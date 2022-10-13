ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

Leadership Snohomish County announces award nominees, keynote speaker for Oct. 21 celebration of county leaders and organizations

 3 days ago
southseattleemerald.com

BREAKING: Human Rights Commissioners, Including Co-Chairs, Resign En Masse

The Emerald’s Watchdragon reporting seeks to increase accountability within our city’s institutions through in-depth investigative journalism. The Emerald is in receipt of an open letter from the Seattle Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in which four SHRC commissioners, including three co-chairs, have resigned en masse, citing a lack of respect, marginalization, and lack of institutional support.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Amid apartment boom and growing population, Edmonds School District working to make room for more students

The South Snohomish County apartment boom and thousands of new residents will not only change Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated areas – with more than 8,000 new units under construction or planned – it may put the squeeze on the Edmonds School District. County planners estimate that in the next 20 years, Lynnwood will add 25,000 new residents, Edmonds 14,000 more, and another 13,000 will move into Mountlake Terrace.
EDMONDS, WA
mltnews.com

Snohomish County to conduct logic and accuracy test Oct. 18 to prepare for Nov. 8 general election

Snohomish County Elections on Tuesday, Oct. 18 will conduct the official logic and accuracy test on its ballot counting system for the Nov. 8 General Election. The test will be at 2 p.m. at the Snohomish County Auditor’s office on the first floor of the Admin West Building, 3000 Rockefeller Ave., Everett. The test is open to the public, including representatives of political parties, candidates and campaigns.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KING 5

County steps back on SODO homeless shelter expansion after community uproar

SEATTLE — King County will not expand a homeless shelter in Seattle's SODO neighborhood after pushback from residents and business owners. The proposed expansion near the Chinatown-International District would have added space for an additional 150 people at Salvation Army's Lighthouse Shelter which currently has 270 beds. If approved by the King County Council, money for the expansion will be used for other projects that provide access to shelter or housing.
SEATTLE, WA
mltnews.com

Deadline Nov. 1 to apply for Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation art instruction grants

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation (EAFF) has opened applications for 2022-23 Art Instruction grants. Grants are available for single classroom projects, joint venture projects with other classrooms and school, or districtwide projects. Up to $1,500 is available for each request. Schools may request more than one grant. The deadline to...
EDMONDS, WA
My Clallam County

NOHN scores large USDA investment to finish new facility

Port Angeles – On Friday, U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer announced that the North Olympic Healthcare Network (NOHN) had secured $349,000 in federal investment through the USDA’s Emergency Rural Health Care Program. The new rural development investment is intended to assist NOHN in the purchase of furnishings and equipment for the clinic the health care facility is remodeling on First Street in Port Angeles.
PORT ANGELES, WA
whatcom-news.com

Group’s election fraud lawsuit against Whatcom County is dismissed

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A US District Court recently dismissed lawsuit challenging 2020 General Election results stating, “Because plaintiffs have asserted only generalized grievances, the court finds that plaintiffs lack Article III standing to assert their federal claims.”. Article III of the US Constitution defines what cases the...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Snohomish County Sheriff uses platform to fight ‘anti-police’ laws

Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney’s focus is to address the recent crime wave throughout the region, and he wants to fight laws that continuously make it harder for his department. He’s been public about his disdain for newly implemented laws restricting police pursuits alongside the Washington Supreme Court’s State...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KUOW

New airport would put Washington's climate goals out of reach, critics argue

The Puget Sound region is growing, and air travel is growing with it. By the year 2050, the number of flights here could more than double. Planners say Washington state needs a new airport two-thirds the size of Sea-Tac. A state appointed commission has been looking at where to put it, and will send their report to the state legislature by this weekend.
WASHINGTON STATE
mltnews.com

Washington Kids in Transition needs diapers and supplies

Washington Kids in Transition, which helps families in need in the Edmonds School District, said it is running low on supplies for its diaper bank. The Lynnwood-based organization need diapers in all sizes but the biggest need is for sizes 4, 5 and 6. There is also a need for wipes and ointment.
LYNNWOOD, WA
gigharbornow.org

Two key moments from the Key Peninsula candidate forum

Near the end of a candidate forum held Tuesday evening in Vaughn, state Rep. Jesse Young told the audience about text messages he received earlier that night. Young said the messages indicated that his opponent, state Sen. Emily Randall, supports law enforcement. They presumably came from her campaign. Young began...
VAUGHN, WA
KUOW

New omicron variants emerging in the Northwest

The health officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County says that new variants "are now on the radar" in the Northwest, as omicron continues to evolve. In a recent tweet, Dr. Jeffrey Duchin said: "Multiple new variants now on radar for PNW. Unclear which ones will emerge as dominant but best to prepare now: get updated booster, improve indoor air, high-quality masks for indoor public spaces, test & isolate w/symptoms or +, get treated if eligible."
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

U.S. Air Force Band and Signing Sergeants coming to Tacoma

Joint Base Lewis-McChord social media post. Join the U.S. Air Force Band and Singing Sergeants on their Pacific Northwest tour Oct. 16-27! They’ll be at Tacoma’s Pantages Theater October 20 (tickets). These concerts are FREE and open to the public. Tickets required. To see where they perform, visit http://music.af.mil/USAFBand/Events/National-Tours/Concert-Band-and-Singing-Sergeants/….
TACOMA, WA

