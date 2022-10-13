ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver killed in two-car rollover in Needham

Driver killed, another injured in Needham crash 00:17

NEEDHAM - One driver has died after a two-car rollover crash Wednesday afternoon.

Needham Police said the crash happened at about 4:25 p.m. in the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane. First responders treated the drivers of the vehicles at the scene and then they were transported to an area hospital where one of the operators was pronounced dead.

There were no passengers in either vehicle, and the names of the drivers have not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

