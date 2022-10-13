ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Cardinal

Three key Badgers for the upcoming basketball season

With the Wisconsin Badgers’ season nearing its opener, there are still plenty of unanswered questions for Greg Gard and his staff. A major question is who is going to step up and fill the holes left by key players like guards Johnny Davis and Brad Davidson. Luckily for Wisconsin,...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Jim Leonhard Reveals Wisconsin Player Was Kicked Out Of Program

Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Brown announced his decision to enter the transfer portal Wednesday night. On Thursday, interim head coach Jim Leonhard revealed that Brown got kicked off the team for an undisclosed reason. "The reality of what happened is that there was an internal incident here within the program...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Michigan State
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
City
Grand Rapids, WI
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
College Sports
seehafernews.com

High School Football Playoff Pairings Announced Today

The 224 teams that qualify for The WIAA Football playoffs will be announced this morning on statewide television. Bally Sports Wisconsin will have all the matchups starting at 10 a.m. 32 teams in seven divisions will have the opportunity to play for a state championship at Camp Randall Stadium in...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Coach of the Week: Westfield’s Kirk Kangas

WESTFIELD, Wis. — Kirk Kangas had one goal when he took over the Westfield football program: change the culture. He didn’t win a game during his first two seasons, but after seeing success last year his team has bought in to his message of “Pioneer Family”. And now they’re 1-win away from ending a 9-year playoff drought.
WESTFIELD, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Chryst
Person
Logan Brown
whitewaterbanner.com

No. 3 Warhawks Top No. 19 Titans in front of Record Crowd

Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Information. The No. 3 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team topped No. 19 UW-Oshkosh 17-3 in front of a record crowd of 18,951 fans. The audience broke the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference record and breaks the old Perkins Stadium mark previously set in a game against Oshkosh during Family Fest.
WHITEWATER, WI
Channel 3000

Norbert Fredrick Saba

DEERFIELD – Norbert F. Saba, age 82, of Deerfield, passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. He was born on Nov. 8, 1939, in Amarillo, Texas to Marian and Andrew Saba. On Oct. 30, 1999, he married the love of his life, Mary Bourenske. Norbert worked for the Denny’s...
DEERFIELD, WI
wuwm.com

Michels reference to 'lazy people' one of the unexpected moments in Wisconsin's only governor debate

The only scheduled debate in the Wisconsin governor's race included some unexpected moments Friday night. Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels squared off for nearly an hour in Madison at an event sponsored by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. Numerous radio and TV stations carried the debate, as did the website WisconsinEye.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisfarmer.com

Wisconsin cows on top at World Dairy Expo

MADISON – Wisconsin cows earned top honors at World Dairy Expo including the ultimate award: Supreme Champion. The competition was top notch on the colored shavings inside the Coliseum, with some of the best cattle from across North America going head to head. In addition to the elite cattle show, the six-day event unites the global dairy industry, bringing together dairy enthusiasts from around the world and one of the nation's biggest trade shows.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Badger#Wisconsin Badgers#American Football#College Football#Rewritten
Channel 3000

Nancy Jean Barth

MONONA / MONROE – Nancy Jean Barth, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Born on Sept. 20, 1931, to Helen (Wartenweiler) and Oscar Moldenhauer, Nancy grew up in Monroe, Wis. After graduating as valedictorian from Monroe High School (Go Cheesemakers!), she earned a degree in Science Education and a minor in Music from the Whitewater Teachers College. While at Whitewater, she was president of Pi Lambda Theta, the National Honor Organization for women in education.
MONROE, WI
Channel 3000

Gerald Platt

OREGON – Gerald Platt, age 84, passed away peacefully in his home in Oregon, Wis., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Gerald, known by loved ones as Jerry, was born in Lancaster, Wis., on April 23, 1938, to Graydon and Jeanette Platt. He met the love of his life, Marlene Kamps, in Belmont and they were married in 1957.
OREGON, WI
captimes.com

Sweetgreen, the king of salad chains, is coming to Madison

As Madison’s fast food landscape approaches peak “bowl trend” — think burrito bowls, poke bowls, ramen bowls and grain bowls — one of the biggest players in the game is set to open in Madison next year. Sweetgreen, a Los Angeles-based fast salad chain founded...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Frank Anthony Jennaro

MADISON – Frank A. Jennaro, age 97, of Madison, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. He was born on Aug. 27, 1925, in Milwaukee, Wis., the son of Joseph and Antonina (Mollica) Jennaro. Frank married Nina Corona on Oct. 11, 1952. He served in the U.S. Army from Feb. 1, 1945, to Dec. 12, 1946.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Channel 3000

Traveler Throwback Thursday: Quite a yo-yo collection!

MADISON, Wis. — This week’s Traveler Throwback Thursday revisits a man with quite a collection of yo-yos. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
MADISON, WI
WISN

Police issue warning for serial Culver's robber in southeastern Wisconsin

LAKE MILLS, Wis. — The Lake Mills Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man wanted for robbing Culver's restaurants in three different Wisconsin cities. Police say they suspect the man was involved in a Culver's robbery on September 26th in Lake Mills. Since then, police say two other Culver's were targeted in Mequon and Janesville.
LAKE MILLS, WI
Channel 3000

Russell J. “Russ” Lerum

MADISON – Russell J. “Russ” Lerum, age 75, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Funeral arrangements are pending. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. Gunderson East. Funeral & Cremation Care. 5203 Monona Drive.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy