Syracuse Football Uniform Combination vs NC State

By Mike McAllister
 3 days ago

Syracuse football announced its uniform combination for Saturday's matchup with NC State. The Orange will wear its traditional combo with orange helmets, blue jerseys and orange pants. NC State has not announced its uniform combination yet. However, white jerseys with either white or red helmet and white or red pants is expected.

After a 5-0 start including wins over three power five teams, Syracuse is one of the surprising teams in college football. The Orange is ranked in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll for the first time since 2019 and is looking to reach bowl eligibility for the first time since a 10 win 2018 campaign.

To date, Syracuse has beaten Louisville, UConn, Purdue, Virginia and Wagner. The Orange has also been turnover free in four of five games. The offense has taken strides with the improvement of Garrett Shrader as a passer, while the defense has proven to be one of the best in the ACC.

NC State will be the visiting team looking for its sixth win of the season. The Wolfpack's lone loss was at Clemson 30-20 earlier this season with ESPN visiting. NC State has beaten East Carolina, Charleston Southern, Texas Tech, UConn and Florida State.

Related
AllSyracue

Syracuse vs NC State Officially Sold Out

Syracuse football's game against NC State on Saturday is officially a sell out, the first for the Orange since 2019 when SU hosted top ranked Clemson. This matchup is one of top 20 teams, with the 18th ranked Orange hosting the 15th ranked Wolfpack. Syracuse enters the game 5-0 (2-0) while NC State ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Oronde Gadsden Highlights vs NC State.

Oronde Gadsden continued his stellar season on Saturday with a career day against the 15th ranked NC State Wolfpack. In Syracuse's 24-9 win, Gadsden had eight catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Highlights of his performance are in the video above.  RECAP Syracuse may have lost the ...
RALEIGH, NC
AllSyracue

Highlights & Recap: Syracuse 24 NC State 9

Your Syracuse Orange continued their Dome dominance, winning a tough, electric matchup in the Dome vs. the NC State Wolfpack 24-9 to improve to 6-0 (3-0) on the season and earn bowl eligibility.  The first half was a bit up and down for the Orange. While Sean Tucker was able to start the game ...
RALEIGH, NC
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse vs NC State

Matchup: #18 Syracuse (5-0, 2-0) vs #15 NC State (5-1, 1-1) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, October 15th. Television: ACC Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Mike Monaco, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App ...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Where to Watch: SU vs. NC State

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s a top-20 matchup in the Dome Saturday. The 18th-ranked Syracuse Orange is taking on the 15th-ranked NC State Wolfpack. The Orange is looking to remain undefeated on the season. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. Saturday inside the JMA Wireless Dome. If you don’t have a ticket to the game, […]
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse basketball begins season 13th in ACC Power Rankings

With the college basketball season is less than a month away, here are our Preseason ACC Power Rankings. Returning off a trip to the NCAA finals, UNC has arguably the best backcourt in the nation with Caleb Love, RJ Davis, and incoming freshman Seth Trimble. The embarrassment of riches does not end there, as Armando Bacot is also back and looking for a potential ACC Player of the Year award. This team is deep, and the four-point loss in the finals could motivate this team all season.
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

'They’re giving us everything they’ve got': Doeren on week of practice, Syracuse

The NC State football team will head north this Saturday, as the Wolfpack is set to faceoff with undefeated Syracuse Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Pack is coming off a nice win over Florida State, and NC State will look to carry that momentum into the meeting with the Orange. While his status remains up in the air, there’s a good chance NC State will be playing without quarterback Devin Leary, who suffered a shoulder injury against FSU.
RALEIGH, NC
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball player profile: Benny Williams

Welcome back to another profile on the scholarship players of the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team. If you’ve missed any of the ones we’ve done so far, you can check them out here. We continue today with one of the most intriguing players for the Orange in Benny Williams.
SYRACUSE, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Boeheim has harsh words about Big Ten

Jim Boeheim delivered some harsh criticism of the Big Ten while speaking at Syracuse’s media day on Friday. Boeheim’s Orangemen went 16-17 last season and missed the NCAA Tournament. That marked the third time in six seasons that Boeheim’s squad did not reach the NCAA Tournament. Boeheim...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Special Teams Shine for Orange in 5-2 Loss to Clarkson

The Orange returned home to Tennity Ice Pavilion after dropping their third straight loss of the season to the hands of St. Lawrence. Tonight’s task ahead: the 11th ranked Clarkson Golden Knights. From the first drop of the puck, Syracuse seemed to have a great jump. The starting line of ...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Former SU basketball player gives back to the community

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Former Syracuse Orange basketball player, Eric Devendorf is giving back to the community once again this 2022 Thanksgiving. Eric’s charity “ED23Hoops” has partnered with Empire Orange Publishing and The Hart and Tay Train Foundation for his 5th annual, Turkey Drive, helping the local Syracuse community. Each year almost 300 families benefit from his event.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Iconic CNY estate up for auction; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 13)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 66; Low: 47. Breezy with periods of rain. See the 5-day forecast. ICONIC CNY MANSION UP FOR AUCTION: Theodore Roosevelt dined there. Gustav Stickley designed the library. Now, the owners of The Fairfield Estate are leaving their own unique mark on the historic estate, which is nearly impossible to miss while driving on East Genesee Street heading from Lyndon Corners in DeWitt toward Fayetteville. They are auctioning the palatial mansion, with a portion of the sale going to a Central New York charity. Here are the details, as well as photos of the inside of the mansion. (Photo courtesy Michael DeRosa Exchange)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Back to the Future. CNY is poised to return to a familiar role as a hub of leading-edge American manufacturing

It has been nearly two weeks since the wave of shock and elation swept over Central New York in the wake of Micron Technology’s staggering and historic announcement. Spurred in large party by the federal CHIPS and Science act, the Idaho based technology company is set to make a transformational investment of a reported $100 billion in the region over the next 20-plus years, centered around the construction of a new Megafab facility in Clay, which, when completed, will be the largest semiconductor fabrication facility in the history of the United States.
SYRACUSE, NY
