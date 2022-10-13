Read full article on original website
WTHI
Indiana State Football Drops Their Fifth Straight
Youngstown State beats Indiana State 48-42.
saturdaytradition.com
Youngstown State football unveils new helmet design for Week 7
Youngstown State might have the most underrated mascot in all of college football. This week, the Penguins might have the most underrated helmet in the game as well. The program is set to wear a unique penguin-themed lid during its Week 7 matchup against Indiana State. Pete the Penguin, a staple of the program’s history has been blown up to fit around the sides, giving fans an up-close and personal look at his beak and all the trimmings.
WTHI
Terre Haute South Clinches Second Place in Conference Indiana
Braves route the Bulldogs on Senior Night. Terre Haute South beats Columbus North 43-6.
WTHI
Linton Claims Their Second-Straight Sectional Championship
Linton beats North Daviess 3-0 to advance to the Sectional Finals. Sullivan beats South Knox 3-0 to advance to the Sectional Finals. Linton beats Sullivan 3-1 in the Sectional Championship.
WTHI
Volleyball Sectional Scoreboards
Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South are eliminated in the semifinals at Avon. Barr-Reeve captures their sixth-straight Sectional Championship. Southmont wins the Greencastle Sectional. Springs Valley brings home their fourth-straight Sectional Title.
insidethehall.com
2022-23 Indiana basketball Player Profile: CJ Gunn
With the start of college basketball season on the horizon, we’ve transitioned from our look at other Big Ten programs to our player-by-player previews of the 2022-23 Indiana roster. Today, our player profiles continue with a look at freshman CJ Gunn. Previously: Malik Reneau. It was just a bike...
ysnlive.com
EAGLES DOMINATION OF NILES CONTINUES
HUBBARD, Ohio – Niles started off throwing their best punch right to the chops of Hubbard much like they did a year ago at Bo Rein. After forcing a three and out on the Eagles’ opening drive of the night, a great return from Nathan Coots set the Red Dragons up with just 9 yards to pay dirt. After four straight gives to Antuan Gardner, the Niles star would finally find the endzone on his final attempt from two yards out to give the Dragons an early lead.
How Pitt Basketball Will Replace Dior Johnson
The Pitt Panthers are built to survive a lengthy absence from Dior Johnson.
MyWabashValley.com
Local golf course under new management
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local golf course that folks have enjoyed for decades is now under new ownership. “Mark’s Par Three” in Terre Haute has been in business for 58 years. It has been run by the LaGrange family. They bought the land in 1962 and started the business two years later.
Manufacturing networking opportunity in Youngstown
From 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at 1 Performance Place in Youngstown they will have plant tours, food trucks, open interviews, and arts and crafts activities.
WTHI
First-ever West Vigo principal honored
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley school is honoring one of its founding staff members. George Waugh was the first principal of West Vigo High School. On Thursday, the school's front drive was dedicated to him. The street sign now reads "George Waugh Drive." West Vigo High School...
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Here’s what we’re covering for Week 7
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season continues with some great high school football match-ups in western Pennsylvania.
Man shot in the leg on South Side of Youngstown
Several cop cars are in the 400 block of W. Marion St. on Youngstown's South Side.
mahoningmatters.com
WEEKEND MATTERS | Comedian Bill Engvall making ‘Farewell’ stop in Warren
Here are some of the events happening around the Mahoning Valley this weekend. For more events, check out our Events Calendar. Actor and comedian Bill Engvall of the Grammy-nominated “Blue Collar Comedy” concert films will take the stage twice at Robins Theatre in Warren on Saturday. Engvall’s “Farewell...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh is one of the country’s most important cities with its strong imprint on the automobile and electronics markets. Nicknamed “The Steel City” for its copious steel-related businesses, the city has earned respect for its innovations in the aforementioned markets. A slew of noticeable people have called...
WYTV.com
Heavy police presence on Youngstown’s South Side was for trespassing incident
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a large police presence on Tampa Avenue on Youngstown’s South Side Friday afternoon. At least six cop cars were parked outside a home and at least two people were in police cruisers. Three other people were outside talking to police. Police say...
WFMJ.com
Campbell, Youngstown hit with two shootings less than one hour apart Thursday night
Police gathered throughout Campbell and Youngstown late Thursday night to investigate two shootings that happened less than an hour apart of one another. The first shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Campbell Police responded to a home on the 200 Block of Reed Avenue in Campbell, but it is unclear where the shooting happened.
Local funeral home transformed into haunted house
For this October, Erik Engartner turned the funeral home into a haunted house called "Nine Lives at the Wickyards."
WTHI
Downtown Terre Haute will be a little safe for those living with visual impairment
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Traveling in downtown Terre Haute for the visually impaired is a bit safer now. It's all thanks to some recently installed audible signal crossings at 7th and Wabash. These new crossings audibly tell the user to stop or when they can safely cross the street....
2 plead in fight leading to Canfield Fair shots fired incident
Two of the women accused of starting a brawl that led to gunshots being fired outside the Canfield Fair this summer have entered guilty pleas in court.
