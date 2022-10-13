Read full article on original website
This Bucks County School District was Recently Recognized as One of the Best in the Country
A school district in the Bucks County area is being recognized as one of the best in the whole country, a huge achievement for local education. Centennial School District was recently recognized as a 2023 Best School District by Niche, who rank school districts around the country for their quality of education, as well as student activities and other academic achievements.
Trunk or treat for all ages in Lackawanna County
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A trunk or treat for folks of all ages in Lackawanna County. Corky's Garden Path in Justus was filled with Halloween fun on Saturday. There were games, a pumpkin carving contest, and a gift shop filled with fall items. There was also wine tasting for...
Luzerne County community fighting blight
NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County community is taking action to crack down on blighted properties, and it’s not the first time. Demolition crews tore down two dilapidated homes on Vandermark Road in Newport Township Friday. Officials say it’s a long time coming as they’ve been listed as problem properties for years. […]
Fire safety lesson for students
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Fire and ladder trucks were parked behind Pleasant Valley Elementary school in Polk Township. Students here received an important lesson on fire safety. "One thing that I learned about is if you have a fire in the house, you always have to crawl down," Kensington Frable, a second grader, said.
Teen with loaded handgun arrested at Easton-Liberty game, officials say
A teenager armed with a loaded handgun was arrested at Friday night’s football game between Easton Area High School and Liberty High School at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium, authorities reported on Saturday. Bethlehem police officers working the game observed the teen, who was believed to be a runaway,...
Aluminum can drive for veterans in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — AMVETS Post 59 in Hanover Township is collecting aluminum cans this month. "This October, we're doing an aluminum can drive to try to recoup some of the money from COVID, which hurt a lot of people," said Tammy Wegner, 1st vice region commander for AMVETS Post 59.
Veterans paying it forward at Camp Freedom
CARBONDALE, Pa. — Veterans United is getting a head start on Veterans Day, paying it forward to organizations all over the country that help those who serve. "I always say a nation that forgets to thank those who are willing to serve and sacrifice in our defense is one that won't realize in the future that people are willing to do it," said SGM Daniel Dailey, Military Advisor, Veterans United.
'Dinner for Kids' fundraiser held in Luzerne County
DALLAS, Pa. — Making sure kids don't go to bed hungry that's the goal behind a fundraiser held at Misericordia University on Thursday. "Dinners for Kids" was formed 11 years ago, providing daily dinners to at-risk children. "You know these kids can't be successful in school if they're not...
Groups announce Thanksgiving food distributions in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — For more than 45 years, Friends of the Poor in Scranton has dished out thousands of meals for its annual Thanksgiving community dinner. During the pandemic, the dinner was done as a takeout and drive-thru service. Organizers say they wanted to keep people healthy for the...
Specialty beer supports music programs in Luzerne County
BACK MOUNTAIN, Pa. — John Popko, the founder of the "Popko Project" podcast, knows first-hand just how influential music can be. "There are so many times I've heard people say music programs have saved their lives and kept them out of trouble and off the streets. It's an outlet for creativity," said Popko.
Fundraising efforts to build new firehouse in Wayne County
LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — Along the Lake Ariel Highway sits the Lake Ariel Fire Company, which has served the community since 1916. "Everybody knows one of the volunteers here. It hits home," said Brian Carchedi. Over the years, the fire company has outgrown its current space, which was built...
Firearm seized from Pa. high school student
School administrators say a firearm was seized from a student at Wilkes-Barre Area High School in Luzerne County on Tuesday, according to a story from WOLF. The incident occurred on the same day another firearm was seized at the Midd-West Middle School in Snyder County. “A student came in early...
Employees' personal info accidently posted online
JIM THORPE, Pa. — There is fallout in Carbon County after a data leak. It happened in the Jim Thorpe Area School District. "I would like to know why our individual information was posted," said Lynette Curran. Curran, a Jim Thorpe Area District employee, was just one of the...
Fall Fest held in Lackawanna County
CARBONDALE, Pa. — The dreary weather didn't stop those attending Fall Fest. It all kicked off Thursday afternoon at United Neighborhood Center's Fallbrook campus. There was live entertainment, vendors, and of course, a pumpkin giveaway. Folks with UNC say with inflation, they're starting to see more people purchasing from...
4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing seafood spots in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for making absolutely delicious food and also for proving amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
New nursing program coming to Moses Taylor Hospital
SCRANTON, Pa. — A partnership between a college and a health system will be bringing a nursing program to northeastern Pennsylvania. Nursing students will soon be working and learning inside Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton. Earlier this week, Commonwealth Health announced it was partnering with Jersey College to start...
Turnpike closure: Friday-Monday
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission plans to close a portion of the Northeast Extension for bridge repair this weekend. One of the detours has drivers exiting the Mahoning Valley exit and getting on Route 209 if they are looking to travel south. For Cherry's Family Restaurant manager...
Hispanic growth at area colleges, universities
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Over the past month, some colleges and Universities in Lackawanna County held events in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. Hispanic Heritage trivia was one of many events held on the campus of Penn State Scranton to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Members of the Student Organization...
Fired employee returns and slashes tires
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Berwick man who was fired from his job returned to the business and slashed a former co-worker's tires, police say. Dylan Douglas Miller, 24, reportedly told officers he had been terminated from Trivium Packaging, but felt it was unfair his co-worker hadn't been fired also. Police were called to the parking lot on Low Street the morning of May 28 after the accuser discovered the left-side...
Carbon monoxide leak at day care center in Allentown injures 25 children
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — An apparent carbon monoxide leak at a Pennsylvania day care center sent about two dozen children and several staff members to the hospital early Tuesday, but none of the injuries were considered serious, authorities said. Emergency responders went to the Happy Smiles Learning Center in Allentown,...
