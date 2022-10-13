ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Comments / 1

DC News Now

DeMatha coach McGregor earns 300th career win

LANDOVER, Md. (DC News Now) — DeMatha football is one of the most storied sports schools in the DC area. Many of their football team’s wins, have been coached by Bill McGregor. On Friday, with a 56-6 win over Bishop McNamara, McGregor earned his 300th career win. “It’s not about me at all. It’s about […]
HYATTSVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

South Lake High School shows off esports team

Students at South Lake High School in Reston, Virginia now have the opportunity to compete in esports! FOX 5 photojournalist Eric Mills got a chance to take a look at the school's new gaming sports program.
RESTON, VA
mocoshow.com

Petition to Reinstate Northwest High School Football Coach Travis Hawkins is Signed By Over 1k People in 4 Hours

On Wednesday it was announced in a letter to the community by Gaithersburg High School Principal Cary Dimmick, Northwest High School Principal Scott Smith, and MCPS Systemwide Director of Athletics Jeff Sullivan that the Gaithersburg High School Athletic Specialist position and the Northwest High School head and assistant varsity football coach positions will be vacated following an investigation by MCPS of a physical altercation that occurred during the football game between the schools on September 16th.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
City
Germantown, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Gaithersburg, MD
WTRF- 7News

Phillips Leads Park Past Top Ranked Musselman

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Brett Phillips had five total touchdowns in Park’s 34-7 win over top ranked Musselman Friday night for homecoming. Three of Phillips touchdown passes went to Jerrae Hawkins. Now 5-2 the Patriots visit Brooke next week. Lauren Nolte was crowned homecoming queen at halftime.
WHEELING, WV
titantime.org

From Frederick to Pittsburgh, This Pizzeria Bleeds Black and Gold

Located at 934 N East St, in Frederick, Bellisario’s Pizza is a family owned restaurant with sites here in Frederick and in Pittsburgh, Penn.; the Bellisario family’s hometown. The owner of the Frederick site, Nikki Bellisario, began working at her family’s business in Pittsburgh when she was just 11 years old. In 1987, she moved to Maryland, where in June of 2000, she opened Bellisario’s Pizza in Frederick, continuing to use the same recipes that her mother taught her at the original restaurant. Everything inside the Frederick pizzeria is black and gold, representing Bellisario’s Pittsburgh origins.
FREDERICK, MD
#Linus School Sports#Game Day#High School Football
WBAL Radio

Mount Airy man, Columbia woman win 2022 Baltimore Marathon

Two Marylanders won their respective divisions of the 2022 Baltimore Marathon. >> Weather | What you need to know | Road Closures | Race Winners/Results | FAQs <<. Baltimore's weather on Saturday made for perfect running conditions in the morning with a chilly start in the 40s, going up to the lower 70s later in the day.
BALTIMORE, MD
casualhoya.com

LINKS: Another ‘Started from the Bottom’ Year for Georgetown

The BIG EAST conference polls and previews are coming out and—surprise, surprise—the Georgetown Hoyas are not picked to be anywhere near the top, again. Even the addition of 7+ veterans as part of the fourth-best transfer class in the nation is seemingly not enough to persuade pundits and prognosticators that the Hoyas have a fighting chance for first (or fifth or sixth) in the conference. And all things said, that’s probably pretty fair right now.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Police lift lockdown after reports of threat at Hyattsville high school

HYATTSVILLE, Md. - A high school in Hyattsville, Maryland was placed under a lockdown for a period on Friday after rumors of a threat of violence at the school. The Hyattsville Police Department says Northwestern High School, located at 7000 Adelphi Road, was placed under a lockdown around 12:15 p.m. on Friday.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
Essence

Dr. Hayes Dixon Becomes The First Black Woman Dean Of The Howard University College Of Medicine In Its 154-Year History

This historic move signals a much needed boost in broader representation medical academia, particularly at HBCUs. As the adage goes, better late than never. That can be said about the historic announcement that Howard University appointed Andrea A. Hayes Dixon, M.D., FACS, FAAP as its dean of medicine dean, the first Black woman to hold the title in the school’s 154 year history.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Lawsuit Against Montgomery County Police for the Shooting of Ryan LeRoux at a Gaithersburg McDonald’s in 2021 Draws Support From Department of Justice

The parents of Ryan LeRoux, who was shot and killed by police officers in July 2021, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Montgomery County Police. The attorneys for the family released a statement (available below) on Friday announcing support from The Disability Rights Section of the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
iheart.com

This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland

A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
fox5dc.com

Substitute teacher removed from District Heights Elementary School over controversial tweets

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Controversial comments from a Prince George’s County educator have landed her in hot water. Those upset on social media identified this educator as Bianca Robinson. When FOX 5 asked the Prince George’s County Public Schools spokesperson about Robinson, we were told she is a substitute teacher who has been removed from the classroom at District Heights Elementary School.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

