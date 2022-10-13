1837 Sq Ft Floor Plan 4 BR 3 BA with an office 2 car garage. Open-concept Living/Dining,, Large walk-in utility/laundry room, Master bath features...r bath– his/hers sinks – large walk-in closet, granite countertops, cultured marble shower with enclosed glass door. Full size guest baths with cultured marble tub surround. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, eat at the granite island bar with double stainless steel sinks and room for barstools, overlooking living and dining room, large walk-in pantry, high efficiency LED lighting, custom cabinetry. Wood plank vinyl, tile and carpet flooring. Nickel finish light fixtures, hardware and plumbing fixtures. Kitchen faucet is chrome. Crown molding... EXTERIOR Will have sidewalks and street lights, beautiful block wall topped with a cedar picket privacy fence. Landscaping will include sodded yards, sprinkler system, with one tree. Exterior finish of brick and hardboard. Covered front and back porches. Slab foundation 30- year composition roof. Foam insulated exterior walls including the attic Overhead carriage style automatic garage doors. About the Community Welcome to Windsor Park Parkway, a brand new single family residential community in McGregor off Hwy 317 at New Windsor Parkway. Enjoy walking trails, disc golf and fishing at nearby Amsler Park. Close to Main Street with restaurants/cafes, bakeries, coffee shops, gym, local grocery store, banks, and antique shopping. In top rated McGregor ISD school district. In the same community of the famous Magnolia House Bed and Breakfast and SpaceX rocket engine testing facility. Take a Sunday drive through McGregor's farmland to the local dairy and pick up some fresh milk and organic grocery items. A short drive to Gatesville shopping and the gateway to the Texas Hill Country. Leave from the Amtrak Train Depot for a weekend getaway to Dallas or Austin.

