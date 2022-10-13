Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Michigan State DE Michael Fletcher disqualified for targeting vs. Wisconsin
EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s shorthanded defense will be without another player the rest of the day. Defensive end Michael Fletcher was disqualified for targeting on a late hit against Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen in the second quarter of Saturday’s game in East Lansing. With Wisconsin...
Wisconsin football offers 2024 four-star Josiah Brown
The Wisconsin Badgers became the latest school to offer 2024 athlete Josiah Brown.
Daily Cardinal
Three key Badgers for the upcoming basketball season
With the Wisconsin Badgers’ season nearing its opener, there are still plenty of unanswered questions for Greg Gard and his staff. A major question is who is going to step up and fill the holes left by key players like guards Johnny Davis and Brad Davidson. Luckily for Wisconsin,...
Jim Leonhard Reveals Wisconsin Player Was Kicked Out Of Program
Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Brown announced his decision to enter the transfer portal Wednesday night. On Thursday, interim head coach Jim Leonhard revealed that Brown got kicked off the team for an undisclosed reason. "The reality of what happened is that there was an internal incident here within the program...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Big Ten Football Player Kicked Off Prominent Team For 'Internal Incident'
A Big Ten football player is being dismissed from a prominent team within the conference for an "internal incident" that recently took place. Wisconsin head football coach Jim Leonhard announced this Thursday that he is kicking offensive lineman Logan Brown off the team. Brown, who ...
Report reveals why Wisconsin OL Logan Brown was kicked off team
A report published on Thursday revealed why Wisconsin kicked offensive lineman Logan Brown off the team. Brown tweeted on Wednesday night that he would be entering the transfer portal and continuing his “academic and football career” elsewhere. Interim coach Jim Leonhard spoke with the media on Thursday and...
seehafernews.com
High School Football Playoff Pairings Announced Today
The 224 teams that qualify for The WIAA Football playoffs will be announced this morning on statewide television. Bally Sports Wisconsin will have all the matchups starting at 10 a.m. 32 teams in seven divisions will have the opportunity to play for a state championship at Camp Randall Stadium in...
Channel 3000
Coach of the Week: Westfield’s Kirk Kangas
WESTFIELD, Wis. — Kirk Kangas had one goal when he took over the Westfield football program: change the culture. He didn’t win a game during his first two seasons, but after seeing success last year his team has bought in to his message of “Pioneer Family”. And now they’re 1-win away from ending a 9-year playoff drought.
RELATED PEOPLE
whitewaterbanner.com
No. 3 Warhawks Top No. 19 Titans in front of Record Crowd
Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Information. The No. 3 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team topped No. 19 UW-Oshkosh 17-3 in front of a record crowd of 18,951 fans. The audience broke the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference record and breaks the old Perkins Stadium mark previously set in a game against Oshkosh during Family Fest.
Channel 3000
Norbert Fredrick Saba
DEERFIELD – Norbert F. Saba, age 82, of Deerfield, passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. He was born on Nov. 8, 1939, in Amarillo, Texas to Marian and Andrew Saba. On Oct. 30, 1999, he married the love of his life, Mary Bourenske. Norbert worked for the Denny’s...
wuwm.com
Michels reference to 'lazy people' one of the unexpected moments in Wisconsin's only governor debate
The only scheduled debate in the Wisconsin governor's race included some unexpected moments Friday night. Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels squared off for nearly an hour in Madison at an event sponsored by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. Numerous radio and TV stations carried the debate, as did the website WisconsinEye.
wisfarmer.com
Wisconsin cows on top at World Dairy Expo
MADISON – Wisconsin cows earned top honors at World Dairy Expo including the ultimate award: Supreme Champion. The competition was top notch on the colored shavings inside the Coliseum, with some of the best cattle from across North America going head to head. In addition to the elite cattle show, the six-day event unites the global dairy industry, bringing together dairy enthusiasts from around the world and one of the nation's biggest trade shows.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Channel 3000
Nancy Jean Barth
MONONA / MONROE – Nancy Jean Barth, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Born on Sept. 20, 1931, to Helen (Wartenweiler) and Oscar Moldenhauer, Nancy grew up in Monroe, Wis. After graduating as valedictorian from Monroe High School (Go Cheesemakers!), she earned a degree in Science Education and a minor in Music from the Whitewater Teachers College. While at Whitewater, she was president of Pi Lambda Theta, the National Honor Organization for women in education.
Channel 3000
Gerald Platt
OREGON – Gerald Platt, age 84, passed away peacefully in his home in Oregon, Wis., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Gerald, known by loved ones as Jerry, was born in Lancaster, Wis., on April 23, 1938, to Graydon and Jeanette Platt. He met the love of his life, Marlene Kamps, in Belmont and they were married in 1957.
captimes.com
Sweetgreen, the king of salad chains, is coming to Madison
As Madison’s fast food landscape approaches peak “bowl trend” — think burrito bowls, poke bowls, ramen bowls and grain bowls — one of the biggest players in the game is set to open in Madison next year. Sweetgreen, a Los Angeles-based fast salad chain founded...
Channel 3000
Frank Anthony Jennaro
MADISON – Frank A. Jennaro, age 97, of Madison, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. He was born on Aug. 27, 1925, in Milwaukee, Wis., the son of Joseph and Antonina (Mollica) Jennaro. Frank married Nina Corona on Oct. 11, 1952. He served in the U.S. Army from Feb. 1, 1945, to Dec. 12, 1946.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Channel 3000
Traveler Throwback Thursday: Quite a yo-yo collection!
MADISON, Wis. — This week’s Traveler Throwback Thursday revisits a man with quite a collection of yo-yos. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
What is graupel, and why is it falling in parts of Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — People in parts of southern Wisconsin saw something that looked like snow falling from the skies on Thursday, but it wasn’t snow or even hail: it was graupel. According to the National Weather Service, graupel is small, soft hail that forms when snowflakes higher in the sky collect supercooled rain droplets on their surfaces as they fall...
WISN
Police issue warning for serial Culver's robber in southeastern Wisconsin
LAKE MILLS, Wis. — The Lake Mills Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man wanted for robbing Culver's restaurants in three different Wisconsin cities. Police say they suspect the man was involved in a Culver's robbery on September 26th in Lake Mills. Since then, police say two other Culver's were targeted in Mequon and Janesville.
Channel 3000
Russell J. “Russ” Lerum
MADISON – Russell J. “Russ” Lerum, age 75, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Funeral arrangements are pending. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. Gunderson East. Funeral & Cremation Care. 5203 Monona Drive.
Comments / 0