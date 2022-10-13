The West Virginia University women’s soccer team fell, 2-1, to No. 22 Texas on Thursday night at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. The Mountaineers (4-4-6, 1-1-3 Big 12) went up early with a goal from sophomore forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran in the 22nd minute, but WVU was plagued by a red card and penalty-kick goal by Texas at 33:53 to tie things up going into the half. The visiting Longhorns found the back of the net again in the 58th minute to take the lead and the eventual win.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO