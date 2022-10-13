Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Man convicted of murdering 2 Putnam County boys could face death penalty
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The sentencing trial for a man convicted of murdering two young Putnam County brothers in 2020 begins in two weeks, and he could face the death penalty. Mark Wilson Jr. was found guilty Thursday on two counts of first-degree murder for killing 12-year-old Robert Baker...
‘We want the death penalty’: Jury finds Palatka man guilty of killing his girlfriend’s nephews
PAKATKA, Fla. — Jury deliberation in the murder trial against Mark Wilson Junior took a little over two hours on Thursday. The three-day trial resulted in a guilty verdict on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed burglary. “Almost like something was lifted off your chest,”...
Mark Wilson found guilty of murder in brutal killing of two Melrose boys
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *Warning: This story contains graphic content*. Mark Wilson has been found guilty in the brutal killing of two Melrose boys. On Thursday, a jury was tasked with deciding if Wilson was guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of Tayten Baker, 14, and Robert Baker, 12.
First Coast News
'Guilty as charged for first degree murder': Family of Tayten, Robert Baker relieved by verdict in Mark Wilson trial
PALATKA, Fla — After nearly two hours of jury deliberation, verdicts were returned and Mark Wilson was found guilty for first degree murder for the deaths of 14-year-old Tayten Baker and his brother 12-year-old Robert Baker. A guilty verdict is what the Baker family had hoped for. They say...
‘This guy just shot my daughter!’ 911 calls in Nassau road rage where men shot each other’s kids
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities have released the frantic 911 calls after a road rage shooting in Nassau County that put two teenage girls in the hospital. Deputies said their fathers got into an argument before shooting at one another. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Sheriff Bill...
JSO: Violent crimes unit on scene investigating multiple late night shootings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that Saturday, just after midnight, patrol officers responded to the 1600 block of W 45th St in reference to a person shot. Officers were unable to locate a victim when they arrived to the scene; but were soon...
News4Jax.com
Man convicted of killing 2 boys in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Disclaimer: Some may find the details included in this story to be graphic in nature. Discretion is advised. A man was convicted Thursday of killing two young brothers in 2020 in Putnam County. A jury found Mark Wilson Jr. guilty of two counts of first-degree...
News4Jax.com
Mother of man accused of killing Putnam County boys testifies in trial
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Disclaimer: Some may find the details included in this story to be graphic in nature. Discretion is advised. Testimony continued Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of killing two young brothers in 2020 in Putnam County. Mark Wilson Jr. was indicted on two...
Mother of suspected killer of 2 boys takes the stand
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — After Mark Wilson’s mother went to deputies to tell them that her son committed these crimes, she wore a wire to record her son’s confession to the killing of the two boys. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Testimony continued Wednesday in...
Man shot to death in Moncrief area identified by MAAD DADS
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville advocacy group has identified the man who died via shooting in the Moncrief area Wednesday afternoon. MAAD DADS says Deon Jerido, 23, was the victim of the shooting. A suspect has not yet been identified by police. "Please speak up for the Jerido family,"...
First Coast News
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office: Police respond to fight, find gunshot victim
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot in the leg after an argument in the 12200 block of West Sago Avenue in Jacksonville, police said. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, at around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a call about a fight. Before they got there, they found out a person had shot.
alachuachronicle.com
One suspect arrested in connection with September 1 murder at Gardenia Gardens
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Aziel Dejayn Brown-Gainey, 20, was arrested late last night in connection with a murder at Gardenia Gardens Apartments on September 1. Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officers responded to Gardenia Gardens, 1731 NE 8th Avenue, at about 10:40 p.m. on September 1, in response to a report that a person had been shot. Officers found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a white Volkswagen Jetta; the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
WCJB
A family’s vehicle was struck with gunfire during a shooting altercation
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - On Sunday night, Alachua city police officers responded to reports of shots fired. Those bullets landed on a vehicle with a mother and her children. Ruby Webb said she was driving after running errands with her children, and got caught in the middle of gunfire, just blocks away from her home.
News4Jax.com
Evidence released in deadly July 2021 crash that police say was result of street race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The State Attorney’s Office has released interviews, 911 calls and photos from what the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said was a high-speed crash that killed a woman on Edgewood Avenue North in July 2021. Ethan Rainey and Kiari Hill are both facing charges in the...
News4Jax.com
Man found shot to death in vehicle on Westside, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death early Saturday morning in a vehicle on Delmar Street in the Hillcrest neighborhood of Jacksonville’s Westside, police said. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the area just before 4 a.m. because of reports of...
News4Jax.com
19-year-old hospitalized for treatment of gunshot wound, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An arrest was not immediately announced Friday night after a 19-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Barnes. with the Sheriff’s Office, said investigators were called to the scene on Townsend Road east of Blanding Boulevard...
WCJB
‘It’s very sad’: Neighbors outraged after a Putnam County mother exposes her toddler to fentanyl
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Jessica Martinez, of 39, was arrested after giving candy to her two-year old toddler that she said, was covered with fentanyl. The child’s grandparents said the toddler became lethargic after eating the candy. “The child was passing out, in and out of consciousness, in the...
One person shot in calf in Oceanway area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported person shot at 12215 West Sago Ave. JSO reports at around 1:15 p.m. Patrol Officers responded to the 12200 block of West Sage Ave. in reference to a dispute. Upon arrival, Officers located a man in his...
Jacksonville Sheriff asks for documentation proving permission for Burton to wear uniform, grants TK Waters permission
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous story. Following a letter sent to sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton claiming 'unauthorized use of JSO uniform and insignia', Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey has issued a statement explaining why he told sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton she could not wear the uniform in her advertisements.
News4Jax.com
Men in masks, license plate check sparked pursuit of stolen white pickup along Roosevelt Boulevard, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators on Friday revealed new information in what led to Thursday’s pursuit of a white pickup truck along Roosevelt Boulevard that resulted in two cruisers and a civilian’s SUV being damaged. Police said neither officer was transported for treatment of injuries. One of two...
