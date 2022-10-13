Read full article on original website
Related
Neymar faces fraud trial for Barcelona transfer from Santos
Neymar will return to Spain on Monday to face trial on fraud charges regarding his 2013 transfer from Santos to Barcelona
Is Real Madrid vs Barcelona on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch El Clasico
Real Madrid and Barcelona meet in the first El Clasico of the season.The two rivals are level on points at the top of La Liga after eight games.Barcelona have conceded just once in the league so far, but suffered another major Champions League set-back in midweek with a 3-3 home draw against Inter Milan leaving hope of progression from the group slim.Carlo Ancelotti’s hosts, held by Shakthar Donetsk on Tuesday evening, have been in middling form but will recognise an opportunity to strike a potentially significant early blow in the race for the title.Here’s everything you need to know ahead...
UEFA・
Aston Villa vs Chelsea prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?
Aston Villa will hope to continue their unbeaten run as they host an in-form Chelsea side in the Premier League this afternoon.Villa are unbeaten in four under Steven Gerrard since their 1-1 draw against Manchester City last month.But their run has done little to improve their position in the table, with the 1-0 win over Southampton being followed by draws at 10-man Leeds and struggling Nottingham Forest.They now face the challenge of stopping Graham Potter’s Cheslea, who have won their last four matches in all competitions while keeping three clean sheets.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the...
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton free Premier League live stream (10/15/22): How to watch, time, channel, betting odds
Tottenham Hotspur is back in action and looking to keep pace with Arsenal and Manchester City with a home fixture against Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Kickoff is slated for 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Universo. Live streams can be accessed through fuboTV, which is available on a free trial basis.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
187K+
Followers
78K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0