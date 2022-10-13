ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

CBS Minnesota

Apartment building in south Minneapolis opens for veterans experiencing homelessness

MINNEAPOLIS -- Homeless and at-risk veterans have a new place to call home.A partnership between the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans and the Minnesota Department of Veteran Affairs is expanding housing with a 17-unit apartment building in the middle of the Powderhorn neighborhood."This area here around Powderhorn Park it's a preferred area its where people's families are it's where people's medical providers are. It's where people want to be as part of their community," said Sara Riegle.Sixteen one-bedroom apartments and one studio apartment will be home for many chronically homeless veterans who went to MACV and the MDVA for help."Recently...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

A permanent home in Powderhorn

MINNEAPOLIS — Homes come in many different shapes and sizes. By the end of this year, 17 veterans will be calling the powder-blue apartment complex that sits on the 3000 block of 14th Ave South in Minneapolis, theirs. "Yes, we have names associated with every unit right now even...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Condo employees across the Twin Cities begin 2-day strike

MINNESOTA, USA — Beginning at 6 a.m. Friday, workers from FirstService Residential will be picketing in Minneapolis at 12th and Nicollet. The Unfair Labor Practice strike began Thursday evening. According to a statement from the group, this comes after they voted to authorize the strike back in September. They...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Downtown Minneapolis continues to gain strength heading into winter

MINNEAPOLIS — By almost every metric, downtown Minneapolis continues to gain strength heading into the winter, although there's still a lot of progress left to be made. According to the latest statistics shared by the Minneapolis Downtown Council, building occupancy rates in downtown's largest buildings have climbed to nearly 59 percent -- a 20-percent increase compared to last year. Other encouraging signs this fall include higher levels of hotel occupancies (64.8 percent), seated diners at restaurants (54.9 percent) and light rail ridership (41.3 percent).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Minnesota Society
CBS Minnesota

'Documenters' trains Minneapolis residents to be local government watchdogs

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tashawna Williams frequents the Northside Green Zone Task Force meetings in north Minneapolis, intently listening and taking notes for others who can't be there.It's part of her work as a "documenter," a community chronicler of the city's public meetings."That's the most important thing - to share what people might not know and get people involved and get them seats at the table that they never had an opportunity to sit at," Williams said.The Documenters is a program that trains - and pays - everyday people to keep tabs on local government, especially committees and commissions that fly under...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis realtors apologize for racially discriminatory practices

MINNEAPOLIS – Black people in Minnesota are less likely to own a home than before the culmination of the Civil Rights Movement.Minneapolis Area Realtors gathered Wednesday to issue an apology for the role their organization played for decades in creating housing inequality in the Twin Cities - from denying Black realtors membership, to denying Black buyers access to homes. "These historic actions continue to cause barriers to homeownership today," said Carrie Chang, CEO of Minneapolis Area Realtors. "Twin Cities realtors perpetuated discriminatory covenants on properties, which effectively excluded Black people from buying homes in White neighborhoods."RELATED: The legacy of racially restrictive...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Jack Jablonski delivers keynote at metro area LGBTQ+ "coming out" luncheon

MINNEAPOLIS -- A young man known for inspiring others through his journey with paralysis is doing it again. Jack Jablonski came out as gay last month.  Friday he gave the keynote speech at the state's LGBTQ+ and Allied Chamber of Commerce's National Coming Out Day luncheon. As Jablonski took the stage, the crowd gave him a standing ovation. The 26-year-old followed a series of impactful speakers, sharing his sometimes dark journey with the supportive community.  "Relief and freedom. Those were the two prevalent feelings when I came out publicly," Jablonski said. He said being in the public eye helped and...
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Mosque Officially Opens After Years Of Planning

Muslims in the northwest metro now have a new place to worship. Masjid Al-Ansar Islamic Community Center members spent Friday getting ready for the grand opening. “I’m over-excited. Nothing like home,” said member Hadja Assan Sylla. The congregation has good reason to be joyful. The worshipers have been...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
boreal.org

Three Feeding Our Future defendants plead guilty to wire fraud

Photo: Bekam Addissu Merdassa, right, leaves the federal courthouse in Minneapolis with his attorney Joseph Dixon after pleading guilty to wire fraud in connection with the Feeding our Future investigation on Thursday. Matt Sepic | MPR News. - MPR News - October 13, 2022. Three of the 49 people charged...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Ellison says the state could sue N. Minneapolis businesses for criminal activity

(Minneapolis MN-) Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Tuesday his office, with the assistance of the Hennepin County Attorney and the Minneapolis City Attorney, has completed its investigation of Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station in Minneapolis and has determined that illegal public nuisances are ongoing at the properties. Attorney General Ellison, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, and Minneapolis City Attorney Kristyn Anderson have provided Merwin and Winner with official notices that unlawful public nuisance activity is occurring on their properties in violation of Minnesota law, and that a complaint for relief will be filed in district court in 30 days if they do not abate the nuisance conduct or reach an agreement for abatement with the Attorney General’s Office, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, and the Minneapolis City Attorney’s Office.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

