okcfox.com
Person shot in northwest Oklahoma City, police responding
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in the hospital in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday. Officials say a person was shot in the 6600 block of Northwest 10 Street at an apartment complex. Reports say the person was taken to the hospital. There...
okcfox.com
Freight train collides with compact car in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A freight train collided with a compact car near the Capitol Hill neighborhood on Thursday morning. Police said the car might have been hit on Southeast 29th Street and pushed to Southeast 25th Street. Police said the driver of the car was changing a tire...
okcfox.com
OHP: 56-year-old man dies in car accident on OK-51 in Blaine County
BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a fatality collision in Blaine County on Wednesday. OHP says a 56-year-old man died on Wednesday on OK-51 near the intersection of N 2500 Rd., just 2 miles east of Canton, Oklahoma. According to the accident report, Kevin Biggs...
okcfox.com
OKCPD respond to apartment complex shooting in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are on the scene of a shooting in NW OKC. The shooting occurred at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of NW 34th St. around 3:20 p.m. on Friday. Police say one person was shot in the chest. They were taken...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking for missing 16-year-old girl
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl. Police said Madisyn Riffe went missing from her home in southwest Oklahoma City. Investigators do not believe she has met foul play but they still want to find her and make sure she...
okcfox.com
'It's a tragedy all the way around': OCSO arrests woman for murder after stabbing neighbor
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office held a press conference on Friday, releasing more information about a stabbing that happened in Spencer on Thursday afternoon that left a woman dead. OCSO identified the victim as 29-year-old Vaneesa Wade and the suspect as 31-year-old Kayla McNeal. The...
okcfox.com
Man arrested in connection to Plaza Inn homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man connected to a murder at the Plaza Inn is now in custody. Oklahoma City police say Joshua Gresham is accused of accessory to murder and receiving stolen property. Kentrell Kindred was killed Monday near I-35 and Southeast 29th Street. The man wanted for...
okcfox.com
Victim's family speaks after mother was stabbed and killed by neighbor in Spencer
Spencer, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says a mother murdered another mother after their kids got into a fist fight Thursday afternoon in Spencer. The family says the victim was a loving mother and was defending her child when she was killed. Deputies says a 10-year-old and...
okcfox.com
Moore mother shocked after finding son miles from school during dismissal
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A Moore mother was shocked after arriving at Winding Creek Elementary to pick up her son Elyjah on Thursday— only to find that her son's whereabouts were unknown. Dajia Rogers told Fox 25 that she eventually found him unharmed two miles from the school,...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma County Sheriff says deputy arrested, fired for attacking his pregnant girlfriend
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — We are learning more about why an Oklahoma County Sheriff's Deputy is no longer on the force. Court Records show he is accused of attacking his pregnant girlfriend. Sheriff Tommie Johnson says the deputy was suspended after his arrest in OKC. Now, that formal...
okcfox.com
Malcolm visits Guthrie Haunts
Malcolm Tubbs visits Guthrie Haunts in Guthrie, Oklahoma. For more information on the haunted house and when it is open call (405) 243-7671 or click here.
okcfox.com
OKCPD warning residents of ongoing phone scam that impersonates officers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are warning the public about an ongoing phone scam. OKCPD says they've received an overwhelming amount of calls from concerned members of the OKC community about an alleged officer contacting them and requesting money. The alleged cop then says if payment is not received, a warrant will be issued for their arrest.
okcfox.com
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
okcfox.com
Tailgating With Ortho Central
We are kicking off tailgating season with our friends at Ortho Central They are here to talk about what to do when you need a joint replacement. They are located at 3400 W. Tecumseh RD, suite 101 in Norman. **Sponsored by Norman Reginal Health Systems**
okcfox.com
Riversport OKC announces plan for bike park expansion
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Riversport OKC has announced their plans for a $1.4M bike park expansion on Thursday. The new Oklahoma Trailhead and Bike Park will act as a hub on the newest expansion of the City's trail system which will now run through Riversport Boathouse District and will soon connect to the Katy Trail to the east.
okcfox.com
Chef'store Kitchen: Azteca
This charming, family-owned restaurant offers authentic Mexican in an inviting place. Azteca Co-owner Alejandrina Camarena shows us some of their popular dishes and how they can cater to any diet restrictions. They are located at 4024 N. May in Oklahoma City. You can also give them a call at 405-942-0260....
okcfox.com
More than 79,000 pot plants seized during OBN crackdown on illegal marijuana operations
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seized 79,157 illegally cultivated marijuana plants, 3,139 pounds of processed marijuana, and 16 firearms during search warrants executed between September 27 and October 7. The search warrants were carried out at 10 marijuana cultivation businesses and one residential location in...
okcfox.com
You're Invited to RV and Treat with Wade's RV
Wade's RV invites you to RV and Treat, plus expert help winterizing your RV and a deal of the day. Wade's RV is located at 654 Pryor Court in Goldsby. You can also find them on Facebook @WadesRV. **This is segment is sponsored by Wade's RV**
okcfox.com
OKC Zoo holds annual Chomp and Stomp event
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo hosted its Chomp and Stomp event on Friday. The Chomp and Stomp is the Zoo's annual competition between animal teams to see what they can come up with while interacting with pumpkins. The pumpkins for the Chomp and Stomp were donated...
okcfox.com
Visit the Haunted Maze in Harrah and More at Wind Drift Orchards
From Pumpkins to things that go bump in the night, head to Wind Drift Orchards for some Halloween family fun.
