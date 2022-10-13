Read full article on original website
WVU volleyball returns home to face Chicago State
The West Virginia University volleyball team opens a two-match homestand against Chicago State at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 15. First serve is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate of...
No. 2 Kentucky visits WVU to put unbeaten record on the line
Hot Mountaineers take shot at first-place Wildcats in SBC action. West Virginia men’s soccer has a newfound confidence, but it will get tested on Saturday when the Mountaineers (4-6-2, 1-1-2 SBC) host No. 2 Kentucky (8-0-3, 3-0-1). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
WVU tops Baylor in primetime thriller
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Primetime football returned to Milan Puskar Stadium in an explosive fashion as West Virginia edged Baylor 43-40 in a memorable contest on Thursday night. The Mountaineers wanted to generate turnovers, and that’s exactly what they did as they took the ball away from Baylor three...
What we learned from Friday’s Gold-Blue Debut
Two weeks still remain before WVU men’s basketball competes against another team in front of a crowd, but the team got in some competition in the presence of the Mountaineer faithful. After the carpet was rolled out and the players and coaches were introduced, Bob Huggins set the stage...
Dante Stills ties WVU program record for most career TFLs
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Dante Stills had one heck of a Thursday night against Baylor. While his game-altering extra point block in the fourth quarter will dominate the highlight reels for WVU’s 43-40 victory, the Fairmont Senior alumnus made Mountaineer history later in the game when he logged his only tackle-for-loss in the contest.
FINAL: West Virginia 43, Baylor 40
MORGANTOWN, W. Va — Night football is back at Milan Puskar Stadium for the first time since 2018 as the West Virginia Mountaineers host the Baylor Bears. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET, and it will be shown on FOX Sports 1. For a full preview on the...
WVU falls to No. 22 Texas
The West Virginia University women’s soccer team fell, 2-1, to No. 22 Texas on Thursday night at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. The Mountaineers (4-4-6, 1-1-3 Big 12) went up early with a goal from sophomore forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran in the 22nd minute, but WVU was plagued by a red card and penalty-kick goal by Texas at 33:53 to tie things up going into the half. The visiting Longhorns found the back of the net again in the 58th minute to take the lead and the eventual win.
Quinerly, Smith and Watson Set for Big 12 Media Day in Kansas City
Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly, fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith and redshirt sophomore guard Kyah Watson, along with coach Dawn Plitzuweit, will represent the West Virginia University women’s basketball team at the 2022 Big 12 Conference Media Day on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
