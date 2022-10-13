Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WacoTrib.com
Barraez captures Ironman Waco
Cheyenne Barraez wore a big smile and slapped high-fives with fans as he crossed the Suspension Bridge to capture Ironman Waco on a sweltering Saturday afternoon. The 44-year-old didn’t look like he was laboring a bit. It was a triumphant moment for Barraez and quite a different experience than...
WacoTrib.com
Baylor notebook: Aranda frustrated with execution
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Baylor coach Dave Aranda gave West Virginia considerable credit for its execution and the fight the Mountaineers showed in their 43-40 win Thursday night. But he knows the Bears didn’t play their best game as they fell to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big 12....
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 8 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Oct. 14, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
WacoTrib.com
Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 8
No. 2 China Spring (6-1, 1-0) at La Vega (4-3, 1-0) Breakdown: They may be hosting the reigning state champions but that does not mean expectations are going to be different for the La Vega Pirates. “(It’s) the same thing with our kids — get out and play as hard...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
Ironman Waco: Pre-race scenes from the 140.6-mile triathlon
Athletes get a little help from Sheriff Parnell McNamara as they get ready for Saturday's 140.6-mile Ironman triathlon in downtown Waco, which ended with runners crossing the Waco Suspension Bridge. An Ironman 70.3 will follow Sunday.
WacoTrib.com
Gatesville 49, Salado 35
SALADO — The Hornets fell behind 14-0 early, but they didn’t flinch, and rallied for their first win in District 11-4A Div. II competition. Gatesville (6-2, 1-1) fought back to tie things on a Jacob Newkirk-to-Trevor Smith, and the Hornets just kept scoring from there. Gatesville will welcome Madisonville to McKamie Stadium next week.
WacoTrib.com
Ferris gets away with it, slipping past Hillsboro, 42-35
HILLSBORO — Ferris won the battle of District 4-4A Div. II unbeatens Friday night, edging Hillsboro 42-35, with just enough offense and one big defensive play to win the tight district game at Hillsboro’s Eagle Stadium. Hillsboro is 4-3 overall and 1-1 in district, while Ferris improves to...
WacoTrib.com
Shrinking Lake Waco: Aerial views on Oct. 14, 2022
Stage 3 water restrictions likely ahead as Lake Waco level falls. From above, land is visible dividing Lake Waco from the rivers and streams that fill it. Small pools appear cut off from the shrunken reservoir that supplies Waco's drinking water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WacoTrib.com
Stage 3 water restrictions likely ahead as Lake Waco level falls
Lake Waco is at its second-lowest level since it was expanded in 2003, sitting at just 58.1% full Saturday. With little relief in the forecast, water authorities continue to wrestle with widespread effects of a yearlong drought and look toward the possibility they will have to tighten water-use restrictions soon.
WacoTrib.com
Preview of renovated Waco Suspension Bridge
The Waco Suspension Bridge closed in October 2020 and has remained closed, but will open temporarily for this weekend's Ironman triathlon on Oct. 15-16, 2022. So far, the contractor has overseen the replacement of the bridge’s suspension cables, anchors and most of its decking, which was originally wooden.
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for October 15
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald.
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Atwoods neighbors; Kroger, Albertsons merger; Halloween spending; Kendra Scott store
The Atwoods Ranch & Home store in Hewitt followed a crowd, and it is attracting one of its own since opening earlier this year. The store at 701 Alliance Parkway is across the street from a Walmart with several businesses in a strip center out front. Now ground is turning...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (8) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
WacoTrib.com
3 Bedroom Home in Crawford - $485,000
Welcome to Crawford! This amazing new build features designer tile in bathrooms and kitchen, as well as custom lighting throughout. Located just off highway 6 and just minutes from Waco, this home sits on a 3.7 acre lot! This home is completely custom and is inspired by the Skye Island Scottish Farmhouse. Kitchen features popular terrazzo style Quartz countertops with hand cut clé tile backsplash to accent saguaro green cabinetry. Brand new stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry. Large solid wood island with separate vegetable and fruit washing sink seats 3-4 stools. Unstained burnished and sealed concrete floors throughout, tile in wet areas, absolutely NO carpet. The central bath boasts a gorgeous hand built oak vanity, custom terrazzo tiled shower, and specialty fire clay backsplash. The master bath also has a custom built oak vanity with fire clay backsplash, a soaking tub and custom tile walk in shower. Two large walk-in closets in master bedroom, spacious laundry room, completely fenced in yard space. This home is checking all the boxes! Schedule your private showing today before it's too late!
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Waco area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
WacoTrib.com
Catalytic converter theft remains issue in Waco a year after new law
A year-old state law targeting theft of vehicles’ catalytic converters brought a brief dip in the crime, but has by no means eliminated the issue, numbers from Waco police show. Waco police received 261 reports of catalytic converter theft this year through Sept. 28, compared to 361 reports of...
WacoTrib.com
Waco drops tax suit against council member Andrea Barefield after back taxes paid
The city of Waco dropped its tax lawsuit against City Council Member Andrea Jackson Barefield last week after the payment of more than $95,000 in taxes and penalties that had added up since 2014 on her home. Barefield had for years jointly owned the duplex near Cameron Park with a...
WacoTrib.com
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Gregor - $340,000
1837 Sq Ft Floor Plan 4 BR 3 BA with an office 2 car garage. Open-concept Living/Dining,, Large walk-in utility/laundry room, Master bath features...r bath– his/hers sinks – large walk-in closet, granite countertops, cultured marble shower with enclosed glass door. Full size guest baths with cultured marble tub surround. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, eat at the granite island bar with double stainless steel sinks and room for barstools, overlooking living and dining room, large walk-in pantry, high efficiency LED lighting, custom cabinetry. Wood plank vinyl, tile and carpet flooring. Nickel finish light fixtures, hardware and plumbing fixtures. Kitchen faucet is chrome. Crown molding... EXTERIOR Will have sidewalks and street lights, beautiful block wall topped with a cedar picket privacy fence. Landscaping will include sodded yards, sprinkler system, with one tree. Exterior finish of brick and hardboard. Covered front and back porches. Slab foundation 30- year composition roof. Foam insulated exterior walls including the attic Overhead carriage style automatic garage doors. About the Community Welcome to Windsor Park Parkway, a brand new single family residential community in McGregor off Hwy 317 at New Windsor Parkway. Enjoy walking trails, disc golf and fishing at nearby Amsler Park. Close to Main Street with restaurants/cafes, bakeries, coffee shops, gym, local grocery store, banks, and antique shopping. In top rated McGregor ISD school district. In the same community of the famous Magnolia House Bed and Breakfast and SpaceX rocket engine testing facility. Take a Sunday drive through McGregor's farmland to the local dairy and pick up some fresh milk and organic grocery items. A short drive to Gatesville shopping and the gateway to the Texas Hill Country. Leave from the Amtrak Train Depot for a weekend getaway to Dallas or Austin.
WacoTrib.com
901 deaths for McLennan County: COVID-19 still a threat as severity fades
McLennan County passed a milestone in its fight against COVID-19 last week, recording its 901st death due to the disease. Since arriving in the county in spring 2020, COVID-19 has killed more county residents than the 1953 Waco tornado, the 1993 Branch Davidian fire, World War I, World War II, the Vietnam War, the Korean War, the Iraq War, the Afghanistan War, and the 2015 West fertilizer explosion all combined. In comparison, the 1918 flu pandemic is estimated to have killed more than 300 people and as many as 500 people in McLennan County.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Grassroots Waco Roof Repair Program accepting applications
The NAACP will hold a housing forum at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Dewey Recreation Center, 925 N. Ninth St. Panelists from the city of Waco, Prosper Waco, Grassroots Waco, and NeighborWorks Waco will provide information on untangling titles, affidavits of heirship, estate planning, funding home renovations and more. For...
Comments / 0