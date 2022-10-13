Leadership Snohomish County announces award nominees, keynote speaker for Oct. 21 celebration of county leaders and organizations

Read full article on original website
mltnews.com
Verdant Health Commission unveils 2023-24 strategic plan, new grantmaking standards
With a focus on mental health, health care access and food security, the Verdant Health Commission Friday morning rolled out its two-year strategic plan during a community forum in Lynnwood. The Verdant Health Commission Board recently completed a Community Health Needs Assessment – with more than 500 residents participating –...
southseattleemerald.com
BREAKING: Human Rights Commissioners, Including Co-Chairs, Resign En Masse
The Emerald’s Watchdragon reporting seeks to increase accountability within our city’s institutions through in-depth investigative journalism. The Emerald is in receipt of an open letter from the Seattle Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in which four SHRC commissioners, including three co-chairs, have resigned en masse, citing a lack of respect, marginalization, and lack of institutional support.
myedmondsnews.com
Amid apartment boom and growing population, Edmonds School District working to make room for more students
The South Snohomish County apartment boom and thousands of new residents will not only change Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated areas – with more than 8,000 new units under construction or planned – it may put the squeeze on the Edmonds School District. County planners estimate that in the next 20 years, Lynnwood will add 25,000 new residents, Edmonds 14,000 more, and another 13,000 will move into Mountlake Terrace.
mltnews.com
Snohomish County to conduct logic and accuracy test Oct. 18 to prepare for Nov. 8 general election
Snohomish County Elections on Tuesday, Oct. 18 will conduct the official logic and accuracy test on its ballot counting system for the Nov. 8 General Election. The test will be at 2 p.m. at the Snohomish County Auditor’s office on the first floor of the Admin West Building, 3000 Rockefeller Ave., Everett. The test is open to the public, including representatives of political parties, candidates and campaigns.
County steps back on SODO homeless shelter expansion after community uproar
SEATTLE — King County will not expand a homeless shelter in Seattle's SODO neighborhood after pushback from residents and business owners. The proposed expansion near the Chinatown-International District would have added space for an additional 150 people at Salvation Army's Lighthouse Shelter which currently has 270 beds. If approved by the King County Council, money for the expansion will be used for other projects that provide access to shelter or housing.
mltnews.com
Deadline Nov. 1 to apply for Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation art instruction grants
The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation (EAFF) has opened applications for 2022-23 Art Instruction grants. Grants are available for single classroom projects, joint venture projects with other classrooms and school, or districtwide projects. Up to $1,500 is available for each request. Schools may request more than one grant. The deadline to...
KOMO News
'People listened': CID residents react to King County stopping expansion of SODO shelter
SEATTLE, Wash. — Saturday at Hing Hay Park in Seattle, Chinatown-International District residents held a community event, one day after King County halted plans to expand a nearby homeless shelter. Elected leaders, residents and their supporters recognized the role that seniors in the community played in protests that were...
Gov. Inslee talks future of homelessness policy during Seattle shelter tours
SEATTLE — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee visited Seattle Friday, touring agencies assisting to provide care and housing as the state grapples with how to help thousands of homeless people. “We have just invested over $800 million in state funds to help all cities across the state of Washington,” Inslee...
My Clallam County
NOHN scores large USDA investment to finish new facility
Port Angeles – On Friday, U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer announced that the North Olympic Healthcare Network (NOHN) had secured $349,000 in federal investment through the USDA’s Emergency Rural Health Care Program. The new rural development investment is intended to assist NOHN in the purchase of furnishings and equipment for the clinic the health care facility is remodeling on First Street in Port Angeles.
Seattle nixes land swap deal with King County, will keep City Hall Park
SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and King County Executive Dow Constantine announced a new agreement Friday morning that will nix a land swap and keep City Hall Park in the city's possession after years of crime concerns. The new agreement said the City of Seattle will increase activation,...
whatcom-news.com
Group’s election fraud lawsuit against Whatcom County is dismissed
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A US District Court recently dismissed lawsuit challenging 2020 General Election results stating, “Because plaintiffs have asserted only generalized grievances, the court finds that plaintiffs lack Article III standing to assert their federal claims.”. Article III of the US Constitution defines what cases the...
MyNorthwest.com
Snohomish County Sheriff uses platform to fight ‘anti-police’ laws
Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney’s focus is to address the recent crime wave throughout the region, and he wants to fight laws that continuously make it harder for his department. He’s been public about his disdain for newly implemented laws restricting police pursuits alongside the Washington Supreme Court’s State...
KUOW
New airport would put Washington's climate goals out of reach, critics argue
The Puget Sound region is growing, and air travel is growing with it. By the year 2050, the number of flights here could more than double. Planners say Washington state needs a new airport two-thirds the size of Sea-Tac. A state appointed commission has been looking at where to put it, and will send their report to the state legislature by this weekend.
mltnews.com
Washington Kids in Transition needs diapers and supplies
Washington Kids in Transition, which helps families in need in the Edmonds School District, said it is running low on supplies for its diaper bank. The Lynnwood-based organization need diapers in all sizes but the biggest need is for sizes 4, 5 and 6. There is also a need for wipes and ointment.
gigharbornow.org
Two key moments from the Key Peninsula candidate forum
Near the end of a candidate forum held Tuesday evening in Vaughn, state Rep. Jesse Young told the audience about text messages he received earlier that night. Young said the messages indicated that his opponent, state Sen. Emily Randall, supports law enforcement. They presumably came from her campaign. Young began...
King County election fraud report short on details, big on claims
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Along the stretch of Interstate 90 through Bellevue, the Trailer Inns RV Park almost looks out of place. Unlike rows of RVs in campgrounds that are far afield, this facility is a 15-minute drive from the heart of downtown Seattle. Canvassers who have been prowling...
KUOW
Not just an Eastern WA issue; King County prepares for wildfires
For a long time, people on the west side of the Cascades assumed that wildland fires were an issue for those in Eastern Washington. But as conditions become drier and hotter across the western U.S., the wildfire threat is growing in all parts of the state, even the normally soggy parts.
KUOW
New omicron variants emerging in the Northwest
The health officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County says that new variants "are now on the radar" in the Northwest, as omicron continues to evolve. In a recent tweet, Dr. Jeffrey Duchin said: "Multiple new variants now on radar for PNW. Unclear which ones will emerge as dominant but best to prepare now: get updated booster, improve indoor air, high-quality masks for indoor public spaces, test & isolate w/symptoms or +, get treated if eligible."
Seattle reaches 'unhealthy' level as Air Quality Alert remains for western Washington
SEATTLE — An Air Quality Alert will be in effect for most of western Washington this weekend due to wildfire smoke. The air quality around the Puget Sound region is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, but areas along the Cascade Valleys could experience diminished air quality due to wildfires.
The Suburban Times
U.S. Air Force Band and Signing Sergeants coming to Tacoma
Joint Base Lewis-McChord social media post. Join the U.S. Air Force Band and Singing Sergeants on their Pacific Northwest tour Oct. 16-27! They’ll be at Tacoma’s Pantages Theater October 20 (tickets). These concerts are FREE and open to the public. Tickets required. To see where they perform, visit http://music.af.mil/USAFBand/Events/National-Tours/Concert-Band-and-Singing-Sergeants/….
