Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

Person shot in northwest Oklahoma City, police responding

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in the hospital in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday. Officials say a person was shot in the 6600 block of Northwest 10 Street at an apartment complex. Reports say the person was taken to the hospital. There...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Freight train collides with compact car in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A freight train collided with a compact car near the Capitol Hill neighborhood on Thursday morning. Police said the car might have been hit on Southeast 29th Street and pushed to Southeast 25th Street. Police said the driver of the car was changing a tire...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OHP: 56-year-old man dies in car accident on OK-51 in Blaine County

BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a fatality collision in Blaine County on Wednesday. OHP says a 56-year-old man died on Wednesday on OK-51 near the intersection of N 2500 Rd., just 2 miles east of Canton, Oklahoma. According to the accident report, Kevin Biggs...
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD respond to apartment complex shooting in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are on the scene of a shooting in NW OKC. The shooting occurred at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of NW 34th St. around 3:20 p.m. on Friday. Police say one person was shot in the chest. They were taken...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police looking for missing 16-year-old girl

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl. Police said Madisyn Riffe went missing from her home in southwest Oklahoma City. Investigators do not believe she has met foul play but they still want to find her and make sure she...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Man arrested in connection to Plaza Inn homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man connected to a murder at the Plaza Inn is now in custody. Oklahoma City police say Joshua Gresham is accused of accessory to murder and receiving stolen property. Kentrell Kindred was killed Monday near I-35 and Southeast 29th Street. The man wanted for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Malcolm visits Guthrie Haunts

Malcolm Tubbs visits Guthrie Haunts in Guthrie, Oklahoma. For more information on the haunted house and when it is open call (405) 243-7671 or click here.
GUTHRIE, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD warning residents of ongoing phone scam that impersonates officers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are warning the public about an ongoing phone scam. OKCPD says they've received an overwhelming amount of calls from concerned members of the OKC community about an alleged officer contacting them and requesting money. The alleged cop then says if payment is not received, a warrant will be issued for their arrest.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Tailgating With Ortho Central

We are kicking off tailgating season with our friends at Ortho Central They are here to talk about what to do when you need a joint replacement. They are located at 3400 W. Tecumseh RD, suite 101 in Norman. **Sponsored by Norman Reginal Health Systems**
HEALTH
okcfox.com

Riversport OKC announces plan for bike park expansion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Riversport OKC has announced their plans for a $1.4M bike park expansion on Thursday. The new Oklahoma Trailhead and Bike Park will act as a hub on the newest expansion of the City's trail system which will now run through Riversport Boathouse District and will soon connect to the Katy Trail to the east.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Chef'store Kitchen: Azteca

This charming, family-owned restaurant offers authentic Mexican in an inviting place. Azteca Co-owner Alejandrina Camarena shows us some of their popular dishes and how they can cater to any diet restrictions. They are located at 4024 N. May in Oklahoma City. You can also give them a call at 405-942-0260....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

You're Invited to RV and Treat with Wade's RV

Wade's RV invites you to RV and Treat, plus expert help winterizing your RV and a deal of the day. Wade's RV is located at 654 Pryor Court in Goldsby. You can also find them on Facebook @WadesRV. **This is segment is sponsored by Wade's RV**
GOLDSBY, OK
okcfox.com

OKC Zoo holds annual Chomp and Stomp event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo hosted its Chomp and Stomp event on Friday. The Chomp and Stomp is the Zoo's annual competition between animal teams to see what they can come up with while interacting with pumpkins. The pumpkins for the Chomp and Stomp were donated...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

