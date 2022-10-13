ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHON2

Gas line struck, road closures in place in Kalihi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The makai-bound lanes on Waiakamilo Road are currently closed near Hart Street. According to Hawaii Gas, a contractor struck a gas line in the area at around 12:15 p.m. Crews arrived on site to isolate the leak and are now making repair work. Hawaii Gas said repairs should take about three to […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Water main breaks affecting 93,000 Oahu residents

Three water main breaks today have caused another water crisis for 93,000 Oahu residents on the Navy water system. The first water main break early this morning near the HECO power plant created a massive hole on the Pearl Harbor bike path.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI

