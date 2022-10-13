Man accused of killing 5 people in South Carolina before being caught was allegedly on meth and had been awake for days, authorities say

A mass shooting in Raleigh left at least five people dead and three more injured, including the 15-year-old alleged gunman. The suspect in the shooting, described as a white teen, was arrested at approximately 9.37pm on Thursday after a four-hour manhunt in North Carolina’s capital city. While the suspect has not been named due to his age, the five victims killed were identified as Nicole Connors, 5; Susan Karnatz, 49; Mary Marshall, 35, Gabriel Torres, 29; and a 16-year-old who was not named, according to ABC11. Among the three wounded are Marcel Gardner, 59, and the shooting suspect, who...

