ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Man accused of killing 5 people in South Carolina before being caught was allegedly on meth and had been awake for days, authorities say

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Raleigh shooting: What we know about 15-year-old suspect and five victims killed in North Carolina

A mass shooting in Raleigh left at least five people dead and three more injured, including the 15-year-old alleged gunman. The suspect in the shooting, described as a white teen, was arrested at approximately 9.37pm on Thursday after a four-hour manhunt in North Carolina’s capital city. While the suspect has not been named due to his age, the five victims killed were identified as Nicole Connors, 5; Susan Karnatz, 49; Mary Marshall, 35, Gabriel Torres, 29; and a 16-year-old who was not named, according to ABC11. Among the three wounded are Marcel Gardner, 59, and the shooting suspect, who...
RALEIGH, NC
CBS New York

Raleigh shooting suspect identified as younger brother of slain victim

The suspected gunman in Thursday's deadly mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, has been identified as the younger brother of one of the five people killed in the rampage, a law enforcement source confirmed to CBS News. The suspect, who was identified as a 15-year-old boy, is the brother of 16-year-old James Roger Thompson, CBS News' Pat Milton reports.CBS News is not naming the suspect due to his age.Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said the suspect is in critical condition. According to the law enforcement source, the suspect suffered an apparent self-inflicted wound.In addition to Thompson, three women and a...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spartanburg, SC
State
Georgia State
City
Drayton, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
City
Inman, SC
Inman, SC
Crime & Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy