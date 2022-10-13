ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sudbury, MA

Sudbury firefighters battle three-alarm blaze at over 100-year-old flower company

By Litsa Pappas, Boston 25 News
 3 days ago
Sudbury firefighters were called to battle a raging three-alarm blaze at a flower company that’s been servicing the state for over 100 years Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Sudbury Police Department, the fire began at Cavicchio Greenhouses on Codjer Lane.

Sudbury Fire Chief John Whalen told Boston 25 that the fire was under control by 5:00 p.m. Earlier in the afternoon, violent orange flames engulfed the building the fire chief said was storing farm equipment. While smoke and steam could be seen billowing out of the wreckage, drone footage captured by Boston 25 spotted flames still smoldering among the twisted metal.

Police asked Sudbury residents to close their windows to prevent smoke entering their homes. They also asked that motorists and businesses using Cavicchio Greenhouses to avoid the area.

Whalen said it was a tricky fire to put out since water access was limited.

“We have four tankers here from surrounding communities and then on the other side of this property is a very large irrigation pond and we were able to set up a pumping operation and draft it out of that area to bring water to the fire,” said Whalen.

The company has sold flowers throughout the state of Massachusetts for 100 years. According to the fire chief, there were no flowers inside the destroyed building.

“Cavicchio Greenhouses grows all those plants that you see in the grocery store every single day,” said Whalen. “When you go to buy flowers for your mother on Mother’s Day, they come from Cavicchio’s.”

Fire crews were called on scene to perform an air quality test.

Sudbury resident Mindy Davies told Boston 25 that she smelled the raging blaze before she saw it- and is thankful her house wasn’t harmed.

“We could smell the smoke right away and then by the time I got to CVS and looked back towards my house I could see the big black plume and there’s people all over just videoing,” said Davies. “So we went outside and we realized ‘oh there’s ashes on our back deck’ so clearly there’s enough wind that was drawing this way so we realized how lucky we were that the roof didn’t catch and our neighbors are all still here.”

Man dies after two trucks collide on Route 495 in Andover

ANDOVER, Mass. — A man has died after two trucks collided with each other during the Thursday morning commute on a busy Andover highway. State Police say the crash happened just after 7:00 a.m. when a Graham Waste Services truck carrying a roll-off dumpster was stopped in traffic in the right lane of Route 495 southbound waiting to get onto the Interstate 93 exit ramp. While the truck was stopped, a box truck rammed into the rear of the dumpster, sending the box truck towards the wood-line.
ANDOVER, MA
