A number of East Texas lakes and waterways are still low after a hot August and September. Lakes like Gladewater, Devernia and Tyler are still showing the effects of the summer heat and drought. “Hopes that we would get that spring and summertime rains. Unfortunately they...
Kilgore PD announces loss of beloved K9
KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department has announced that one of their retired K9s passed away on Oct. 10 due to an age-related illness. A Facebook post was made on Kilgore PD's page expressing their sadness and condolences to the grieving family of Officer Jinto. Officer Jinto started...
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022
The Empowerment Community Development Corporation is hosting Dr. Opal Lee in Tyler, Texas at the public free event on the Sunday before Thanksgiving - November 20TH, 2022 at the Tyler Rose Garden Center Building - 420 Rose Park Dr. Tyler, Texas 75702 - 4 PM to 5 PM Red Carpet Reception and the Main Event, starts at 5 PM.
CBS19
Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 0