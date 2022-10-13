HUBBARD, Ohio – Niles started off throwing their best punch right to the chops of Hubbard much like they did a year ago at Bo Rein. After forcing a three and out on the Eagles’ opening drive of the night, a great return from Nathan Coots set the Red Dragons up with just 9 yards to pay dirt. After four straight gives to Antuan Gardner, the Niles star would finally find the endzone on his final attempt from two yards out to give the Dragons an early lead.

HUBBARD, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO