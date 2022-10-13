ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Real Madrid vs Barcelona on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch El Clasico

Real Madrid and Barcelona meet in the first El Clasico of the season.The two rivals are level on points at the top of La Liga after eight games.Barcelona have conceded just once in the league so far, but suffered another major Champions League set-back in midweek with a 3-3 home draw against Inter Milan leaving hope of progression from the group slim.Carlo Ancelotti’s hosts, held by Shakthar Donetsk on Tuesday evening, have been in middling form but will recognise an opportunity to strike a potentially significant early blow in the race for the title.Here’s everything you need to know ahead...
Aston Villa vs Chelsea prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Aston Villa will hope to continue their unbeaten run as they host an in-form Chelsea side in the Premier League this afternoon.Villa are unbeaten in four under Steven Gerrard since their 1-1 draw against Manchester City last month.But their run has done little to improve their position in the table, with the 1-0 win over Southampton being followed by draws at 10-man Leeds and struggling Nottingham Forest.They now face the challenge of stopping Graham Potter’s Cheslea, who have won their last four matches in all competitions while keeping three clean sheets.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the...
