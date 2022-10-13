ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melrose, FL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Melrose, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
News4Jax.com

Man convicted of killing 2 boys in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Disclaimer: Some may find the details included in this story to be graphic in nature. Discretion is advised. A man was convicted Thursday of killing two young brothers in 2020 in Putnam County. A jury found Mark Wilson Jr. guilty of two counts of first-degree...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
alachuachronicle.com

One suspect arrested in connection with September 1 murder at Gardenia Gardens

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Aziel Dejayn Brown-Gainey, 20, was arrested late last night in connection with a murder at Gardenia Gardens Apartments on September 1. Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officers responded to Gardenia Gardens, 1731 NE 8th Avenue, at about 10:40 p.m. on September 1, in response to a report that a person had been shot. Officers found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a white Volkswagen Jetta; the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#The Murders#The Boys#Two Boys#Violent Crime
WCJB

A family’s vehicle was struck with gunfire during a shooting altercation

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - On Sunday night, Alachua city police officers responded to reports of shots fired. Those bullets landed on a vehicle with a mother and her children. Ruby Webb said she was driving after running errands with her children, and got caught in the middle of gunfire, just blocks away from her home.
ALACHUA, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found shot to death in vehicle on Westside, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death early Saturday morning in a vehicle on Delmar Street in the Hillcrest neighborhood of Jacksonville’s Westside, police said. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the area just before 4 a.m. because of reports of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Action News Jax

One person shot in calf in Oceanway area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported person shot at 12215 West Sago Ave. JSO reports at around 1:15 p.m. Patrol Officers responded to the 12200 block of West Sage Ave. in reference to a dispute. Upon arrival, Officers located a man in his...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville Sheriff asks for documentation proving permission for Burton to wear uniform, grants TK Waters permission

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous story. Following a letter sent to sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton claiming 'unauthorized use of JSO uniform and insignia', Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey has issued a statement explaining why he told sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton she could not wear the uniform in her advertisements.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy