Grand Rapids, MI

Kent Co. prosecutor tours Blue’s Gym, encourages others to help local youth

By Megan Viecelli
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker tour Blue’s Gym in Grand Rapids Wednesday to learn more about the facility.

Former world champion kickboxer Dino Newville created Blue’s to keep kids busy and out of trouble.

The gym, off Kalamazoo Avenue, offers different classes. It also has a learning center filled with books and computers that kids can use to study.

“I think, you know, maybe we see some kids that don’t have programming like this, so, you know, maybe there’s something we can do to try and get kids or at-risk kids in here earlier, so they’re not engaging in criminal behavior,” Becker explained. “Everybody kind of thinks that’s what we’re here for in terms of [the] prosecutor’s office, we just like to put people in jail, put people in detention and try and lock them up. Ideally, we don’t want that to happen. We would like kids to have the benefit of programming and be law-abiding citizens and…have a great life.”

Becker encourages Kent County community members with a passion to help drive programming like this to continue to help local youth.

“The violence in the community, especially with youth, is something that’s a community-wide problem, and I think there’s a lot of different places that are looking to help solve it. This is just one of them, you know, giving a place for kids to go to,” Becker added.

The Grand Rapids Press

Man wanted for possibly recording women in Kent County changing room

KENT COUNTY, MI -- Police in Kent County are investigating a man suspected of possibly recording women in a changing room. At about 12:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, deputies from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Goodwill thrift store in the 11000 block of East Fulton Street in Lowell Township, east of Grand Rapids, after receiving a report of a man placing a phone under the door of a changing room.
KENT COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

Compassionate Heart Ministries Receives A Major Donation

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 13, 2022) – F45 Training’s North Holland location reached the $2,500 benchmark of their first-ever Charity Challenge, which will be donated to Compassionate Heart Ministries in Zeeland, MI. Compassionate Heart Ministries is a local organization that builds inclusive relationships in Christ for families and...
HOLLAND, MI
grmag.com

City announces trick-or-treating hours

As Halloween approaches, the City of Grand Rapids and the Grand Rapids Police Department have announced some tips to ensure a safe holiday for all and the recommended trick-or-treating hours: 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. For those who plan to pass out candy:. Turn on porch lights. For those...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
K102.5

Local Artist “Embodies” Talents and Wins at ArtPrize 2022

Since its creation in 2009, ArtPrize, hosted in Grand Rapids, MI has become the largest international open art competition where artists of all kinds can display their work. With interactive displays, works being made in real time, and people from far and wide ArtPrize provides visitors with a creative adventure like nowhere else. As big as this competition is, art does what it is meant to at its core, help those around them heal. Local Southwest Michigan artist and ArtPrize 2022 Time-Based Winner, Kristen Zamora’s Embodied project has helped heal people from near and far.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
