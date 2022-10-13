ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brodheadsville, PA

BUCKSCO.Today

This Bucks County School District was Recently Recognized as One of the Best in the Country

A school district in the Bucks County area is being recognized as one of the best in the whole country, a huge achievement for local education. Centennial School District was recently recognized as a 2023 Best School District by Niche, who rank school districts around the country for their quality of education, as well as student activities and other academic achievements.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County community fighting blight

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County community is taking action to crack down on blighted properties, and it’s not the first time. Demolition crews tore down two dilapidated homes on Vandermark Road in Newport Township Friday. Officials say it’s a long time coming as they’ve been listed as problem properties for years. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire safety lesson for students

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Fire and ladder trucks were parked behind Pleasant Valley Elementary school in Polk Township. Students here received an important lesson on fire safety. "One thing that I learned about is if you have a fire in the house, you always have to crawl down," Kensington Frable, a second grader, said.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Aluminum can drive for veterans in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — AMVETS Post 59 in Hanover Township is collecting aluminum cans this month. "This October, we're doing an aluminum can drive to try to recoup some of the money from COVID, which hurt a lot of people," said Tammy Wegner, 1st vice region commander for AMVETS Post 59.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Veterans paying it forward at Camp Freedom

CARBONDALE, Pa. — Veterans United is getting a head start on Veterans Day, paying it forward to organizations all over the country that help those who serve. "I always say a nation that forgets to thank those who are willing to serve and sacrifice in our defense is one that won't realize in the future that people are willing to do it," said SGM Daniel Dailey, Military Advisor, Veterans United.
CARBONDALE, PA
PennLive.com

Firearm seized from Pa. high school student

School administrators say a firearm was seized from a student at Wilkes-Barre Area High School in Luzerne County on Tuesday, according to a story from WOLF. The incident occurred on the same day another firearm was seized at the Midd-West Middle School in Snyder County. “A student came in early...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fall Fest held in Lackawanna County

CARBONDALE, Pa. — The dreary weather didn't stop those attending Fall Fest. It all kicked off Thursday afternoon at United Neighborhood Center's Fallbrook campus. There was live entertainment, vendors, and of course, a pumpkin giveaway. Folks with UNC say with inflation, they're starting to see more people purchasing from...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing seafood spots in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for making absolutely delicious food and also for proving amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

New nursing program coming to Moses Taylor Hospital

SCRANTON, Pa. — A partnership between a college and a health system will be bringing a nursing program to northeastern Pennsylvania. Nursing students will soon be working and learning inside Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton. Earlier this week, Commonwealth Health announced it was partnering with Jersey College to start...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Turnpike closure: Friday-Monday

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission plans to close a portion of the Northeast Extension for bridge repair this weekend. One of the detours has drivers exiting the Mahoning Valley exit and getting on Route 209 if they are looking to travel south. For Cherry's Family Restaurant manager...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Hispanic growth at area colleges, universities

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Over the past month, some colleges and Universities in Lackawanna County held events in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. Hispanic Heritage trivia was one of many events held on the campus of Penn State Scranton to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Members of the Student Organization...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Fired employee returns and slashes tires

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Berwick man who was fired from his job returned to the business and slashed a former co-worker's tires, police say. Dylan Douglas Miller, 24, reportedly told officers he had been terminated from Trivium Packaging, but felt it was unfair his co-worker hadn't been fired also. Police were called to the parking lot on Low Street the morning of May 28 after the accuser discovered the left-side...
BERWICK, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
Wilkes-Barre local news

