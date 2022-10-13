Read full article on original website
New tissue clearing method simplifies and speeds up the process to make organs transparent for imaging
The adage 'Seeing is believing' was front of mind for Dr. Chih-Wei Logan Hsu and Dr. Joshua D. Wythe at Baylor College of Medicine as they and their colleagues developed an innovative technology called EZ Clear. This new tissue clearing method has simplified and sped up the process to render tissue optically transparent, which enables 3D imaging of entire, intact tissues or even entire organs.
Myocarditis induced by COVID-19 infection is substantially greater than the risk posed by vaccines
The risk of developing myocarditis -; or inflammation of the heart muscle -; is seven times higher with a COVID-19 infection than with the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a recent study by Penn State College of Medicine scientists. Patients with myocarditis can experience chest pains, shortness of breath or an irregular heartbeat. In severe cases, the inflammation can lead to heart failure and death.
AI language models could be offensive or prejudiced toward individuals with disabilities
Natural language processing (NLP) is a type of artificial intelligence that allows machines to use text and spoken words in many different applications -; such as smart assistants or email autocorrect and spam filters -; helping automate and streamline operations for individual users and enterprises. However, the algorithms that drive this technology often have tendencies that could be offensive or prejudiced toward individuals with disabilities, according to researchers at the Penn State College of Information Sciences and Technology (IST).
Study reveals why viral infections are less frequent but more severe in individuals with Down syndrome
Individuals with Down syndrome have less-frequent viral infections, but when present, these infections lead to more severe disease. New findings publishing on October 14 in the journal Immunity show that this is caused by increased expression of an antiviral cytokine type I interferon (IFN-I), which is partially coded for by chromosome 21. Elevated IFN-I levels lead to hyperactivity of the immune response initially, but the body overcorrects for this to reduce inflammation, leading to increased vulnerability later in the viral attack.
Poll shows high interest, uneven use of direct-to-consumer medical tests
Kitchen counters and bathroom sinks across America turned into miniature medical testing labs over the past year, as millions of people swabbed their noses and found out in minutes if they had COVID-19. Even before the pandemic, many Americans bought tests that had them spit into a tube at home...
Study illuminates how pain neurons protect the gut from damage
Pain has been long recognized as one of evolution's most reliable tools to detect the presence of harm and signal that something is wrong -; an alert system that tells us to pause and pay attention to our bodies. But what if pain is more than just a mere alarm...
SARS-CoV-2 causes neuronal damage and inflammation within a week of infection in rhesus macaques
SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 virus, caused significant neuron damage and inflammation within a week of infection in rhesus macaque monkeys, according to a new study. The researchers from the California National Primate Research Center at the University of California, Davis, also discovered that aged monkeys with Type 2 diabetes experienced worse virus-induced neurological damage. The findings, published in Cell Reports Oct. 12, provide a framework to study the long-term neurological symptoms linked to COVID-19.
$1.91 million grant to explore human internal "clock” as a tool for optimizing tissue regeneration
The human internal "clock" responsible for regulating sleep cycles and many other biological functions will be explored as a tool for optimizing tissue regeneration under a $1.91 million grant University of Massachusetts Amherst biomedical engineer and assistant professor Cathal Kearney has received from the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS).
Researchers identify a previously unknown mitochondrial disease in identical twins
In a set of identical twins, investigators led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Children's Hospital Philadelphia (CHOP) have identified a mitochondrial disease not previously reported. Diseases that affect mitochondria-;specialized compartments within cells that contain their own DNA and convert the food we eat into energy needed to...
Researchers receive £9.8m to tackle the rising challenge of non-communicable diseases in West Africa
Researchers from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine are teaming up with the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons to tackle the rising challenge of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in West Africa. Across the world, NCDs - which include conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer - kill...
Total body PET/CT scans can effectively visualize systemic joint involvement in patients with arthritis
Total body PET/CT scans can successfully visualize systemic joint involvement in patients with autoimmune arthritis, according to new first-in-human research published in the October issue of The Journal of Nuclear Medicine. The total body PET/CT scans showed high agreement with standard joint-by-joint rheumatological evaluation and a moderate to strong correlation with rheumatological outcome measures.
Population-level cohort study evaluates efficacy and safety of all COVID-19 vaccines used in Denmark
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers investigated the long-term efficacy, safety, and durability of all severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccines used in Denmark. Background. Denmark plans to administer the fourth dose of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines to selected population segments. Further,...
New technology for producing oxygen within cells
Oxygen is vital for life, and clinicians can provide supplemental oxygen to patients through face masks and nasal tubes, but there are no methods available for delivering oxygen directly into cells. This capability would be useful initially as a research tool but could eventually have important medical applications-;for example, to...
Newly identified process keeps some immune cells on their toes
Cancer cells use an unusual mechanism to migrate into new tissue and form metastases there. The same process probably also keeps some immune cells on their toes. This is the result of a recent study led by the University of Bonn. According to the study, certain structures, the centrioles, increase in number. This makes it easier for them to maintain their direction and thus migrate more quickly to the lymph nodes, where they activate other immune cells. The results have now been published in the Journal of Cell Biology.
CCA's research initiative aims to identify progress, challenges in the lives of people with celiac disease
Twenty years after the first baseline survey of Canadians living with celiac disease was conducted, the Canadian Celiac Association (CCA) is mounting a major research initiative to identify progress made and continuing challenges surrounding life with the condition. Has life gotten any easier for the almost 400,000 Canadians living with...
Mouse model reveals how RNA splicing defects contribute to neurodegeneration in Alzheimer's disease
Researchers have puzzled over the neurodegenerative disorder Alzheimer's disease for decades, but treatments to stop or reverse the disease's effects on the brain have remained elusive. Scientists at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital recently added an important piece to the puzzle by creating a mouse model that more closely resembles the disease in humans than previous models. The findings appeared today in Nature Aging.
Study finds memory B cell clones harbor the capacity to adopt multiple and functionally different fates in COVID-19 patients
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* preprint server, a team of researchers examined single clones of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)-specific memory B cells (MBCs) to understand their adaptability and fate. Background. Memory B cells are formed when B cells encounter antigens and undergo somatic hypermutation...
Study tests the impact of digital vaping prevention ads on US adolescents
A randomized, controlled study with over 1,500 US teen participants from across the nation tested the effectiveness of digital vaping prevention ads. Researchers from UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media, UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health and UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center discovered that Real Cost ads lowered the extent to which teens were open to vaping. The vaping prevention video ads, produced by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), also lowered openness to cigarette smoking.
DTU researchers create a new tool in the fight against resistant bacteria
According to the WHO, antibiotic resistance is one of the biggest threats to public health. DTU researchers have created a new tool in the fight against resistant bacteria that, based on 214,000 microbiome samples, can create an overview of the problem across countries, people and environments. In the future, even...
Review on Panax ginseng therapeutic efficacy for COVID-19-associated neurological diseases
In a recent review published in the Journal of Ginseng Research, researchers discussed the therapeutic potential of Panax ginseng for COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019)-induced neurological diseases. Background. SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome-coronavirus-2) infections may cause a myriad of clinical manifestations involving multiple organ systems, including the nervous system (NS). NLRP3...
