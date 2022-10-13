Read full article on original website
Apartment building in south Minneapolis opens for veterans experiencing homelessness
MINNEAPOLIS -- Homeless and at-risk veterans have a new place to call home.A partnership between the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans and the Minnesota Department of Veteran Affairs is expanding housing with a 17-unit apartment building in the middle of the Powderhorn neighborhood."This area here around Powderhorn Park it's a preferred area its where people's families are it's where people's medical providers are. It's where people want to be as part of their community," said Sara Riegle.Sixteen one-bedroom apartments and one studio apartment will be home for many chronically homeless veterans who went to MACV and the MDVA for help."Recently...
A permanent home in Powderhorn
MINNEAPOLIS — Homes come in many different shapes and sizes. By the end of this year, 17 veterans will be calling the powder-blue apartment complex that sits on the 3000 block of 14th Ave South in Minneapolis, theirs. "Yes, we have names associated with every unit right now even...
Condo employees across the Twin Cities begin 2-day strike
MINNESOTA, USA — Beginning at 6 a.m. Friday, workers from FirstService Residential will be picketing in Minneapolis at 12th and Nicollet. The Unfair Labor Practice strike began Thursday evening. According to a statement from the group, this comes after they voted to authorize the strike back in September. They...
Downtown Minneapolis continues to gain strength heading into winter
MINNEAPOLIS — By almost every metric, downtown Minneapolis continues to gain strength heading into the winter, although there's still a lot of progress left to be made. According to the latest statistics shared by the Minneapolis Downtown Council, building occupancy rates in downtown's largest buildings have climbed to nearly 59 percent -- a 20-percent increase compared to last year. Other encouraging signs this fall include higher levels of hotel occupancies (64.8 percent), seated diners at restaurants (54.9 percent) and light rail ridership (41.3 percent).
'Documenters' trains Minneapolis residents to be local government watchdogs
MINNEAPOLIS -- Tashawna Williams frequents the Northside Green Zone Task Force meetings in north Minneapolis, intently listening and taking notes for others who can't be there.It's part of her work as a "documenter," a community chronicler of the city's public meetings."That's the most important thing - to share what people might not know and get people involved and get them seats at the table that they never had an opportunity to sit at," Williams said.The Documenters is a program that trains - and pays - everyday people to keep tabs on local government, especially committees and commissions that fly under...
Minneapolis realtors apologize for racially discriminatory practices
MINNEAPOLIS – Black people in Minnesota are less likely to own a home than before the culmination of the Civil Rights Movement.Minneapolis Area Realtors gathered Wednesday to issue an apology for the role their organization played for decades in creating housing inequality in the Twin Cities - from denying Black realtors membership, to denying Black buyers access to homes. "These historic actions continue to cause barriers to homeownership today," said Carrie Chang, CEO of Minneapolis Area Realtors. "Twin Cities realtors perpetuated discriminatory covenants on properties, which effectively excluded Black people from buying homes in White neighborhoods."RELATED: The legacy of racially restrictive...
Activists set up camp outside Minneapolis City Hall to protest encampment clear-out
MINNEAPOLIS — After Minneapolis city workers cleared out a large homeless encampment in Near North, a group of activists set up camp on the steps of city hall, saying they'll stay there for "as long as it takes" to get results. Advocates said they plan to hold a rally...
bulletin-news.com
School segregation violates the Minnesota Constitution, whether done on purpose or not
If Minnesota students are attending substandard, racially divided schools, can the state declare “Oops, that was an accident” and overlook the issue? This legal challenge shouldn’t require legal assistance. That might not make sense. But that’s precisely how it functions, according to a recent court ruling.
Halloween decor inspiration from Valleyfair
SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Valleyfair did a pivot from ValleySCARE to a more family friendly Tricks and Treats Halloween celebration... which means the decorations had to take a shift too.
High inflation and the holidays: How to navigate the most expensive time of the year
MINNEAPOLIS — We are now moving into the most expensive time of the year. First, we have Halloween, bringing with it candy, decorations and costumes. Then there's Thanksgiving dinner. Up next are the ensuing holidays, which encompass decorations and presents. It's a lot. Shannon Doyle is a financial educator...
UpNorthLive.com
Med school has students pledge to fight 'gender binary' and 'colonialism,' honor 'Indigenous' healing
MINNEAPOLIS (TND) — University of Minnesota medical students who are part of the Class of 2026 were given a pledge to swear by during a "White Coat Ceremony" back in August. The pledge included a land acknowledgment honoring the area's indigenous population, as well as references to disrupting white supremacy, colonialism and gender norms.
ccxmedia.org
Permanent Fence at Brooklyn Center Police Station ‘Sends Message of Understanding’
When Brooklyn Center City Manager Reggie Edwards addressed the city council this week about erecting a permanent fence at the police station, he explained the historical context of what a fence could symbolize to community members. The result is a fence that Edwards says “sends a message of togetherness and...
Jack Jablonski delivers keynote at metro area LGBTQ+ "coming out" luncheon
MINNEAPOLIS -- A young man known for inspiring others through his journey with paralysis is doing it again. Jack Jablonski came out as gay last month. Friday he gave the keynote speech at the state's LGBTQ+ and Allied Chamber of Commerce's National Coming Out Day luncheon. As Jablonski took the stage, the crowd gave him a standing ovation. The 26-year-old followed a series of impactful speakers, sharing his sometimes dark journey with the supportive community. "Relief and freedom. Those were the two prevalent feelings when I came out publicly," Jablonski said. He said being in the public eye helped and...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Mosque Officially Opens After Years Of Planning
Muslims in the northwest metro now have a new place to worship. Masjid Al-Ansar Islamic Community Center members spent Friday getting ready for the grand opening. “I’m over-excited. Nothing like home,” said member Hadja Assan Sylla. The congregation has good reason to be joyful. The worshipers have been...
North metro fire department finding creative ways to recruit volunteer firefighters
SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. — Right now, fire departments across the state are dealing with a firefighter shortage. Many departments rely on volunteer firefighters, so recruiting has been difficult. But one department in the north metro says they're going to try to maintain the volunteer model for as long...
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
boreal.org
Three Feeding Our Future defendants plead guilty to wire fraud
Photo: Bekam Addissu Merdassa, right, leaves the federal courthouse in Minneapolis with his attorney Joseph Dixon after pleading guilty to wire fraud in connection with the Feeding our Future investigation on Thursday. Matt Sepic | MPR News. - MPR News - October 13, 2022. Three of the 49 people charged...
With teen suicide sharply on the rise, United Healthcare pledges $3 million to address mental health
MINNETONKA, Minn. — Wednesday, United Health Foundation announced a $3 million grant dedicated to addressing key mental health concerns, primarily among young adults. The partnership between Active Minds and the philanthropic arm of United Healthcare coincides with the release of the 2022 America's Health Rankings Health of Women and Children Report.
Walz, state leaders plan update on Bloomington hosting the 2027 World's Expo
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Wednesday morning, there's a new push to put Minnesota on the world stage. At 10:30 a.m., Gov. Tim Walz, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and a delegation of Expo leaders will be giving an update about the United States bid to host the 2027 World Expo in Bloomington.
willmarradio.com
Ellison says the state could sue N. Minneapolis businesses for criminal activity
(Minneapolis MN-) Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Tuesday his office, with the assistance of the Hennepin County Attorney and the Minneapolis City Attorney, has completed its investigation of Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station in Minneapolis and has determined that illegal public nuisances are ongoing at the properties. Attorney General Ellison, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, and Minneapolis City Attorney Kristyn Anderson have provided Merwin and Winner with official notices that unlawful public nuisance activity is occurring on their properties in violation of Minnesota law, and that a complaint for relief will be filed in district court in 30 days if they do not abate the nuisance conduct or reach an agreement for abatement with the Attorney General’s Office, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, and the Minneapolis City Attorney’s Office.
