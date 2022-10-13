Read full article on original website
DeMatha coach McGregor earns 300th career win
LANDOVER, Md. (DC News Now) — DeMatha football is one of the most storied sports schools in the DC area. Many of their football team’s wins, have been coached by Bill McGregor. On Friday, with a 56-6 win over Bishop McNamara, McGregor earned his 300th career win. “It’s not about me at all. It’s about […]
Fans get ready for Good Counsel and Gonzaga to renew rivalry
It's a big night under the lights in Montgomery County. Two bitter rivals are going head-to-head -- Good Counsel vs Gonzaga High School. FOX 5 contributor Chad Ricardo was in Olney to check out the atmosphere at the stadium ahead of the big matchup!
South Lake High School shows off esports team
Students at South Lake High School in Reston, Virginia now have the opportunity to compete in esports! FOX 5 photojournalist Eric Mills got a chance to take a look at the school's new gaming sports program.
Petition to Reinstate Northwest High School Football Coach Travis Hawkins is Signed By Over 1k People in 4 Hours
On Wednesday it was announced in a letter to the community by Gaithersburg High School Principal Cary Dimmick, Northwest High School Principal Scott Smith, and MCPS Systemwide Director of Athletics Jeff Sullivan that the Gaithersburg High School Athletic Specialist position and the Northwest High School head and assistant varsity football coach positions will be vacated following an investigation by MCPS of a physical altercation that occurred during the football game between the schools on September 16th.
Good Counsel and Gonzaga renew rivalry under the Friday night lights
It's a big night under the lights in Montgomery County. Two bitter rivals are going head-to-head -- Good Counsel vs Gonzaga High School. FOX 5 contributor Chad Ricardo caught up with players in Olney ahead of the big matchup!
'Truth and Service Classic' football game to be held at Audi Field
Howard University and Harvard University are facing off on Saturday at Audi Field in the “Truth and Service Classic” football game. D.C. United's president of business operations Danita Johnson joins Good Day D.C. to preview the event.
Phillips Leads Park Past Top Ranked Musselman
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Brett Phillips had five total touchdowns in Park’s 34-7 win over top ranked Musselman Friday night for homecoming. Three of Phillips touchdown passes went to Jerrae Hawkins. Now 5-2 the Patriots visit Brooke next week. Lauren Nolte was crowned homecoming queen at halftime.
From Frederick to Pittsburgh, This Pizzeria Bleeds Black and Gold
Located at 934 N East St, in Frederick, Bellisario’s Pizza is a family owned restaurant with sites here in Frederick and in Pittsburgh, Penn.; the Bellisario family’s hometown. The owner of the Frederick site, Nikki Bellisario, began working at her family’s business in Pittsburgh when she was just 11 years old. In 1987, she moved to Maryland, where in June of 2000, she opened Bellisario’s Pizza in Frederick, continuing to use the same recipes that her mother taught her at the original restaurant. Everything inside the Frederick pizzeria is black and gold, representing Bellisario’s Pittsburgh origins.
Mount Airy man, Columbia woman win 2022 Baltimore Marathon
Two Marylanders won their respective divisions of the 2022 Baltimore Marathon. >> Weather | What you need to know | Road Closures | Race Winners/Results | FAQs <<. Baltimore's weather on Saturday made for perfect running conditions in the morning with a chilly start in the 40s, going up to the lower 70s later in the day.
LINKS: Another ‘Started from the Bottom’ Year for Georgetown
The BIG EAST conference polls and previews are coming out and—surprise, surprise—the Georgetown Hoyas are not picked to be anywhere near the top, again. Even the addition of 7+ veterans as part of the fourth-best transfer class in the nation is seemingly not enough to persuade pundits and prognosticators that the Hoyas have a fighting chance for first (or fifth or sixth) in the conference. And all things said, that’s probably pretty fair right now.
Police lift lockdown after reports of threat at Hyattsville high school
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - A high school in Hyattsville, Maryland was placed under a lockdown for a period on Friday after rumors of a threat of violence at the school. The Hyattsville Police Department says Northwestern High School, located at 7000 Adelphi Road, was placed under a lockdown around 12:15 p.m. on Friday.
‘One of Shepherdstown’s best’: Community mourns loss of Tommy’s Pizza owner
SHEPHERDSTOWN — Current and former local residents alike were shocked to find out that George M. Kalathas, owner of Tommy’s Pizza at 101 North Mill Street, had unexpectedly passed away on Oct. 7. It took little time for fans of the longtime businessman to bring flowers to lay...
SHOW US YOUR SPIRIT: Alexandria City High School gets ready for Friday night lights
It's Friday, so you know what that means, it's time for area high schools to show off their spirit! This week, FOX 5's Matthew Cappucci visited Alexandria City High School to find out how the school is getting in the spirit for Friday night football.
Dr. Hayes Dixon Becomes The First Black Woman Dean Of The Howard University College Of Medicine In Its 154-Year History
This historic move signals a much needed boost in broader representation medical academia, particularly at HBCUs. As the adage goes, better late than never. That can be said about the historic announcement that Howard University appointed Andrea A. Hayes Dixon, M.D., FACS, FAAP as its dean of medicine dean, the first Black woman to hold the title in the school’s 154 year history.
Maryland school systems deciding the future of snow days for students
Taking a snow day off from school is a dream for most students, but thanks to virtual learning made popular during the coronavirus pandemic, at least some of those days may not be as fun after all. The first day of winter is more than two months away, but it...
Suspect Charged For Waving Handgun, Making Racial Slurs To Soccer Players At Maryland Park
Police have identified the man who was busted allegedly waving a gun at a group of young soccer players while shouting racial slurs at them at a park in Gaithersburg, authorities say. Gaithersburg resident Jonathan Boka, 26, was identified and arrested by members of the Maryland-National Capital Park Police Department...
Lawsuit Against Montgomery County Police for the Shooting of Ryan LeRoux at a Gaithersburg McDonald’s in 2021 Draws Support From Department of Justice
The parents of Ryan LeRoux, who was shot and killed by police officers in July 2021, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Montgomery County Police. The attorneys for the family released a statement (available below) on Friday announcing support from The Disability Rights Section of the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.
Excellence in Education Foundation for Prince George's County Public Schools to host hall of fame gala
The Excellence in Education Foundation for Prince George's County Public Schools will host a hall of fame gala for the fourth year in a row. Thea Wilson, foundation relations officer, joined us with a preview.
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland
A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
Substitute teacher removed from District Heights Elementary School over controversial tweets
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Controversial comments from a Prince George’s County educator have landed her in hot water. Those upset on social media identified this educator as Bianca Robinson. When FOX 5 asked the Prince George’s County Public Schools spokesperson about Robinson, we were told she is a substitute teacher who has been removed from the classroom at District Heights Elementary School.
